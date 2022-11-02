Public hears from candidates

The City of Chadron Council Chamber was again host to a final political forum for the 2022 General Election, allowing the public an opportunity to hear from the seven candidates for Chadron City Council and the six for Chadron Public Schools Board of Education.

Chadron City Council

Regarding the City Council race, four of the seven are incumbents, those being Cheryl Welch, George Klein, Mark Werner and Miles Bannan. Of those, only Bannan was running unopposed, having put his name in to complete the remaining two years of Keith Croffut’s term. Croffut chose to resign from council earlier this year, and former member Klein returned to serve but also put in his name for another four-year term.

Joining the incumbents were newcomers Jason Dye, Mark Graves and Shane Shepherd. Each candidate was allowed time for opening and closing remarks, in addition to answering questions submitted by the public.

Dye said he was born and raised in Chadron, and though his job had him move to other locations he took the opportunity to move back to Chadron when it came in order to raise his family. He looks to be a positive influence in the community by being on the council.

The first question addressed why there has not been a memorandum of understanding between council and the Chadron Public Library Foundation, which would allow the library to apply for grants for its expansion. Dye knows it is on the council’s agenda for their next meeting, and knows it’s in motion.

The second question was to how the City should approach its search for a new city manager. Dye would like to see all of the candidates, and recommended doing things in-house rather than hiring a firm that might cut candidates.

The third question addressed how the City of Chadron could remain a competitive place to work, considering a 4.5% cost of living increase was approved for employees but the inflation rate is above 8%. Dye said the economy is rough, and without having the budget in front of him to determine if there might be additional monies, he suggested the 4.5% increase was the best council could do right now.

The fourth question again addressed the city manager issue and asked whether it’s more important to hire someone who lives in Chadron or someone who has competency and is agreeable when working with city staff. Dye said if the city wants a manager that will stay here, it needs to hire from within Chadron and teach that person how to manage the budget and work with the city employees.

During closing comments, Dye said he believes he will be a positive influence on the community, and someone to whom people can bring their concerns, to work toward resolutions together.

Graves has been a resident of Chadron for more than 50 years, and in that time he’s been a member of the Chadron Junior Chamber of Commerce and on the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department. He noted Chadron is a good place to live because of its location, low crime rate, and good volunteers and schools.

With regard to a memorandum of understanding with the library for grants, Graves sees the library as a great organization, but did not have an answer regarding the memorandum.

Graves said it’s important to find someone who wants to be in the community when looking for a city manager. Search firms can help find the best of the best, he said.

Everyone is feeling the squeeze with inflation, Graves said, and noted it’s not all about the money but also the culture of where a person works. When hiring a city manager, he added, it’s key to have someone who has a style that lends itself to keeping people happy.

Management style is the most important when it comes to a city manager, Graves said. Chadron is easy to fall in love with, he added, so it’s not entirely necessary to find someone who already lives here.

Graves said in his closing statement that he has certainly learned more about what the council does during this election process, and he appreciates having a variety of candidates who all want to see Chadron. He added he would do his best to educate himself of the topics and make informed, logical decisions.

Welch moved with her husband to Chadron, in order for her to attend at Chadron State. Though they didn’t anticipate staying, she said, they fell in love with the city and ended up raising a family here. She further added she cares about Chadron and is committed to being a part of the discussion and leadership.

Welch said a memorandum of understanding with the library has been prepared and is being reviewed. The city needs a strong and vital library, she said, but it’s been hard to coalesce a group and move forward on the expansion and she feels they are on the right track now.

As for the city manager search, Welch said the council chose not to have a firm do the search because of the costs involved. The search council previously did was thorough, she added, and looking back on how long the process took she would support hiring a firm for this new search, after which council could look more closely at the top applicants to find the best fit.

Regarding city employees, Welch said it’s important to encourage them for creative problem solving, and allowing them to address problems that exist. She added there are performance evaluations that are tied to salary increases, and recognizing the quality of life in Chadron is as important as a positive work environment.

For a city manager, Welch said it would be great to find someone local, but also important is getting someone that has the qualifications and ability to lead the city. There’s potential to find one in-house, she added, and it’s hard to make a decision in a short amount of time.

In her closing statement, Welch said she’s dedicated a lot of time and energy over the past four years leaning how the city works, and she would like to continue this. She’s learned they have to work as a team, and encouraged people to think about the strongest team they could put together.

Klein and his wife have lived in Chadron 41 years, and he is an Army veteran. He said he’s always been involved in community activities, and one of his great prides is being on the Chamber of Commerce when it got its own building. He previously served on council from 2016-20, and is a former school board member.

Klein applauded those who have gotten the library expansion this far. He speculated there would not be serious discussion about the expansion until after the Chadron Aquatic Center is paid off, so they are only taking one big project at a time.

As for the approach to finding a city manager, Klein said whether it’s done in-house or through a firm, the person hired has to want to be in Chadron and run the city.

As to the keeping Chadron a competitive place to work, Klein said he’s not a fan of percentage increases because people on the higher end tend to get more, and sometimes money has to be delegated to the lower end to keep people from going to other employers. He emphasized the City benefits are also good.

Klein said the city manager definitely has to be competent in the job, and if he or she lives here that’s a bonus. There’s a learning curve, he said, and they need to find the candidate who is competent and wants to be here.

Klein said, in his closer, that he would continue to work hard for the citizens and employees if re-elected. It all boils down to maximizing the return on the investment, he said.

Shepherd was born and raised in Chadron, and has a background in construction management. He was a member of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, and also served on the Fur Trade Days Committee and Chadron State Alumni Board. He further added he’s an Eagle Scout and volunteered time to youth sports.

Shepherd said he’s not familiar with the library expansion situation, though he is in favor of looking over the costs and learning about it. He was in favor of paying off other projects before taking on more.

For the new city manager search, Shepherd is not opposed to seeking outside help, but he noted people who live here have a more vested interest in running the city than someone who is brought in.

As to remaining competitive, Shepherd said percentages aren’t the best way of going about giving raises. He supports looking at what the budget can provide for raises on an annual basis.

Shepherd said being able to get along with city staff and job competency are both necessary for a city manager. First and foremost, he said, is knowing how to run a city, but there also needs to be a good work environment for city employees.

In his closer, Shepherd said he would like the opportunity to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the council. He would like to review spending, and perhaps devise a new approach. He emphasized the values and small-town atmosphere of Chadron are among what he enjoys about living here.

Werner has been on council eight years, finishing his first term as mayor. He was amazed with the number of hours one has to put into being on council, and added there’s no substitute for experience, particularly when it comes to the City budget. Werner also stressed the importance of all council members getting along with each other.

Werner noted there’s been resolutions signed endorsing the library board, and there have been memorandum of understanding drafts. He stressed the council is supportive of this, and will take up the latest memorandum during its first November meeting.

Concerning a search for a city manager, Werner said firms seem to go to online sites, pick the top candidates and send them on to the council. He cautioned the salary would be lower than the communities neighboring Chadron, and was for using a more localized approach.

Werner noted 50% of the city’s general budget is in salaries, and Chadron did not receive the same amount of money from the state as last year, so they didn’t have the flexibility with salaries they wanted. He’s hopeful inflation rates will start to go down.

Finding a city manager is tough, Werner said, and it’s an incredibly different position. Experience helps, he said, as well as having a great attitude and understanding for whom the manager works. It’s not necessarily about qualifications, he noted.

In his closing remarks, Werner said he and his wife chose to live in Chadron and have not regretted it. For the past eight years, he added, he’s given his heart and soul to the position. There’s been a lot of progress regarding infrastructure, he said, and there are three years of federal grants coming that can be used to build a better Chadron.

Bannan, who also has been on council eight years, has lived in Chadron his whole life. He expressed his love for the community and for civil service. He is also an Eagle Scout and served on the Fur Trade Days Committee. Bannan said it’s important to have someone on the council with some experience, particularly now that a search is being conducted for a new city manager.

Regarding the library, Bannan expressed his appreciation to everyone who has coordinated and gotten the project this far. He likened it to other projects such as the Second Street Plaza, and that the library expansion will be a gradual process.

Bannan said it’s important, when selecting a city manager, to find someone who wants to be here, earn the support of the city staff and be a leader. Prior experience doesn’t necessarily indicate how things will go. The last search took six months, he noted, and now they are strapped for time and resources to dedicate to the search.

There are many things that retain people in the workplace, Bannan said, and the work environment is just as important as salary for long-term success. Hiring a city manager who supports and listens to employees, and makes the city a good place to work is important, he said, noting there hasn’t been a good working environment lately.

When it comes to a city manager, Bannan said it’s important to find a candidate — whether local or from outside the area — whom the council and the employees can trust, and who is competent in the required duties.

In his closing remarks, Bannan emphasized he is running because it’s important the council do well in hiring a new city manager. The current council did not do right by city government and employees, he added, and he wants to ensure there is someone who will help rebuild trust within the organization of the city and the human capital that was “sorely damaged” over the past 18 months.

Board of Education

The Chadron Public Schools Board of Education race has six candidates, including incumbents Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes and Tye Pourier, and newcomers Courtney Terrell, Kevin Oleksy and Colby McCoy

A resident of Chadron for more than 30 years, Menke has been a member of Chadron Volunteer Fire Department and helped coach several youth sports. He has been on the school board for more than 12 years, serving as board president for the past several years.

The first question addressed how candidates would support the majority vote, if it differed from what they wanted. Menke said it’s important the board have a majority decision on issues, and the key to that is having an understanding of what’s going on. The great thing is the diversity on the board, he said, but doing the best for the students is ultimately what everyone is trying to do.

The second question dealt with renovations the district should consider. Menke said the priorities include the HVAC system in the high school, as well as exterior issues at the middle school and intermediate school. Some of the completed projects, he added, are undergoing some fine tuning, and they’re working on plans for updating floors, windows and doors using local contractors.

The third question addressed whether candidates were interested in examining books for banning and insisting on curriculum that fits a political belief set. Menke said the staff needs to be allowed to do the job for which they are hired. The board, he added, trusts in the administration to bring in proper staff and educational materials.

The fourth question addressed what the district should do to retain quality teachers. Menke said one thing they have to do is offer a fair wage and benefits, and they continuously work on that. He also believes staff need to be challenged so they have the opportunity to expand their own beliefs and knowledge of what they’re trying to do. Another aspect, he said, is ensuring collaboration with colleges.

The final question simply asked the candidates why they think public school education is important. Menke said staff encourage critical thinking, and allow students to think outside the box. He noted there are opportunities for students to earn scholarships which will help continue their education.

In his closing comments, Menke encouraged people to get active with the school district, particularly in getting on the various boards and committees, to do what they can to help the students.

Terrell came to college at Chadron State 20 years ago, and lived south of Hay Springs for a short while before she and her husband moved back to Chadron. She is also a five-year member of the Chadron Garden Club, and actively helps with 4-H activities.

Regarding how she would support the board majority vote, Terrell said she knows what she believes and values, and would stand firm on her decision even if it’s not the popular vote.

Terrell said she’s learned what is priority and what isn’t. She added it’s been interesting to see how they’ve improve school playgrounds over the past six years.

Regarding book censorship, Terrell believes the district hires teachers who know how to teach, and it should be back to the basics of learning. She further added she’s not for the sexualizing of students, and she’s opposed to any books that could be brought in to that end.

Terrell said there seems to be a shortage in the teaching arena lately, but she believes it’s important to hire quality. The fair wages and benefits are particularly important, she added, as if the board is good tot eh staff, they will be good to the schools.

Terrell said public school education is important because it helps students understand that not all families are the same. There are broken homes, she added, as well as single parent families and kids without parents. This can help students how to handle certain circumstances when they go out into the world, she said.

Terrell said she is up for the challenge of being on the school board, and would bring a level head and common sense, as well as a different perspective and values she feels is needed in this world.

Montague-Roes is a lifelong resident of the area, ranching south of Chadron, and was a member of the Rural District 49 board. She’s hopeful to maintain her position on the Chadron board, as she feels she can contribute to the school system and community with her years of experiences, knowledge of the area and transition in the district.

Montague-Roes said one of the hardest things to do is to support the majority vote even if it went against her wishes. One of the first things a person learns on the board is learning to compromise and listen deeply to and understand the other positions.

As for renovations, Montague-Roes said the board has had opportunity to look deeply at facilities over the past six years, but there are several infrastructure areas that need to be addressed. There are still some issues to address, she said, but is proud of what they’ve accomplished and believes where there’s a will there’s a way.

Regarding censorship, Montague-Roes said there are state standards that provide the necessary guidance, and capable administration and educational supports that are able to provide education without getting into that arena.

Montague-Roes said the leadership and environment can make a difference in the morale of teachers and keeping quality staff. She bfurtehr added they have to get creative in recruiting teachers, such as providing stipends and scholarships for students who go into education then return to the district.

As to the importance of public education, Montague-Roes said kids need an equal opportunity, which the school system offers. The system is also the backbone of a community, she added, and is often seen as a recruitment tool for economic development.

Montague-Roes said there is a great selection of individuals for the board, and she’s hopeful to continue to serve. She added she brings experience, but also finds that she learns something new from the board at each meeting.

Oleksy moved to Chadron about 15 years ago, and became interested in the town shortly after, joining the Fur Trade Days board, and became interested in the school board about eight years ago. He is excited about the number of candidates and the interest in being on the board.

It’s not incredibly difficult for him to support a majority vote, Oleksy said, adding that discussion can help change perspectives and find consensus, and working as a team includes health conversation.

Oleksy said he doesn’t have a specific renovation in mind, but is aware of the district needs. The district is very conscientious of using the patrons money, and about doing projects that are self-funded and pay for themselves over time. He’s aware it’s a slow process, and the board needs to take each project in order of priority.

As for censorship of books, Oleksy said he’s not for closing off anything. He believes there are things that are age-appropriate, but trusts school teachers to help students make those determinations. He would not support any curriculum that would follow a persuasion or belief, and that it’s important to learn how to learn than what the students are learning.

Oleksy believes there is a great district with great leadership in place, as well as a great community, all of which are draws to teachers. What is comes down to, he said, is getting those teachers the highest feasible wage and applying upward pressure to wages each time contracts are renegotiated. It’s difficult, he added, because the only tool for consistent funding is property taxes.

Oleksy said public school is the backbone of the community, but also of the nation and society. Education is elevation, he said, and it is how children are collectively raised into adults, and provides a pathway into the rest of their lives.

In his closing comments, Oleksy said it’s a blessing to have as many people interested in serving as they do, and regardless of the outcome it’s a win for the schools.

Pourier has been a Chadron resident for more than 40 years. He said he enjoys Chadron, and when he come on the board four years ago he didn’t know what to expect but knew he wanted to be a part of Chadron. He enjoys the camaraderie on the board and would like to remain on the board to finish things currently in the works.

Pourier said he always votes the way he feels is necessary, and if the majority vote was going the opposite direction he would state his case as best he could. If that doesn’t work, he said, then a person has to support that decision.

There’s definitely a list of renovations, Pourier said, and praised the Building and Grounds crew for the work they’ve done without having to hire an outside firm. He noted Superintendent Ginger Meyer is always looking for ways to get projects going.

Pourier is strongly against censorship of books, and trusts the staff and administration to know what’s appropriate for the students. He added he is in no position to say anything, as he is not an educator.

As for recruiting quality teachers, Pourier said the board is currently doing that the best it can. The district needs a lot of aid and assistance. The majority of the land is government-owned, he said, so there’s not a lot of property tax to go around. It’s tough, he added, because the board wants to provide relief to landowners but the system is broken and they shouldn’t have to be funded through property taxes alone.

Pourier said beyond the realm of earning a four- or eight-year degree there is a need for tradesmen, which he knows Chadron supports. Public school is not just about education, he said, but about learning how to speak, interact and behave in society.

Pourier closed with comments on how quickly the past four years with the board, and how there are still things he would like to do as a team with the rest of the board.

McCoy is running for school board to serve Chadron and fight for the future of the kids. He would like to continue the schools how they are set up now, and move forward in a positive way.

Regarding voting, it’s important to vote the way a person feels. However, he added, discussion on issues needs to take place before the vote. Overall, he said, it’s important for the board to work together for eh betterment of the schools.

McCoy said it’s important to prioritize renovations, looking at what can be accomplished, what’s fiscally responsible, and ensuring the safety of the students.

As for book censorship, McCoy is against it and said it’s important to work with teachers, and look through curriculum to make sure it’s appropriate for students and classes are being taught the subject material without bringing in other things.

Regarding teacher recruitment, McCoy said it starts with leadership creating successful, happy environments in the schools. It’s just as important as the wage for the teachers, he noted.

As to the importance of public education, Colby said it’s important to prepare future leaders and sect of the workers in the field. Without proper education, he said, society would go downhill quickly.

McCoy said it’s important for folks to vote and have their voices heard.