NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Miles T Bannan and Amanda J Bannan, dated January 27, 2012, and recorded on January 30, 2012, Document No. 2012-00144 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 5, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
LOT 10, BLOCK 26, WESTERN TOWN LOT COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO THE ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA., commonly known as 411 King Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: January 16, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 195382). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13, 2019
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 15, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: January 30, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of an Order for Sale issued by the Clerk of the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, on a Decree of Foreclosure, wherein Anjanette V. Bassett, Assignee, is Plaintiff and Anthony A. Cisneros, Wanda M. Fletcher, formerly Wanda M. Cisneros, Brian P. Cisneros, a deceased person and all Heirs, Beneficiaries and Successors of Brian P. Cisneros, Real Names unknown, Leah Cisneros, wife of Brian P. Cisneros; and all those persons having or claiming an interest in the following described Real Estate are Defendants. I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in District Court at the Courthouse in said County and State on the 11th day of March, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., the following described real estate:
Lot Six (6), Deans Addition, Dawes County, Nebraska
Lot Thirteen (13) in Block Thirty-one (31) of Western Town Lot Company’s Second Addition to the Original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska
To satisfy a judgment in the amount of $67,876.86 together with interest, costs, abstracting expense, and expenses of sale, less payments made, if any.
The property will be sold subject to unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, if any.
Terms of Sale: 15 percent date of sale, balance upon confirmation. All bids must be in person (no phone or mail-in bids).
Dawes County Sheriff
Karl Dailey
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27 and March 6, 2019
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on 03/26/2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337:
LOT 6, BLOCK 20, ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA, EXCEPT THE PART OF SAID LOT 6 MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 6 IN SAID BLOCK, RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 15.6 FEET, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE EXPECTED TRACT; RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 18 INCHES, RUN THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET, RUN THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 18 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes, (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property, and (4) unpaid water bills, (5) prior mortgages and trust deed of record and (6) ground leases of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: Kerry Feld, Trustee, NSBA# 24614
Kozeny & McCubbin, LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Phone: (314) 991-0255
Fax: (314) 991-6755
First Publication 02/13/2019 , final 03/13/2019
Published in the Chadron Record
K&M Filename: BLANASPS
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019
Notice of Organization
of
LD Muenchau Farm & Ranch, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Lou Ann Muenchau has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be LD Muenchau Farm & Ranch, LLC.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to carry on all business of managing and operating ranch and farm properties by purchase, lease or otherwise, and to cultivate and harvest grains, hay and other farm products of all kinds, and to breed, raise, buy, pasture, prepare for market, sell or deal in cattle and livestock of all kinds, and to engage in all activities and to render services incidental or related thereto, or of use therein; and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is 172 McHenry Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is Lou Ann Muenchau, 172 McHenry Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in a Manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial Manager is Lou Ann Muenchau, 172 McHenry Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
Matthew R. Watson - #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070, Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Feb. 6, 13, 20, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Marilyn F. Belschner, Deceased. Case No. PR19-01
Notice is hereby given that on January 9th, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Shawn E. Cogdill was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative(s) of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 25, 2019, or be forever barred.
Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate / Registrar
County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish Jan. 23, 30, Feb. 6, 2019
AMENDED NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Eugene L. Fast, Deceased. Case No. PR19-3
Notice is hereby given that on January 15, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Steve L. Arner and Diana L. Arner were informally appointed by the Registrar as Co-Personal Representative(s) of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 1st, 2019, or be forever barred.
Registrar / Clerk Magistrate
County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law Office
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish Jan. 30, Feb, 6, 13, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Cindi Schmitz, Deceased. Case No. PR 19-9
Notice is hereby given that on January 30, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Ron Schmitz, whose address is 180 Brown Road, Whitney, NE 69367, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 8, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras, Cullers & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Feb. 6, 13, 20, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Betty J. Balfany, Deceased
Case No. PR 19-6
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Holographic Codicil of Betty J. Balfany, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Dawn Bilby as Personal Representative has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Nebraska, on March 4, 2019, at 10:30 o’clock a.m.
Dawn Bilby, Petitioner
By:
/s/
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Attorney for the Petitioner
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 E. Third St. | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27, 2019
A total of 140 cases will be heard by the Board in February, 2019. The following case(s) sentenced in Dawes County will be seen by the Board of Parole February 22, 2019 – 9:30 a.m. at the Omaha Correctional Center, Omaha, Nebraska
Martinez, Rudy 82029 Sexual Assault 1st Degree
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
Publish Feb. 13, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, February 18, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Puiblish Feb. 13, 2019
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Chadron, Nebraska, is requesting sealed proposals for Fixed Base Operator (FBO) Services to lease, manage, and operate general aviation facilities at the Chadron Municipal Airport located at 100 Airport Road, Chadron, NE 69337. The FBO contract will be administered by the City Manager or designee. The full Request for Proposals (RFP) document which includes the scope of services, proposal format and content, and instructions for submittal of a proposal, can be examined and procured from the office of the City Clerk, 234 Main Street, PO Box 390, Chadron, Nebraska.
Proposals will be received until 2:00 p.m., local time, on March 21, 2019, in the office of the City Clerk, 234 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
For information about the Request for Proposals, please contact Greg Yanker, City Manager, City of Chadron, 234 Main Street, PO Box 390, Chadron, NE 69337 or by calling (308) 432-0505.
The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to select the proposal that is deemed to be in the City’s best interest, at its sole direction.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27, 2019
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City of Chadron is requesting financial assistance from the Federal Transit Administration, pursuant to the Federal Transit Act, generally described below:
Description of Project:
The purpose of the project: Operating assistance to provide general public transportation on a dial-a-ride basis. The project will be located in the City of Chadron, NE. The estimated cost of the project for the two year funding period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 is $152,130.00 to be supported by Federal, State, Local funds. The source of the local funds estimated at $64,958.00 will be from the General Fund revenues. A copy of the financial assistance application is available for public inspection at 234 Main Street, Chadron, NE. Written comments for consideration by the City of Chadron will be accepted at 234 Main St., PO Box 390, Chadron, NE 69337 for a period of 10 days ending February 25, 2018.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish February 13, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Superintendent’s Office of the Crawford Public Schools, 908 5th Street, Crawford, NE 69339, until 2:00 P.M., local time, on March 5, 2019, for furnishing all labor, equipment materials and incidentals necessary to properly construct the Parking Modification Project, just west of the Crawford Elementary School. Bids will be opened at 2:00 P.M. or as soon as possible thereafter, the bids will be opened in the presence of all bidders in attendance.
The sealed bids may be mailed or delivered to the Superintendent’s Office at 908 5th Street, Crawford, Nebraska, 69339 and should be plainly marked in the lower left corner of the envelope, “Construction Bid Proposal – School Parking Modification Project”. Bidders should take caution if U.S. Mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids. Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the School, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Crawford Public Schools reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted. Along with a bid proposal, each bidder shall submit an unconditional bid bond or certified check payable to the Crawford Public Schools in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the bid Proposal.
Project Description: The Parking Modification Project shall consist of removing the existing asphalt parking area adjacent to 5th Street, removing the existing sidewalk on the east side of the asphalt parking and constructing new concrete sidewalks, 30” curb & gutters and parking area. The project also includes other related items called out in the plans and specifications. The area of parking is approximately 400 square yards, sidewalk area is approximately 520 square yards and there is approximately 412 lineal feet of curb and gutter.
A Pre-bid meeting will be held at the site at 9:00 A.M. Monday, February 25, 2019. All bidders are encouraged to attend.
Bidding documents can be examined at the following locations: 1. Crawford Public Schools, Superintendent’s Office, 908 5th Street, Crawford, NE 69339, 2. Construction Industry Center, 1771 Plant Street, Rapid City, SD 57702, 3. Coe Engineering, 740 Pine Crest Drive, Chadron, NE 69337
Don Edelman
Board Secretary
Publish Feb. 6, 13, 20, 2019
PARCEL NAME LEGAL TAXES DUE
230007180 3DA’S,LLC BLOCK: 8 LOT: 23-24 ADDITION: OT $2,240.32
230007181 3DA’S,LLC BLOCK: 8 LOT: 25 ADDITION: OT $650.56
230007182 3DA’S,LLC BLOCK: 8 LOT: 26 ADDITION: OT $274.18
230005509 ADAMS,JANET RAE BLOCK: 78 LOT: 2 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $999.88
230002738 ANDERSON,EILEEN PT.NW4 $139.69
230007205 ANDERSON,LESLIE BLOCK: 10 LOT: 4 ADDITION: OT $1,472.86
230007460 BANK OF THE WEST BLOCK: 38 LOT: 11 ADDITION: PTC 5TH $193.56
230007711 BARRAGAN,BERNARDO R & GRACIELA BLOCK: 12 LOT: 7-8 ADDITION: PADDOCKS $345.50
230007240 BEAVER,CHERI A BLOCK: 11 LOT: PT-LOTS-18-&-19 (S 63’2 F $109.51
230007485 BEAVER,CHERI A BLOCK: A LOT: 12 ADDITION: DEWEES $124.86
230006097 BIXBY,ANGELICA L, LARRY AND SIERRA BLOCK: LOT: 18-19 ADDITION: HOUGHTONS $470.28
230007461 BOSAK,MANDY LEA, ESPINOZA,JESSICA M BLOCK: 38 LOT: 12 ADDITION: PTC 5TH $584.46
230007394 BRITTON,MICHAEL D BLOCK: 28 LOT: 1-&-2 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $683.92
230003237 BRODRICK,MATTHEW M PT.NW4 $242.89
230006203 BRODRICK,SANDRA PT.NW1/4 17-33-48 $1,219.92
230007906 BROOME,JOHN C & CAROL S BLOCK: 8 LOT: 4-5-6-7 ADDITION: WHITNEY $29.58
230007258 BRUER,ROBERT J BLOCK: 13 LOT: 3-&-4-&-5 $588.00
230007719 BUDD,DOUGLAS & SANDRA BLOCK: 13 LOT: 9 ADDITION: PADDOCKS $329.47
230007720 BUDD,DOUGLAS & SANDRA BLOCK: 13 LOT: 10-&-11 ADDITION: $107.44
230000346 CAMPBELL,DANIEL & DEBRA B PT.E2SW4, W2SW4 $1,188.54
230000348 CAMPBELL,DANIEL & DEBRA B SE4 $984.38
230000363 CAMPBELL,DANIEL & DEBRA B NW4NE4, E2NE4 $611.40
230000366 CAMPBELL,DANIEL & DEBRA B NW4 $860.46
230005339 CAVANESS,RUSSEL A BLOCK: 54 LOT: 12 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $1,057.30
230004599 CHASEK,K C BLOCK: 4 LOT: 28 ADDITION: OT $462.74
230004598 CHASEK,K.C. BLOCK: 4 LOT: SO-14’10-27 ADDITION: OT $297.58
230003175 CHESLEY,MICHAEL D & ANN T COLE CHES LOT: LOT 5 ADDITION: GRIESER $119.62
230001793 CHRISTENSEN, M.R. TAYLOR & CHASIDY E2E2 $2,411.96
230001797 CHRISTENSEN,M.R. TAYLOR & CHASIDY M W2W2 $894.34
230001822 CHRISTENSEN,M.R. TAYLOR & CHASIDY M PT.NW4NW4 $2.62
230001823 CHRISTENSEN,M.R. TAYLOR & CHASIDY M N2NE4 $415.10
230005027 CISNEROS,WANDA M AND BRIAN P BLOCK: 31 LOT: 13 ADDITION: WTC 2ND $1,456.22
230006105 COLELLA,GEORGE U BLOCK: 1 LOT: 1 ADDITION: WEAVERS $354.25
230007163 COY,RICK & GINGER BLOCK: 7 LOT: 14 ADDITION: OT $26.60
230003348 CRIAG,JOHN E III AND MELISA C HAMPT SE4NE4SE4, PT.NE4NE4SE4 $778.16
230007600 CROWLEY,RONNY E & CONNIE J BLOCK: K LOT: S1/2-0F-2,ALL-3 ADDITION: $968.68
230001494 CULLAN,SHANE M PT.SE4, SW4 $3,440.22
230006826 DALTON,GARY H LOT C RIDGEVIEW 5TH ADDITION, REPLAT OF $790.96
230007279 DALTON,GARY H BLOCK: 16 LOT: 1 AND PT.9-10 $822.68
230007399 DALTON,GARY H BLOCK: 28 LOT: W.45’-8,-E1/2-9 $178.70
230005138 DEBOCK,SCOTT EDWARD & DIANNE BLOCK: 38 LOT: 4 ADDITION: WTC 3RD $213.35
230007277 DEGUNIA,EARNEST J HUGGETT,DELORIS G BLOCK: 15 LOT: 9 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $357.98
230001340 DIERKSEN,BART D SW4 $1,114.08
230001354 DIERKSEN,BART D PT W2, W2SE4 $1,623.22
230001977 DODD,MIMA LUE PT SW4 $79.04
230004779 DUNCAN,JAMES L BLOCK: 14 LOT: 6 ADDITION: OT $530.20
230005626 DYKES,JOHN R BLOCK: 90 LOT: 6 ADDITION: PTC 3RD $2,217.28
230006824 E & L HOLDINGS, INC LOT 8 RIDGEVIEW 4TH ADDITION $421.72
230001413 EVERTSON,MATTHEW Q AND LOT: LOTS 52 & 53 ADDITION: WHISPERING $31.01
230002013 FLACK,DAVID K & JESSICA D PT S2NW4 $159.30
230002019 FLACK,JESSICA OR DAVID K TRACT 1 PT S2N2 $127.48
230002020 FLACK,JESSICA OR DAVID K TRACT 2 PT S2N2 $1,066.00
230001583 FLETCHER,JAMES PT.S2NE4 $509.38
230004635 FRYE,TERRY & PENNY L BLOCK: 6 LOT: 17 ADDITION: OT $654.73
230002600 GERING,MICHAEL T & JENNIFER J NE4SE4SW4, E2SE4SE4SW4 $239.65
230002602 GERING,MICHAEL T & JENNIFER J NW4SE4SW4, W2SE4SE4SW4, SW4SE4SW4 $2,724.52
230005482 GORDON,TAVIE MARIE BLOCK: 64 LOT: N1/2-LOT-18 $1,049.94
230005483 GORDON,TAVIE MARIE BLOCK: 64 LOT: 19 ADDITION: WEST $1,632.16
230007259 GREEN,STEVEN J & KAREN M BLOCK: 13 LOT: 6 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $507.06
230007260 GREEN,STEVEN J & KAREN M BLOCK: 13 LOT: 7 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $280.74
230007725 GREEN,STEVEN J & KAREN M BLOCK: 13 LOT: E1/2-15,ALL-16 ADDITION: $327.12
230004671 GRIMM,DARREL R & JOYCE A BLOCK: 7 LOT: 31 ADDITION: OT $1,406.48
230006667 HAHN,KEVIN & BONNIE BLOCK: A LOT: 8 REPLAT B ADDITION: LOMAX $654.06
230005045 HINN,MARILYN J BLOCK: 32 LOT: 16 ADDITION: WTC 2ND $1,357.90
230007221 HUGHES,FAY E & HEATHER BLOCK: 10 LOT: 23 ADDITION: OT $650.44
230007395 HUMANN,BETH M BLOCK: 28 LOT: 3-&-4 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $720.08
230004714 IONA ENTERPRISES, LLC BLOCK: 10 LOT: 21 ADDITION: OT $3,620.84
230004700 JENSEN,ADRIAN R & LORI A BLOCK: 9 LOT: N1/2 OF 24 ADD: OT $337.70
230007246 JOHNSON,KAYCE M BLOCK: 12 LOT: 4 ADDITION: OT $246.24
230007335 JONES,JACK MELVIN AND BLOCK: 21 LOT: E2 4 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $47.96
230007336 JONES,JACK MELVIN, AND BLOCK: 21 LOT: 5 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $1,148.40
230005317 JONES,WILLIAM R BLOCK: 52 LOT: 20 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $1,555.40
230007341 KNAPP,CARLA J BLOCK: 21 LOT: 9 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $397.54
230007345 KREMAN,DAVID & MARY JANE $549.30
230003258 KREMAN,KRISTY D LOT: 2 ADDITION: EASTBROOK $216.20
230003130 KRISS,SHELBY M PT.SW4 $27.26
230006028 KUENNE,EDWARD C ESTATE BLOCK: 3 LOT: 8-&-9 ADDITION: VICTORY $901.06
230006029 KUENNE,EDWARD C ESTATE BLOCK: 3 LOT: 10 ADDITION: VICTORY $55.16
230006249 LAUE,TIM BLOCK: 2 LOT: 24 ADDITION: PARRYS $2,435.44
230002631 LEE,RONALD F PT.SW4 $375.36
230007436 LEELING,GEORGE JR BLOCK: 33 LOT: 6-PT.-LOT-7 $310.62
230007187 LEMMON,JOHN J & MISTY K BLOCK: 9 LOT: 5-7-INC. ADDITION: OT $819.48
230007893 LEMMON,MARK R BLOCK: 7 LOT: 11 ADDITION: WHITNEY $145.00
230007894 LEMMON,MARK R BLOCK: 7 LOT: 12 ADDITION: WHITNEY $14.45
230001983 LEMMON,MISTY K PT SE4 $3,095.74
230002036 LEMMON,MISTY K PT. S2S2S2NE4, SE4 $1,473.44
230007560 LEONARD,EARL J AND ALLISON M BLOCK: H LOT: 4 ADDITION: BRISBINS $1,332.32
230007561 LEONARD,EARL J AND ALLISON M BLOCK: H LOT: 5 ADDITION: BRISBINS $132.06
230004488 LOTTON,KENNETH R OR MARY K TRUS-TEES S2, NE4, SE4NW4 $1,204.85
230004504 LOTTON,KENNETH R OR MARY K TRUSTEES W2SW4, NW4 $611.82
230004506 LOTTON,KENNETH R OR MARY K TRUSTEES E2SE4 $208.78
230004518 LOTTON,KENNETH R OR MARY K TRUSTEES ALL SECTION 23 $1,380.70
230004519 LOTTON,KENNETH R OR MARY K TRUSTEES NW4 $300.11
230003364 LOTTON,KEVIN & LORI E LOT 13 SOUTHWEST 8TH SUBDIVISION $2,147.91
230007852 MADER,BENJAMIN J & KRISTINA BLOCK: 1 LOT: 1-THRU-11-INC. $633.80
230002586 MADER,VICKY S 56.5 ACRES SW4 $382.50
230002588 MADER,VICKY R & DANIEL R NE4, PT N2SE4, E2NW4, SW4 LESS S 56.5 $2,826.76
230005986 MALONE,JOE BLOCK: LOT: 293 ADDITION: KENWOOD $435.88
230005987 MALONE,JOE BLOCK: LOT: 294-295-296 ADDITION: $157.64
230007812 MANSFIELD, C HUGHSON & KELLY BLOCK: LOT: SEC.10-T.31-R52 ADDITION: $189.86
230005165 MANTERNACH,MELISSA M BLOCK: 41 LOT: 5 ADDITION: WTC 3RD $1,062.56
230007910 MARTI,BECKY R BLOCK: 8 LOT: 15 ADDITION: WHITNEY $307.44
230005576 MATT,DONALD AND JEANETTE L BLOCK: 84 LOT: 2 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $61.00
230007287 MCCOY,RANITA BLOCK: 17 LOT: 3 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $807.34
230005262 MCFEE,WENDEL OR RIENNA BLOCK: 50 LOT: 3 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $211.62
230007907 MEISMAN,CLAYTON GARNER BLOCK: 8 LOT: 8-9-&-10-11 $759.48
230003203 MELTON,WILLIAM F PT.NW4SW4 $321.34
230006820 MERIDIAN HOLDINGS, LLC LOT 4 RIDGEVIEW 4TH ADDITION $627.20
230001931 MOODY,KARLIN J M PT.SE4NW4 17.72 AC $222.90
230001933 MOODY,KARLIN J M PT NE4NW4 $2,385.36
230007952 MOODY,KARLIN J M & MADER,CHARLES J PT LOT 4 NW4NW4 & PT LOT 3 NE4NW4 $884.12
230001661MOODY,YVONNE, CARLOS C & SANDRA M S2SW4, S2SE4, NE4SE4 $1,006.16
230007590 MUNDT,DEBORAH K BLOCK: J LOT:PT. 9 ADDITION: BRISBINS $330.56
230001076 MURPHY,SHIRLEY M PT.S2NW4-(BLK: 10,LOT: 1-3; BLK: 11, $42.44
230007388 NEIDERT,DONNIE L & SHARON K BLOCK: 27 LOT: 4 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $484.66
230007396 NEIDERT,SHARON K BLOCK: 28 LOT: 5 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $559.44
230000459 NORGARD,SCOTT M & NICOLE L NW4SE4 EXCEPT CONVEYED FOR HWY, S2SE4 $678.20
230007235 NORTON,KAREN BLOCK: 11 LOT: 14 ADDITION: OT $431.12
230000939 O T RANCH CO W2 SECTION 27 $1,549.52
230007904 OBANDO, JOSE AND ALISHA BLOCK: 7 LOT: 33 ADDITION: WHITNEY $8.04
230007529 OLDFIELD,ROBERT W BLOCK: E LOT: 8 ADDITION: BRISBINS $150.76
230000924 OT RANCH CO SE4 $2,350.68
230000941 OT RANCH CO ALL SECTION 28 $3,019.94
230000942 OT RANCH CO E2 $1,493.66
230000950 OT RANCH CO NE4 $800.16
230000952 OT RANCH CO N2 $1,625.92
230001497 OT RANCH INC PT.W2 $3,627.00
230007622 OVERTON, GEORGE BLOCK: LOT: 3-OUTLOT-E ADDITION: $460.30
230007621 PATTERSON BLACK, EUGENE & SHERY BLOCK: LOT: 2-OUTLOT-E ADDITION: $177.34
230003798 PEETERS, PETE OR NANETTE NE4, N2S2 $4,168.16
230007183 PRAIRIE WIND PRODUCTIONS,LLC BLOCK: 8 LOT: 27 ADDITION: OT $274.18
230007099 PROSSER,BARBARA L BLOCK: 1 LOT: 10 ADDITION: OT $985.00
230007098 PROSSER,BARBARA L BLOCK: 1 LOT: 9 ADDITION: OT $466.06
230005148 RADOMSKI,RONALD A BLOCK: 38 LOT: 15-&-16 ADDITION: WTC 3RD $913.21
230005283 RASMUSSEN,EVELYN ESTATE BLOCK: 51 LOT: 2 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $1,694.02
230003477 RAYHILL,KEVIN & JANET PT.NE4 $954.58
230003481 RAYHILL,KEVIN D & JANET L PT.SE4NE4, PT.NE4SE4 $1,511.80
230003389 REGIER,DARYL J OR STEPHANIE J LOT 5 SOUTHWEST 8TH SUBDIVISION $4,090.60
230005840 REITZ,SHAWN & JODI LOT: 102, REPLAT OF LOTS 57,58,59 & 60 $920.86
230007611 REYNOLDSON, MICHAEL BLOCK: K LOT: 15 ADDITION: BRISBINS $160.63
230007128 REYNOLDSON, MICHAEL AND DIANE BLOCK: 4 LOT: 28 ADDITION: OT $282.23
230007129 REYNOLDSON, MICHAEL AND DIANE BLOCK: 4 LOT: 29 ADDITION: OT $145.64
230007218 REYNOLDSON, MICHAEL OR DIANE BLOCK: 10 LOT: 20 ADDITION: OT $664.88
230000913 RICHARDSON, FRANK L SW4 $398.87
230000915 RICHARDSON, FRANK L N2, PT. SW4 $1,039.36
230000944 RICHARDSON, FRANK L NW4, N2SW4 $575.91
230000945 RICHARDSON,FRANK L E2NW4, E2SW4, NE4, N2SE4, SW4SE4 $1,079.82
230001008 RICHARDSON, FRANK L NE4 $379.07
230004687 RICHARDSON, SONDRA BLOCK: 8 LOT: S-25’-26-ALL-27 ADD:OT $1,622.97
230004683 RICHARDSON,SONDRA S BLOCK: 8 LOT: E18’-19-AL20-21 ADD: OT $924.80
230007105 RISING,RANDY W BLOCK: 2 LOT: E.50’-9-12-INC. $270.72
230000277 RIVER ROAD CAMPGROUND, LLC PT.N2NE4 $248.34
230007283 ROYBAL,KRISTI D BLOCK: 16 LOT: 8 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $80.40
230002725 SCHILLING, GEORGE E2NW4, S2NE4 $3,947.44
230002728 SCHILLING, GEORGE N2NE4 $841.08
230002720 SCHILLING, GEORGE J SW4, W2SE4 $3,542.68
230003245 SERRES,RONALD W PT.NE4 $545.78
230003267 SERRES,RONALD W PT.NW4-SOUTH OF RR $996.80
230005936 SERRES,TERRY LYLE OR JODEE L BLOCK: LOT: 216-&-217 ADDITION: KENWOOD $645.62
230004606 SERRES,THOMAS A BLOCK: 5 LOT: 6 ADDITION: OT $120.54
230004764 SERRES,THOMAS A BLOCK: 13 LOT: 18 ADDITION: OT $233.62
230007276 SHANLEY,DREW C BLOCK: 15 LOT: 8 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $253.16
230007154 SIMMONS,VIRGIL BLOCK: 7 LOT: 2-&-3 ADDITION: OT $142.34
230005358 SIMS, HAZEL L & DELINGER, SHAWN M BLOCK: 56 LOT: 7-&-8 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $1,375.90
230005277 SMITH,LOUELLA M & TERRY D BLOCK: 50 LOT: PT-19-21-ALL-20 $1,133.50
230007898 SMITH,TERRY D BLOCK: 7 LOT: 16-17,S1/2-OF18 $53.14
230007899 SMITH,TERRY D BLOCK: 7 LOT: N1/2-18-A-19-20 $687.28
230005333 SNOOK,STEPHEN R BLOCK: 54 LOT: 5-&-6 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $927.34
230001484 SOMMERS,RICHARD W & LORI J PT SE4 $297.74
230007275 STOLLDORF,WILLIAM R BLOCK: 15 LOT: 6-&-7 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $188.20
230001070 STRONG,MATTHEW & ASHLEY M PT.SE4NW4, BLK: 9, LOT: 2-3; BLK: 10, $538.72
230006195 STROTHEIDE,RALPH & HELEN BLOCK: 1 LOT: 1, NORTHEAST 8TH ADD. PT $401.30
230005013 SWIFTBIRD, NANCY L BLOCK: 30 LOT: 10 ADDITION: WTC 2ND $1,542.26
230001187 TAGLER, JENNIFER T.M., GENEVIEVE D O PT.NE4NW4 TRACT 3 $759.98
230005003 TOOF, KRISTI K BLOCK: 29 LOT: 10 ADDITION: WTC 2ND $1,187.28
230000370 TURNBULL,CHARLES E OR VICTORIA V ALL SECTION 2 $3,159.44
230000397 TURNBULL,CHARLES E OR VICTORIA V NE4, N2NW4, SE4NW4 $1,304.12
230005347 VAUGHN,ERIC DALE BLOCK: 55 LOT: 7 ADDITION: PTC 1ST $661.48
230007400 VOGL,KEVIN BLOCK: 28 LOT: W-1/2-9,-ALL-10 $52.98
230002644 VOGL, KOREY M AND AMANDA M PT.SW4 $41.33
230002648 VOGL, KOREY M AND AMANDA M PT.SE4 $1,314.29
230002325 WALKER, ERIC & APRIL LOT: LOTS 10-11 ADDITION: PARK VIEW $552.92
230002033 WELLING,KEITH & JARENE SW4 $799.81
230001924 WELLING,MIKEL AND NANCEE J PT.S2NE4, PT.N2NE4, PT.E2SE4NW4 $352.54
200500006 WELLING,VIOLET S-T-R: 31-29-51 1996 FRIENDSHIP 16X80 $360.90
230004600 WESS-MEJIA PARTNERSHIP BLOCK: 4 LOT: 29 ADDITION: OT $93.84
230005452 WESTEMEIER,ROGER BLOCK: 63 LOT: 3 ADDITION: WEST $1,143.72
230003579 WESTEMEIER,ROGER N2N2N2SE4 $555.56
230007703 WHITE,EROSTUS C ETAL BLOCK: 11 LOT: 6 ADDITION: PADDOCKS $207.42
230005445 WHITNEY,FRANCES H BLOCK: 62 LOT: 22 ADDITION: WEST $1,421.90
230000340 WILKINS,CARL E & IRIS L PT.N2NW4 $602.36
230000347 WILKINS,CARL E & IRIS L NE4NW4, N2NE4, PT.S2NE4 $886.52
230007118 WILKINS,CARL E AND IRIS L BLOCK: 3 LOT: 18 ADDITION: OT $483.34
230007119 WILKINS,IRIS L BLOCK: 3 LOT: 19 ADDITION: OT $35.28
230002905 WILLIAMS,RICHARD B & SARAH C PT.W2SE4 $382.11
230001453 WOLVINGTON,RANDY E AND DONNA A PT.NE4 - NORTHOF CO ROAD $887.26
230001258 WOLVINGTON,RANDY E AND DONNA A E2SE4, SW4SE4, S3NW4SE4 $1,033.06
230001271 WOLVINGTON,RANDY E AND DONNA A N2 $2,093.76
230001273 WOLVINGTON,RANDY E AND DONNA A 1972 IOLL ON 7-31-47 $381.26
230007243 ZEIGLER,GREG & AMANDA BLOCK: 12 LOT: 1 ADDITION: OT $397.90
230007370 ZELLER,BONNIE & CHARLES F BLOCK: 22 LOT: 11-&-12 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $35.32
230007369 ZELLER,CHARLES F BLOCK: 22 LOT: 10 ADDITION: PTC 2ND $77.80
230004676 ZELLER,DOUGLAS & LAWAYNE BLOCK: 8 LOT: 6 ADDITION: OT $772.26
NOTICE OF THE 2019 PUBLIC TAX SALE CHADRON, NE 69337: Above is a list of all parcels of Dawes County, Nebraska, upon which the State, County and City real estate taxes remain due and unpaid for the 2017 tax yar, together with prior delinquent taxes and the delinquent special assessments. “The list is published in accordancewith State Statute 77-1804” Therefore, notice is hereby given.
Publish Feb. 13, 2019