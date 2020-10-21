Public hears from local, district candidates

Voters of Dawes County got a chance to hear from candidates for the Chadron and Crawford city councils, Dawes County Commission and Legislative District 43 on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 13 with a candidate forum at Chadron City Hall. Candidates were given a chance to introduce themselves prior to taking turns answering questions. The exception to this was the Legislature race, in which candidate Tanya Storer was the only one to appear; her opponent, Tom Brewer, chose not to attend.
Chadron City Council
Chadron City Council candidates appearing were A.J. Bassett and Joseph Johndreau. Incumbent Keith Crofutt declined to appear. During the questioning, candidates first spoke to what they believe should be the top priorities for Chadron infrastructure. Johndreau emphasized drainage, as it would improve the walking and driving surfaces in the city, particularly in winter when ice melts and refreezes because the water has no place to go. “We’ve got to get active with our drainage, just so our streets can be safer and actually last longer,” he said. “It’s an investment in the sustainability of Chadron.”
Bassett said the streets need repaired and redone. Further, she emphasized updating telecommunications and Internet services need updated, especially since students need Internet services for at-home learning during the pandemic.
Next, candidates were asked what the city’s priorities should be when determining economic development strategies. Bassett said she’d like to see less retail and more industry specific, high paying jobs in the area, so there is not so much dependency on the college and large retailers. Johndreau agreed, stating adding more light industry would broaden Chadron’s economic base. He also noted more housing is needed for people who want to come to the area and build new industry.
Both are supporters of the downtown revitalization, and Johndreau said there needs to be accentuation of what we have and enhance the heritage reflected in the architecture. Bassett said having more trees and flowers on Main Street would help highlight the houses stretching south to the college. She’s also concerned of the appearance of the city north of the railroad tracks, and cleaning up downtown buildings that may be something of an “eyesore.”
Basset said her first priority, if elected, is economic development. In addition to bringing in more industry, she would look into developing a grant department to help obtain funds for infrastructure, to keep from further raising taxes. Broadband is also a priority, she said, as updating communications will “attract those bigger, mid-size operations that are looking at little towns like this.”
Johndreau’s priorities also include economic development, which “dovetails into everything we do.” Making sure the downtown is strong, whether it be in retail, manufacturing or other kind of commerce that can be brought in “is the keystone for anything else we want to do.”
As to the recently approved hiring incentives, Johndreau said he likes some aspects of it, but he has seen “too many cash incentives that just result in throwing money at a problem.” There is unacceptably high turnover, he said, and one that’s not going away so it needs to be looked into. Bassett would like to see any new hires have at least 90 days on the job before any incentive is given, to allow time to determine whether the new employees are going to stay or not.
Addressing the city’s budget of $16.2 million and tax asking of over $1.1 million, Bassett was curious how Chadron could have a three percent increase over last year’s budget and increase in water bills during an economic shutdown. Johndreau said looking at the line items and what they cost, and breaking that down, “is the price of doing business.” He knows bringing in revenue and spending on the town is also investing in the town, but noted council needs to keep a close eye on the budget or it will quickly have a negative impact on how our city is presented.
As to whether the city should consider a water rate increase to accomplish water system renovations in the Master Water Plan, Johndreau said to meet regulations there must be investment in infrastructure, and for there to be growth council must look to the future. He knows such investment will not be inexpensive, but is hesitant for a rate increase and would like to see what council is trying to accomplish and the timetable.
Bassett said “absolutely not” to a water rate increase, and that the city should look at hiring grant writers to offset the cost of expenditures for infrastructure. “We need to look toward what kind of federal grant programs are out there to offset some of the programs we want to do, without reverting to increasing taxes on the constituents of Chadron.”
Questioned about whether the city manager should be allowed to live outside the city and county, Bassett and Johndreau agreed that the manager should be living in Chadron. Johndreau also wants to further look into whether there is an official ordinance stating the manager has to live in the city.
Dawes County Commissioners
Dawes County Commission candidates Levi Grant and Marisa Betson both appeared, and after introductions spoke to their knowledge of the county’s revenue streams. Betson said she knows part of the revenue comes from property taxes, but has not got into what all the income streams are. Grant said money for the road department comes from highway allocation funds with very little from real estate taxes. The sheriff’s office has revenue streams from things such as vehicle inspections, he added, and that he’s sat in on budget hearings and found them interesting.
As for county infrastructure, Grant said the big thing is the roads. “Somewhere between 35 and 40 percent of Dawes County is off the tax rolls,” he noted. “In lieu of that, we get a little bit of money, but that would bring in millions if it was in private hands. We’ve only got what we can work with. We have very little to work with.”
Betson agreed the big issue is roads. If the commissioners are being responsible, she said, they are making sure those roads are maintained every year, using the money received in the best way possible and not just “band-aiding” to get through.
As for priorities for economic development strategies, Betson said it’s important to figure out how to bring economic development into the communities, which would in turn increase tax dollars and income for the county. Grant noted there’s been a “lousy” job done with economic development, with businesses brought in to compete with other business and people not shopping local. “We need to take care of those basic things first.”
Grant said his main priority is watching the budget and spending. “We need to spend money, but we need to spend it wisely. We can’t go after pipe dreams.” With only part of the roads being graveled a certain amount of roads each year, he said, there needs to be some innovation. Betson believes it is the job of the commissioners to fiscally responsible, and that is her main priority. From there, she’d look at how to make the roads more productive and dollars are being used to the best of their ability, not wasted.
When it comes to the county’s management of roads and bridges, both candidates stated there appears to be lack of communication between the commission and the road department, and within the department itself. Betson said it’s important to keep the department employees happy and enjoying their jobs, as they can provide insight to the commissioners.
Asked about the role of tourism in the county, Grant said it’s an industry that has been good to us and which brings in a lot of money, and “all we can do is support it the best we can.” Betson sees tourism growing in the future, especially with people talking about how great the state and northwest Nebraska is. “We have a lot of beauty and a lot of things to offer out here.”
A question from the audience was in regard to whether the current county road superintendent should be kept if he chooses to resign. Both agreed that not currently being on the commission makes that a hard call at this time. The qualifications of the person hired will determine if and how much of the state highway allocation money is received. Betson noted the commissioners would have to “step up their game to get somebody in the position who can do the job.”
Another audience question was whether the candidates would ensure the county complies with all state laws, in particular with those concerning the size of rock allowed on roads, and both said they would. But, they also noted there are some gray areas in this matter.
Crawford City Council
For the Crawford City Council, it was Zac Riggs and David Nixon sharing the spotlight for the North Ward. Though both vying for the open seat in the North Ward, both agreed the ward system should be eliminated and Crawford start electing its councilmembers in an “at large” system.
Riggs said he doesn’t believe in the ward system, as everything should be one town and elections will decide who should be in the council seats and can provide for the town. Nixon said the North Ward has consistently gone begging, “and as North Ward goes, so does Crawford. It contains the most blighted area and the city needs to address it.”
On Jan. 5, Crawford voters will choose whether to recall current mayor Connie Shell. The effort to get a recall election was started via petition, and Riggs and Nixon were asked when it appropriate for citizens to use this right to petition. Nixon said it’s their right at any given time, and their reasons may be frivolous or valid. “If there’s actually malfeasance in office,” Nixon said, “I’d consider that a real reason. Simply disagreeing with someone’s vote, not necessarily so.”
Riggs thinks that Shell does overrun some of the power she has. “One thing that has been lost a long time ago,” he said, “is that it really is not the mayor who runs the town; it is the city council. The mayor is a tiebreaker and a support role.”
Nixon said he declined to sign the petition out of professional courtesy, and said it’s amazing how many people are highly emotional or misunderstood. “It took me a while to ask questions and find out what the tipping point was . . . We’ll see how that plays out.”
Nixon further added recall is one of the checks and balances, and taking off the table would not be a good idea in the long run.
Riggs said recall elections should happen if there is misuse of power, “and that happens quite a bit. Citizens need to get together and realize what they’re doing when they recall somebody. A lot of it is just they don’t like the person.”
Regarding capitalizing on tourism generated by Fort Robinson, Riggs said Crawford needs to support the fort more. “They actually don’t support Fort Robinson very much.” He noted more advertising would help.
Nixon said Crawford needs to be aware of the numbers of tourists coming through, including hunters. He noted Crawford is one of the check stations, and people love it because of the scenic and hunting opportunities. Regarding the fort, Nixon said if the Post Playhouse is open, with a seating capacity of 200 Crawford should expect about the same in town. “Two hundred people every day dropping $20 for lunch and whatever would add up fairly quick.”
Speaking to the city’s infrastructure, Nixon said it’s complicated as it was built for a town of 2,000 but that population has since dropped to under 1,000. “So 1,000 people supporting the same infrastructure as 2,000, the prices are substantially higher.” Should the number of water subscribers drop under 500 — the number they currently have — Nixon cautioned the system will no longer break even.
Unable to shrink the town, Nixon said recruiting people to Crawford is important in creating a viable economy.
Riggs said business would benefit Crawford’s infrastructure, noting councilmembers have denied such businesses. “We had one that came in that would’ve provide 10-15 jobs for people in Crawford but it denied.” Bringing in more business, he added, brings in more families.
Both candidates agreed there needs to be some cleanup done in the town, as curb appeal is lacking which makes it difficult to recruit people who want to live there. Nixon said there also needs to be adequate housing, and several lots has lots already outfitted for water and sewer. Tax increment financing could help in this, he noted.
As for general priorities and goals, Nixon said over the past few decades the city government has been passive and a bit “late coming to the table” in finding out what opportunities and assistance are available. Riggs’ said it’s important to get the infrastructure in place for the children, the future of Crawford. He again stressed that allowing more businesses would be beneficial.
“If we keep going the way we are, we’re going to turn into a village, and it’s going to be our children that are going to be the voice of everything from here on out, so we really need to get something going for them.”
Legislature District 43
In the Legislature District 43 forum, Storer said property tax is at the top of the list for priorities that need to be addressed at the next session. “It doesn’t matter where I’m at in this district, it is universal. Homeowners, business owners and agriculture alike, it is at a point where it is drowning us.” She pointed out the TEEOSA (Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act) school aid formula is at the center of this issue and is unfriendly to ag-heavy districts such as District 43, an issue she wants to change.
She later said property tax reform is high on her goals for her first term, if elected, and that to get urban senators on board what needs to be looked at is tax reform that, ultimately, grows the state economy. “When we’re keeping more money in our pocket instead of writing a check under the form of property taxes, we tend to spend it. We spend it in sales and income. That turns over five or seven times and grows the overall state economy.”
The state attracts businesses when it becomes more tax friendly, she said, when asked about what the state’s priorities should be in determining economic development strategies. “We provide those opportunities through a more friendly tax structure, and so addressing the property tax issue and tax reform overall is going to impact a variety of areas of life for folks not only in the 43rd but for the state of Nebraska.”
Infrastructure is another priority for Storer, who said the lack of progress on the Heartland Expressway is an embarrassment. Regarding development of the highway as a four-lane or super two-lane with passing lanes, Storer said she’s open to input involved with the project but would advocate that it should follow through as a four-lane to stay consistent with connections in South Dakota and Colorado. Further, she noted there’s potential for western Nebraska to become more of a transportation hub and bring in businesses that will rely on that infrastructure.
Asked about her position on the development of wind energy, Storer said she’s made some tough decisions as a commissioner in Cherry County that have led some to believe she’s an advocate wind energy. "I am not. I’m not advocating for wind energy. What I advocate for is a lawful system. I am an advocate for a form a government that protects individual rights and encourages business from the standpoint of applying to the laws.”
In regard to the R-Line project, Storer said it’s a complicated issue but also clearly a lot of opposition in the Sandhills to exactly where it’s being built. She’s also learned that if the line is not built the Gerald Gentleman plant in Sutherland will shut down within 3-5 years, which would impact the state and its grid. She likened the R-Line to a “highway for energy,” for the plant to run at full capacity while still allowing for renewable sources already in the grid.
As for her stance on allowing casinos to operate in Nebraska, Storer said there are hidden costs involved with gambling. It’s been promoted as a way to possibly offset the property tax burden, she added, but people also have to be cautious of the “backside costs.” As for allowing medical marijuana, Storer said it’s something she would not support at this time. There are challenges in regulation, she said, as well as hidden costs. Though the initiative to allow medical marijuana has been shot down, voters will still be weighing in on casinos.
Even with Brewer not at the forum, he was a focal point as the audience asked Storer’s opinion on his actions. Asked about Brewer’s priority bill, LB 582, Storer said it was for the benefit of Omaha. In essence, she explained, changed the law to state if a person is in possession of stolen firearm that he or she should know is stolen, that person is subject to a felony charge. The law formerly stated a person definitively has to know the firearm is stolen.
The bill does not strengthen gun rights, Storer said, adding that it creates more subjectivity in the law and is of no concern to the 43rd District.
Her own priority bill would be for property tax reform — if another senator were not carrying one —or to expand broadband connectivity. Broadband is a “great equalizer” she said, allowing people to live in remote locations with good jobs without massive creation of infrastructure, brink and mortar.
Another question was of Brewer’s residence. Storer said Brewer meets the state’s minimum threshold of residency because he owns a residence in the district, is registered to vote and has intent to return. She pointed out his tax statements are mailed to Murdoch, and at a debate in Alliance Brewer said he left because there was no opportunity in the district. “That’s very troubling to me,” she said. “We can’t afford to be rented out by a senator that doesn’t live here . . . We need to be creating opportunity. We need to be building the opportunities that bring out kids and our grandkids back.”
