Public hears from local, district candidates

Grant said his main priority is watching the budget and spending. “We need to spend money, but we need to spend it wisely. We can’t go after pipe dreams.” With only part of the roads being graveled a certain amount of roads each year, he said, there needs to be some innovation. Betson believes it is the job of the commissioners to fiscally responsible, and that is her main priority. From there, she’d look at how to make the roads more productive and dollars are being used to the best of their ability, not wasted.

When it comes to the county’s management of roads and bridges, both candidates stated there appears to be lack of communication between the commission and the road department, and within the department itself. Betson said it’s important to keep the department employees happy and enjoying their jobs, as they can provide insight to the commissioners.

Asked about the role of tourism in the county, Grant said it’s an industry that has been good to us and which brings in a lot of money, and “all we can do is support it the best we can.” Betson sees tourism growing in the future, especially with people talking about how great the state and northwest Nebraska is. “We have a lot of beauty and a lot of things to offer out here.”