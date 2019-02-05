286
Notice of Public Hearing
A public hearing will be held in the Dawes County Commissioner’s Room at the Courthouse on Feb. 12, 2019, to hear support, suggestions, concerns, etc., relevant to the one and six year road plan. The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.
Publish Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 2019
302
Notice of Regular Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish Feb. 6, 2019
303
NOTICE OF MEETING OF PLANNING COMMISSION
CITY OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Planning Commission will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, February 11, 2019, in the City Hall Conference Room at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Feb. 6, 2019
306
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization and Commissioners February 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish Feb. 6, 2019
307
NOTICE OF MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that there is a meeting of the Dawes County Zoning Commission and Public Hearing regarding the updated Zoning and Subdivision Resolution. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Dawes County Courthouse located at 451 Main St. Chadron, NE 69337.
All Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
Publish Feb. 6, 2019
311
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a Regular Board Meeting, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday February 14, 2019, at the UNWNRD office, 430 E 2nd ST. Chadron, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish Feb. 6, 2019
305
Notice of Organization
of
LD Muenchau Farm & Ranch, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Lou Ann Muenchau has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be LD Muenchau Farm & Ranch, LLC.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to carry on all business of managing and operating ranch and farm properties by purchase, lease or otherwise, and to cultivate and harvest grains, hay and other farm products of all kinds, and to breed, raise, buy, pasture, prepare for market, sell or deal in cattle and livestock of all kinds, and to engage in all activities and to render services incidental or related thereto, or of use therein; and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is 172 McHenry Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is Lou Ann Muenchau, 172 McHenry Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in a Manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial Manager is Lou Ann Muenchau, 172 McHenry Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
Matthew R. Watson - #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070, Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Feb. 6, 13, 20, 2019
275
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Marilyn F. Belschner, Deceased. Case No. PR19-01
Notice is hereby given that on January 9th, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Shawn E. Cogdill was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative(s) of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 25, 2019, or be forever barred.
Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate / Registrar
County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish Jan. 23, 30, Feb. 6, 2019
282
AMENDED NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Eugene L. Fast, Deceased. Case No. PR19-3
Notice is hereby given that on January 15, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Steve L. Arner and Diana L. Arner were informally appointed by the Registrar as Co-Personal Representative(s) of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 1st, 2019, or be forever barred.
Registrar / Clerk Magistrate
County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law Office
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish Jan. 30, Feb, 6, 13, 2019
304
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Cindi Schmitz, Deceased. Case No. PR 19-9
Notice is hereby given that on January 30, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Ron Schmitz, whose address is 180 Brown Road, Whitney, NE 69367, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 8, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras, Cullers & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Feb. 6, 13, 20, 2019
269
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Miles T Bannan and Amanda J Bannan, dated January 27, 2012, and recorded on January 30, 2012, Document No. 2012-00144 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 5, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
LOT 10, BLOCK 26, WESTERN TOWN LOT COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO THE ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA., commonly known as 411 King Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: January 16, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 195382). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13, 2019
283
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 15, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: January 30, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
270
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received at the office of the Dawes County Highway Superintendent until February 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) for the construction of a reclamation and 3” asphaltic concrete overlay project. The bids will be publicly opened on February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by the Dawes Board of Commissioners. The project is located on Dunlap Road, beginning at Table Center Road and proceeding east for approximately 5 miles to US Hwy 385, in Dawes County, Nebraska.
The project is referred to as “Dunlap Road Overlay, C-23(133),” and shall include all labor, materials, transportation and equipment required for the construction of approximately 5 miles of full depth reclamation, 3” asphaltic concrete overlay, type “SPR”, earth shoulder construction, seeding and erosion control, permanent pavement markings and related incidental work.
Copies of the Bid Documents and Specifications are open to public inspection at the Dawes County Highway Superintendent’s Office, 250 Main St., Suite 7, Chadron, Nebraska 69337. A set of documents may be obtained from Mainelli Wagner & Associates, Inc. 6920 Van Dorn Street, Suite “A”, Lincoln, NE 68506 (Phone: 402-421-1717) for a non-refundable fee of $20.00. All Bid Proposals must be submitted on the forms furnished with the Bid Documents.
The sealed bids may be mailed or delivered to the Dawes County Highway Superintendent, at 250 Main St., Suite 7, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 and should be plainly marked as, “Construction Bid Proposal – Dunlap Road Overlay, C-23(133).
Along with its Bid Proposal, each bidder shall submit an unconditional Bid Bond or Certified Check payable to the County Treasurer of Dawes County, Nebraska, in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid Proposal. Also, each bidder is to provide a Start of Construction date and End of Construction date with their Bid Proposal. The desired completion date is October 31, 2019. The successful bidder (i.e. Contractor) will be allowed sixty-five (65) calendar days for completion after beginning work. The Completion Date shall be the earlier of the date indicated in the Bid Proposal, or the actual start date plus the allotted calendar days. Additional days due to weather may be granted at the discretion of the engineer.
Within ten (10) days following the award of the Contract, the successful bidder shall furnish a surety bond or bonds in an amount equal to or greater than the full amount of the contract. The surety and form of the bonds are subject to acceptance by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners.
Dawes County, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Dept of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Dept of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, sex, age and disability/handicap in consideration for award.
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any irregularities in bids received. Award of the Contract will be in accordance with the County Purchasing Act’s competitive bidding considerations as set forth in Neb.Rev.Stat. §§ 23-3110 to 23-3114. Dawes County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Larry Hankin
Dawes County Highway Superintendent
Publish Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 2019
301
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Superintendent’s Office of the Crawford Public Schools, 908 5th Street, Crawford, NE 69339, until 2:00 P.M., local time, on March 5, 2019, for furnishing all labor, equipment materials and incidentals necessary to properly construct the Parking Modification Project, just west of the Crawford Elementary School. Bids will be opened at 2:00 P.M. or as soon as possible thereafter, the bids will be opened in the presence of all bidders in attendance.
The sealed bids may be mailed or delivered to the Superintendent’s Office at 908 5th Street, Crawford, Nebraska, 69339 and should be plainly marked in the lower left corner of the envelope, “Construction Bid Proposal – School Parking Modification Project”. Bidders should take caution if U.S. Mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids. Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the School, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Crawford Public Schools reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted. Along with a bid proposal, each bidder shall submit an unconditional bid bond or certified check payable to the Crawford Public Schools in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the bid Proposal.
Project Description: The Parking Modification Project shall consist of removing the existing asphalt parking area adjacent to 5th Street, removing the existing sidewalk on the east side of the asphalt parking and constructing new concrete sidewalks, 30” curb & gutters and parking area. The project also includes other related items called out in the plans and specifications. The area of parking is approximately 400 square yards, sidewalk area is approximately 520 square yards and there is approximately 412 lineal feet of curb and gutter.
A Pre-bid meeting will be held at the site at 9:00 A.M. Monday, February 25, 2019. All bidders are encouraged to attend.
Bidding documents can be examined at the following locations: 1. Crawford Public Schools, Superintendent’s Office, 908 5th Street, Crawford, NE 69339, 2. Construction Industry Center, 1771 Plant Street, Rapid City, SD 57702, 3. Coe Engineering, 740 Pine Crest Drive, Chadron, NE 69337
Don Edelman
Board Secretary
Publish Feb. 6, 13, 20, 2019