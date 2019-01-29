269
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Miles T Bannan and Amanda J Bannan, dated January 27, 2012, and recorded on January 30, 2012, Document No. 2012-00144 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 5, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
LOT 10, BLOCK 26, WESTERN TOWN LOT COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO THE ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA., commonly known as 411 King Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: January 16, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 195382). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13, 2019
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 15, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: January 30, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received at the office of the Dawes County Highway Superintendent until February 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) for the construction of a reclamation and 3” asphaltic concrete overlay project. The bids will be publicly opened on February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by the Dawes Board of Commissioners. The project is located on Dunlap Road, beginning at Table Center Road and proceeding east for approximately 5 miles to US Hwy 385, in Dawes County, Nebraska.
The project is referred to as “Dunlap Road Overlay, C-23(133),” and shall include all labor, materials, transportation and equipment required for the construction of approximately 5 miles of full depth reclamation, 3” asphaltic concrete overlay, type “SPR”, earth shoulder construction, seeding and erosion control, permanent pavement markings and related incidental work.
Copies of the Bid Documents and Specifications are open to public inspection at the Dawes County Highway Superintendent’s Office, 250 Main St., Suite 7, Chadron, Nebraska 69337. A set of documents may be obtained from Mainelli Wagner & Associates, Inc. 6920 Van Dorn Street, Suite “A”, Lincoln, NE 68506 (Phone: 402-421-1717) for a non-refundable fee of $20.00. All Bid Proposals must be submitted on the forms furnished with the Bid Documents.
The sealed bids may be mailed or delivered to the Dawes County Highway Superintendent, at 250 Main St., Suite 7, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 and should be plainly marked as, “Construction Bid Proposal – Dunlap Road Overlay, C-23(133).
Along with its Bid Proposal, each bidder shall submit an unconditional Bid Bond or Certified Check payable to the County Treasurer of Dawes County, Nebraska, in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid Proposal. Also, each bidder is to provide a Start of Construction date and End of Construction date with their Bid Proposal. The desired completion date is October 31, 2019. The successful bidder (i.e. Contractor) will be allowed sixty-five (65) calendar days for completion after beginning work. The Completion Date shall be the earlier of the date indicated in the Bid Proposal, or the actual start date plus the allotted calendar days. Additional days due to weather may be granted at the discretion of the engineer.
Within ten (10) days following the award of the Contract, the successful bidder shall furnish a surety bond or bonds in an amount equal to or greater than the full amount of the contract. The surety and form of the bonds are subject to acceptance by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners.
Dawes County, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Dept of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Dept of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, sex, age and disability/handicap in consideration for award.
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any irregularities in bids received. Award of the Contract will be in accordance with the County Purchasing Act’s competitive bidding considerations as set forth in Neb.Rev.Stat. §§ 23-3110 to 23-3114. Dawes County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Larry Hankin
Dawes County Highway Superintendent
Publish Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, on the 4th day of February, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, to present the 2019 ONE AND SIX YEAR ROAD CONSTRUCTION AND IMPROVEMENT PLAN to be conducted in the City of Chadron, as prepared and submitted to the City Council by the Public Works Director and the City Street Superintendent, at which time all parties and citizens in interest shall have an opportunity to be heard.
Donna Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 23, 30, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, February 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the Dawes County Veterans Services Office (342 Main Street, Chadron, NE).
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
Notice of Public Hearing
A public hearing will be held in the Dawes County Commissioner’s Room at the Courthouse on Feb. 12, 2019, to hear support, suggestions, concerns, etc., relevant to the one and six year road plan. The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.
Publish Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, February 4, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Marilyn F. Belschner, Deceased. Case No. PR19-01
Notice is hereby given that on January 9th, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Shawn E. Cogdill was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative(s) of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 25, 2019, or be forever barred.
Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate / Registrar
County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish Jan. 23, 30, Feb. 6, 2019
AMENDED NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Eugene L. Fast, Deceased. Case No. PR19-3
Notice is hereby given that on January 15, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Steve L. Arner and Diana L. Arner were informally appointed by the Registrar as Co-Personal Representative(s) of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 1st, 2019, or be forever barred.
Registrar / Clerk Magistrate
County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law Office
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish Jan. 30, Feb, 6, 13, 2019
SWANN Board of Director’s Meeting
January 17, 2019
Chairman Jake Stewart called the January 17, 2019 Board of Director’s meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall Chambers, 234 Main St Chadron, NE the following members were present for roll call. Chadron, George Klein; Clinton, Roy Retzlaff; Crawford, Larry Olson; Dawes County, Jake Stewart; Gordon, Glen Spaugh; Harrison, Dashiell Rohan; Hay Springs, Keith Kearns; Sheridan County, Loren Paul; Sioux County J.W. Geiser. Members absent Hemingford, Rushville and Whitney. Stewart pointed out the Open Meetings Act posted in the rear of the room. The Board introduced and welcomed the new members to the Board.
Approval of Agenda
Stewart presented the agenda. Member Klein Moved to approve the agenda as slated. Member Paul seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Approval of 11-15-18 Minutes
Chairman Stewart presented the 11-15-18 minutes. There being no additions or corrections member Retzlaff moved to approve the minutes. Member Rohan seconded the motion. Members voting aye Chadron, Clinton, Crawford, Dawes County, Gordon, Harrison, Hay Springs & Sheridan County. Members abstaining Sioux County. Motion carried.
Approval of November 2018 Claims/Budget
Executive Director Jack Nemeth reviewed the November claims/budget with the Board. At the end of November the Agency was 50% through the fiscal year. On the revenue side the Agency was at 52.24%. Nemeth pointed out income from member entities and the counties, gate fees and other income. On the expense side the Agency was at 55.42 % of projected. The bottom line for the month was a negative cash flow of $48,768.43. Nemeth attributed the negative cash flow to several expenditures which occurred during the month, namely: baler improvement, engineering, recycling, fuel, wire, wages (3 Payrolls) and container repairs. . Nemeth reviewed the reserve accounts, explaining to the new members the significance of each account. Nemeth reviewed the paid bills pointing out check numbers 43338, 43374, 43405, 43445, 43450 and the 3 payrolls. Nemeth reviewed the tonnage report. At the end of November the Agency had a negative cash flow of $48,786.43 and negative year to date cash flow of $67,788.36. Member Kearns moved to approve the November Claims. Member Geiser seconded the motion. Members voting aye: Clinton, Crawford, Dawes County, Gordon, Harrison, Hay Springs, Sheridan County and Sioux County. Members abstaining; Chadron. Motion carried.
Approval of December 2018 Claims/Budget
Nemeth reviewed the December claims/budget with the Board. At the end of December the Agency was 59% through the fiscal year. On the revenue side the Agency was at 59.91% of anticipated. On the expense side the Agency was at 62.33% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out Baler improvements, recycling, fuel, & insurance. Nemeth reviewed the reserve accounts indicating that all are being funded. Nemeth reviewed the paid bills pointing out check numbers 43499, 43504, & 43506. At the end of December the Agency had a positive cash flow of $11,811.35 and a negative year to date cash flow of $55,977.01. Member Klein moved to approve the December claims/budget. Member Olson seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Re-Organization of SWANN Board of Directors
Director Nemeth indicated that it was time to re-organize the Board and elect officers for the coming year. Member Kearns moved to re-elect the current seated officers. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried. Chairman, Jake Stewart, Vice Chairman Loren Paul & secretary/Treasurer, George Klein.
Consideration and Approval of Health Insurance Renewal
Nemeth indicated to the Board that the Health insurance benefit for employees comes due February 1st. Amber Vrana Anderson of Northwest Mutual provided the new rates ahead of time along with deductibles and premium costs for various plans. While Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Health Care provided options, their rates made them not feasible compared to Aetna. The current plan includes $500/$1000 deductible- 20% co-insurance and $3,000/$6,000out of pocket maximum. Going to a higher deductible and out of pocket would reduce increase in premiums but a potential higher cost to employees. If the Agency chose to stay with the Aetna current plan and deductible it would be an increase to SWANN of approximately 12%. After consideration of the other plans member Paul moved to stay with the same company and deductible. Member Rohan seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Consideration of request by City of Crawford to provide temporary collection service
Executive Director Nemeth informed the Board about a situation involving collection for Crawford. Jerry Stumph, the contracted collection entity, had his truck break down along with Mr. Stumph breaking his leg. This resulted in Stumph Sanitation unable to meet its terms of their contract for garbage collection with the City of Crawford. Crawford Mayor, Connie Shell, contacted Nemeth inquire whether SWANN could provide temporary assistance in that area. Acting under the advice of Mr. King, Nemeth presented Crawford City council an Assignment of Contract drawn up by Mr. King whereby SWANN would provide the collection service for the City of Crawford under the same terms of contract that were contained in Stumph Sanitation’s contract, for the same fees, etc. Either party may withdraw with a written notice.
Nemeth pointed out that current conditions allow SWANN to provide aid at this time, but that any future similar situations regarding providing collection services may have to be denied.
Consideration & Approval of Letter of Explanation to Member Entities Regarding Future Disposal Charges
Nemeth produce a letter he composed under advice and approval of the Agency’s attorney, Mr. Dennis King in response to a request by the Board at the November meeting. The letter outlines and clarifies the financial responsibilities of Agency members regarding the disposal fees they may generate going forward. This letter will be mailed to the County and City Clerks. Member Paul moved to approve the letter. Member Olson seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Director’s Report
Nemeth updated the Board on the baler repairs.
Adjourn
There being no further business to come before the Board Chairman Stewart declared the meeting adjourned.
Chairman
Secretary/Treasurer
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
January 22, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:08 A.M. on the 22nd day of January, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Don Mandelko; George Ledbetter; Brittany Helmbrecht; Dan Wordekemper and Allen Gamble. Adam Edmund was excused from the meeting. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving the minutes of the January 08, 2019 meeting as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving all claims as submitted with the exception of claim #19010227 payable to River A Holdings in the amount of $16,807.68. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to pay claim #19010227 payable to River A Holdings in the amount of $16,807.68. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart, with Rivera abstaining from the vote. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Public Comment ensued with Don Mandelko indicating for the record the December 27, 2018 minutes stated how many miles of road had been graveled in 2018 per Larry Hankin. He reminded the Commissioners the Roads Department workforce was increased and Mr. Hankin was given a sizable raise, therefore; he feels more roads should’ve been graveled in 2018. He questioned the productivity of the Roads Department and informed the Board he’s not the only one watching what is going on. Brittany Helmbrecht introduced herself to the Board and indicated she is here to show support for the Travel Board Grant re: the Cowboy Trail. George Ledbetter indicated this eight (8) foot wide trail runs through many states and the Travel Board is working with the railroad to bring the trail into Chadron. Dan Wordekemper asked when the ballast will be removed. George Ledbetter indicated in June of 2019. Mr. Wordekemper questioned removal of fences along the path as well. Allen Gamble, Interim CEO of Chadron Community Hospital introduced himself to the Board and indicated if there is anything the hospital can help with to be sure and let him know. Board reports ensued to wit: Stewart: NCAP-reorganized the Board/ finishing up the Head Start grant and close out of the previous grant went well. Region 23-reorganized the Board; SWANN-letter going out re: box rentals from SWANN and NNDC-held their annual meeting last Friday. Johnson: Area Aging-business as usual; will reorganize in February; RC&D-reorganized Board; PADD-board will reorganize in February; OHD-board will reorganize in February, grant applied for re: vehicle purchases and a house was found for purchase with an offer made. Rivera: Tourism Board-Cowboy Trail grant and updates; Region 1-met January 17, 2019 and hired Holly Brandt as the new Administrator; have four (4) new board members and leased our part of the building on Avenue D in Scottsbluff.
At 9:45 A.M. Dan Wordekemper, Weed Superintendent, met with the Board. He presented the annual report for review/approval of the Board. He reported there has been a huge reduction of weeds in county right of ways due to spraying; lots of positive feedback from the public regarding mowing done in right of ways. There is also a push for weed free forage in Nebraska which Mr. Wordekemper will pursue and training will be offered. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to approve the annual report and directed the Chairman to sign. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record and Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, joined the meeting.
At 9:55 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. Road Updates included the following to wit: District 1-hauled gravel to Beaver Valley Road; District 2-blading and equipment maintenance; Rivera asked if Graders are running and Cottonwood Road needs spot graveling. District 3-crew members are helping strip the pit, hauling riprap to Sawlog Road; Crusher-moved to center of pit to start crushing rock. The Annual Road report was presented for review and approval by the Board. Commissioner Rivera shared Don Mandelko’s concerns re: productivity of crews. Mr. Hankin responded the weather dictates everything with Road Department productivity. The 2018 gravel hauled was discussed. In 2018 Mr. Hankin reported 22.1 miles of road was graveled and 1.9 miles of road was spot graveled. The 2019 goal is to gravel 48.3 miles of road. Mr. Hankin went over the Annual Report with Board Members. A copy of the report is available at the Roads Department Office or County Clerk’s Office during normal business hours. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve the Annual Road Report and directed the Chairman to sign. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. The 4th Quarter bridge inspection report was reviewed with the Board. Details of the report are available at the Roads Department Office. The naming of Medal of Honor re: Highway 20 was discussed. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to direct the Vice Chairman to draft a letter of support to name a portion of Highway 20 to Medal of Honor Highway excluding any part designated as Crazy Horse Memorial Highway. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:35 A.M. Karl Dailey, Sheriff and Steve Crile, Jail Administrator, met with the Board. Mr. Dailey reported the Jail facility is limited on space so female prisoners must be shipped to other areas for housing. Recently a female was sentenced by the Judge to serve 2-3 years in the County Jail. Estimated holding/medical costs could easily reach $35,000.00 or more. These costs are paid by the County. Another similar case is eminent according to Dailey. Jail expenditures were discussed at length. Sheriff Dailey suggested the budget process begin sooner so these types of issues can be addressed. Closing the facility would be very costly for Dawes County according to Sheriff Dailey due to transport, housing, medical costs involved.
The Board reviewed and approved by general consent the Treasurers Six Month report; mileage and fee reports of the various departments. Two (2) Tourism Grants were presented for Board approval to wit: Chadron Festival of Quilts in the amount of $1085.00 and the Cowboy Recreation/Nature Trail in the amount of $50,000.00. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve both grants as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. A surplus request from the Assessor’s Office for a computer was reviewed by the Board. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve the surplus request. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:55 A.M. Katie Haynes, Public Defender’s Office, met with the Board. She is in receipt of the 2019 dues request of Panhandle Public Health. She reported the $275.00 in dues doesn’t justify the services received through the department so she indicated the membership won’t be continued and another avenue looked at for the Wellness Committee. Commissioner Stewart shared the Generator Grant with Board Members. He reported the generator he is purchasing will run the entire Courthouse when electricity goes out in town. A letter of intent appointing Jake Stewart as POC (Point of Contact) for the grant and an agreement between FEMA and NEMA were reviewed. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to appoint Jake Stewart as POC (Point of Contact) and directing the Chairman to sign the FEMA/NEMA agreement and all grant award paperwork. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, joined the meeting to discuss the Inclement Weather notification plan. She reported the Code Red program will be used to notify employees of inclement weather conditions. She has set up a notification to go out as a text to all employees. Employees must sign up for the Code Red notification to be included in the notices. The Board discussed budget transfers and the budget in general. A Public Hearing will be held at a later date to amend the current budget to cover additional expenditures.
At 11:36 A.M. the Board recessed to conduct a quarterly Jail inspection. At 12:11 P.M. the Board reconvened to regular session.
At 12:12 P.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be February 12, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization meeting, followed by the Commissioner meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. Both meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., February 07, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
January 22, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=Hwy Bridge Buyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation & Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,471.24 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $10,082.41 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-TREASURER $30.44 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-VETERANS $228.53 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-WEED $83.34 100 BLOOM $68.80 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $33,618.54 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE/MISC $867.68 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $1,548.16 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-ASSESSOR $234.16 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CLERK $12.54 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CO ATTORNEY $21.06 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COMMISSIONERS $5.34 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COUNTY COURT $25.88 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DISTRICT CT $24.99 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-E 911 $5.34 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-EXTENSION $21.88 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-PUBLIC DEFEND $16.74 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-SHERIFF $37.88 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-TREASURER $25.55 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-WEED $5.34 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $3.67 100 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $4,665.51 100 CLERK OF DIST COURT ASSOCIATION $50.00 100 CONNECTING POINT $111.22 100 CRITES,SHAFFER,CONNEALY,WATSON,HARF $850.00 100 CULLIGAN-ASSESSOR $28.75 100 CULLIGAN-CO ATTORNEY $15.75 100 CULLIGAN-DIST COURT $23.00 100 CULLIGAN-PUBLIC DEFENDER $21.50 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $923.46 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $296.04 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 DOUGLAS,KELLY,OSTDIEK,OSSIAN,BRODER $25,222.50 100 FIRE & ICE MECHANICAL $8,677.51 100 FIRST BANKCARD/DISTRICT COURT $335.06 100 FIRST BANKCARD/EXTENSION $36.75 100 FIRST BANKCARD/ROBERTA COLEMAN $9.62 100 FIRST BANKCARD/TREASURER $410.19 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VANCE HAUG $1.75 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $10.46 100 FIRST BANKCARD/WEED DEPT $79.44 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $16,610.25 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $436.79 100 INTRALINKS,INC $210.00 100 WEBB L JOHNSON $357.52 100 KCSR-AM $55.00 100 VICTOR KING $250.00 100 KONE,INC $437.52 100 MIPS INC $2,057.30 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $2,056.14 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE/LEVY $25.00 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-E911 $65.00 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $1,876.32 100 NEBRASKA U C FUND $68.00 100 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $201.26 100 LORI OETKEN $21.40 100 OUTLAW PRINTERS, INC $210.00 100 PANHANDLE ASSESSOR’S ASSOCIATION $75.00 100 PANHANDLE DISTRICT ASSN $350.00 100 PETERSEN DRUG $317.50 100 HERB L PETERSEN $675.00 100 QUALITY TIRE $50.88 100 MARTHA QUAY $7.69 100 QUILL CORPORATION $48.41 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ASSESSOR $232.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $184.45 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/VETERANS $178.00 100 SADDLE ROCK ONE STOP $749.75 100 SCOTT ROBERTS ELECTRIC INC $463.04 100 TRANSUNION RISK AND ALTERNATIVE $25.00 100 UNL EXTENSION SIOUX COUNTY $95.69 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/COUNTY ATTORNEY $103.30 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/SHERIFF $450.97 100 VIAERO WIRELESS-WEED $84.83 100 VSP VISION PLAN $219.76 100 WAHLSTROM FORD INC $21.95 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-TREASURER $16.76 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-VETERANS $30.77 100 WALMART COMMUNITY/ASSESSOR $82.23 100 BOBBI WELLNTIZ $20.39 100 WESTERN CARTOGRAPHERS $64.00 100 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $462.50 100 JESSICA WHETHAM $85.00 100 XEROX CORPORATION/E911 $483.06 100 XEROX CORPORATION/SHERIFF $76.70 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $127.81 100 XEROX CORPORATION/VETERANS OFFICE $132.28 200 A & H TRUCK SALVAGE,INC $100.00 200 AFLAC $331.40 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,212.57 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,469.53 200 BOB’S WELDING & REPAIR $75.00 200 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DIST #1 ROADS $17.54 200 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $82.28 200 CNH CAPITAL PRODUCTIVITY PLUS $1,225.36 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FIRST BANKCARD/LARRY HANKIN $102.97 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $3,182.69 200 FLOYD’S TRUCK CENTER,INC $22.90 200 GODFREY BRAKE SERVICE & SUPPLY, INC $458.56 200 LAWRENCE HANKIN $7.25 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $609.65 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $137.24 200 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/ROADS $195.98 200 NMC EXCHANGE LLC/NEBRASKA MACHINERY $11,651.54 200 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $174.64 200 PANHANDLE COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION $156.63 200 PHILLIPS F & T INC $11,669.98 200 RDO TRUCK CENTER $27.99 200 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $16,807.68 200 SIMON CONTRACTORS OF SOUTH DAKOTA $5,179.90 200 STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS $373.95 200 TITAN MACHINERY $37,400.00 200 TRANSOURCE TRUCK & EQUIPMENT,LLC $495.48 200 VSP VISION PLAN $124.36 200 WESTCO $1,139.54 200 XEROX CORPORATION/ROADS $136.19 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $70.33 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 CHADRON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $65.00 990 CHEYENNE RIVER DESIGNS $214.00 990 CRAWFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $1,738.44 990 FIRST BANKCARD/TOURISM $98.88 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $200.77 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $41.94 990 PEABODY HALE FIDDLE CONTEST $500.00 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 995 NEBRASKA TRAVEL ASSOCIATION $3,250.00 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 CENTURYLINK $11.55 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.26 2910 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $195.00 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.31 2910 WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC $890.00 2913 CENTURYLINK $49.22
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
JANUARY 7, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 7th day of January, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following individuals were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch and George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: City Attorney Adam Edmund.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-26, December 17, 2018
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
The Council received a flyer regarding the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Annual Meeting Luncheon on January 18, 2019. A tentative program for the 2019 League of Nebraska Municipalities conference to be held on February 25 and February 26, 2019, in Lincoln, was also distributed.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
There were no minutes from other Boards and Commissions
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Mayor Bannan proclaimed Wednesday, January 16, 2019, as Religious Freedom Day. June Ballard was in attendance to accept the proclamation.
Mayor Bannan proclaimed the month of January as National Radon Action Month.
The time being 6:09 o’clock p.m., Mayor Bannan opened the public hearing scheduled for this date and time for considering the rezoning request for Lot 1, Block 43, Western Town Lot Company Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, from Existing R-1 Low Density Residential District to R-2 Urban Family Residential District (602 Bordeaux Street) (Seventh Day Adventist Church)
Chuck Kutschara, representing the Seventh Day Adventist Church, informed the Council that the church is requesting the rezoning to make the facility more marketable. A new church is being constructed at another location, so this facility is no longer needed.
Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson explained the difference between R-1 and R-2 designations, and gave examples of what use would be allowed if the site was rezoned. Property owners within 300 feet of the facility received letters soliciting input, with some responding or attending meetings. The Council was informed that a significant investment would be necessary if the facility were to be used as residential.
There being no one else wishing to be heard, Mayor Bannan closed the public hearing at 6:19 o’clock p.m.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-01, which Resolution approves the rezoning request for Lot 1, Block 43, Western Town Lot Company Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, from Existing R-1 Low Density Residential District to R-2 Urban Family Residential District (602 Bordeaux Street) (Seventh Day Adventist Church). The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: Welch. Resolution No. 2019-01 was passed and adopted.
The Council discussed the process of allowing administrative approval of Special Designated Liquor Licenses. Currently the Council acts upon these requests. Mimi Wheeler Groves spoke in support of the administrative approval, stating she was in favor of the committee consisting of at least three (3) people. She also suggested that the Council consider zero (0) violations for liquor licensees, rather than the three (3) proposed violations, in being eligible for administrative approvals. Council discussion was held regarding allowing designees approving SDL’s. The Council directed City staff to draft a resolution for the administrative approval of Special Designated Liquor Licenses. The Council will consider said Resolution at the January 21, 2019, meeting.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-02, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from The Favorite Bar for a Special Designated Liquor License for the annual Wild Game Feed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-02 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-03, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department for a Special Designated Liquor License for a reception and dinner for Boss’s Night on February 23, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-03 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-04, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department for a Special Designated Liquor License for Wives’ Night on March 16, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-04 was passed and adopted.
Terry Rajewich, representing Nebraska Public Power District, was in attendance to help facilitate further discussion regarding a Community Solar System for Chadron. The Council received the final recommendation of the solar committee. Steve Welch, a member of the committee, questioned what would be needed to move forward on the project. Councilmembers received a memo from City Manager Yanker outlining the proposed process. Following considerable discussion, Mayor Bannan stated that the topic will be brought back at a future meeting.
The Dawes County Tourism Board has requested that the City partner with the board in erecting community wayfinding guide signs designating major City sites. City Manager Yanker stated that he is looking for direction from the Council as to whether or not to proceed with the development of a plan. Following discussion, the Council was of the consensus that the community wayfinding guide signs project should be added to the list of projects, but set as a low priority project.
Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson presented the 2018 Building Permit Report.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-05, which Resolution established and approves depositories for the deposit and safe keeping of all monies received or held by the City, and authorizes the City Treasurer to instigate transactions at the approved depositories. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-05 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint Stan Campbell to the Airport Advisory Committee. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint Jim Gardner and Matt Reeves to the Business Improvement District Board. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint Mike Waugh to the Housing Authority. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to appoint John Coates to the Library Board. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint Levi Grant, Darrell Lang and Charles “Chuck” Miller to the Planning Commission. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint Joe Gill and Kristi Johnson to the Property Maintenance Code – Problem Resolution Team, and to appoint Councilmember Crofutt as the City Council Representative. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Abstaining: Crofutt. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint Doak Nickerson to the Tree Board. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint Dave Coe and Jerry Evans to the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: rofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint Deb Cottier, Executive Director for the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, as the Chadron Representative to the Panhandle Area Development District. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to appoint George Klein as the Representative to the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska, and to appoint Milo Rust as alternate and Keith Crofutt and second alternate. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint Miles Bannan as the City Representative for the Chadron Chamber of Commerce. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint Mark Werner as the City Council Representative to the Board of Directors for the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to reappoint City Manager Greg Yanker as Representative to the Public Alliance for Community Energy and Public Works Director Milo Rust as the alternate: City Manager Yanker as Representative to the Legislative Committee for the League of Nebraska Municipalities; City Manager Yanker as the Ex Officio Representative to the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation; and Public Works Director Milo Rust as the Representative to the Heartland Expressway Association. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-06, which Resolution appoints Greg Yanker, the City Manager for the City of Chadron, Nebraska, as the representative for the City of Chadron to the Members’ Council of the Nebraska Municipal Power Pool. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: Motion carried.
The Council considered the Preliminary Plat of Lots 6, 7, 8 and 9, A Replat of Outlot A, Southwest Tenth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska (Property Located South of Greenwood Cemetery and owned by Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation.)
Motion was made and seconded to approve the preliminary plat as presented. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. After addressing several questions, the following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Abstaining: Klein. Motion carried.
Anderson, Cassandra, Reimb, 20.00; Bauerkempers, Inc., Su, 18.81; Black Hills Energy, Se, 8,439.60; Blue360 Media, Books, 672.75; Board of Examiners, Se, 50.00; Business Connection, Su, 1,063.47; Century Link, Se, 980.87; Chadron Lumber Company, Su, 8.75; Chadron Motor Company, Se, 266.92; Chadron, City of, Dental Ins Side Fund, 1,482.37; Chadron, City of, Health Ins Side Fund, 26,962.02; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 12/11/18, 6,785.94; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 12/15/18, 7,283.13; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 12/11/18, 93,736.34; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 12/25/18, 100,161.95; Chase NYC Bank, Bond, 41,898.75; CityServiceValcon, Maint, 32.00; CityServiceValcon, Su, 993.26; Consolidated Management Co., Meals, 63.15; Core & Main, S7, 734.98; Crescent Electric Supply Co., Su, 258.47; Culligan, Su, 25.00; Danko Emergency Equip Co., Su, 48.42; DAS State Acctg, Se, 529.84; Dawes County Court, Fees, 375.00; Dawes County Treasurer, Real Estate Statement, 9,774.66; Docu-Shred, Se, 160.00; Engravers, Plaques, 224.00; Feld Fire, Se, 40.00; First National Bank, Safety Deposit Box, 75.00; First National Bank, Bond Fee, 20.00; First National Bank NP, HSA thru 12/11/18, 953.22; First National Bank NP, HSA thru 12/25/18, 953.22; First National Bank of Omaha, Tr Exp/Su, 2,946.53; Galls, LLC, Su, 219.31; Hach Company, Su, 93.23; Hawkins, Inc., Su, 846.33; Heartland Expressway Assoc, Dues, 2,085.12; Hencey Plbg & Hydronics, Inc., Se, 589.45; Hills Tire & Supply, Se/Tires, 826.45; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 247.22; John Deere Financial, Su, 753.15; Kutschara, Shauna, SE, 36.00; Langford, Shannon, Reimb, 10.00; Lincoln Financial Life Ins, Premium, 618.81; Lordino, Tim, Reimb, 12.50; Martens, Branden, Per Diem, 450.00; Midwest Laboratories, Inc., Su, 114.95; Mobius Communications, Se, 100.55; Motorola Solutions, Inc., Radio, 2,293.99; Municipal Supply, Inc. of NE, Su, 7,483.43; NE Law Enforce Trng Cntr, Se, 370.00; NE Public Health Laboratory, Se, 1,120.00; NE Rural Water Association, Se, 500.00; NE Wastewater Operators, Renewal, 30.00; Neofunds By Neopoist, Postage, 500.00; NW Nebraska Development, Support, 9,500.00; NMC Exchange LLC, Se, 1,280.00; O’Brien, Patrick, Per Diem, 450.00; Olsson Associates, Est. #6 airport, 1,898.38; One Call Concepts, Inc., Se, 4.92; Outlaw Printers, Su, 562.71; Power Plan, Su, 132.61; PureGas, LLC, Su, 27.34; Quality Tire, Su, 65.00; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Ins, 37.00; Regional Care, Inc., Health Ins., 24,390.60; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims, 2,226.19; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims, 6,848.77; Rhembrandt, Jack, Per Diem, 525.00; Sirchie Fingerprint Laboratory, Su, 307.95; Southern Hills Fire & Safety, Su, 55.00; TTG Enterprises, Inc., Se/Su, 4,200.00; Tyler Technologies, Inc., Su, 200.00; Tyler Technologies, Inc., Se, 199.00; US Postmaster, Postage, 454.16; Valley Bank, HSA thru 12/11/18, 80.34; Valley Bank, HSA thru 12/15/18, 80.34; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 12/11/18, 3,656.04; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 12/15/18, 3,613.08; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 12/11/18, 1,546.49; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 12/15/18, 1,784.05; Various City Employees, Wellness, 300.00; Verizon Wireless, Se, 981.20; Wahlstrom Ford Inc., Se, 33.57; Walmart Community, Su, 873.70; Western Communications, Se, 1,202.75; Western Cooperative Co., Fuel, 3,569.94; Wex Bank (Pump & Pantry), Fuel, 5,042.24; TOTAL: $403,467.28.
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
Chief of Police Tim Lordino reported on the 2018 Shop with a Cop activity and a DWI grant program.
Councilmember Crofutt thanked all those who helped with snow removal and added his appreciation for everything that everyone does.
Councilmember Welch stated that she appreciated the community solar discussion.
Mayor Bannan wished everyone a Happy New Year.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:55 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
Board Workshop
January 21, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened for a Board Workshop on January 21, 2019 by President Menke at 6:00 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, Madison Nitsch, and Tye Pourier
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Three superintendent search firms gave presentations to the board. The firms were McPherson & Jacobsen, NRCSA and NASB.
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to adjourn at 8:05 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
High Plains Pizza Hut, Inc.
dba Pizza Hut of Chadron
500 West 3rd Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
West 20 China House, Inc.
dba West 20 China House
1240 West Highway 20
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Big Bat’s, LLC
dba Big Bat’s
1250 West Highway 20
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Moyle Petroleum Company
dba Common Cents Food Store
301 Main Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Bosselman Pump & Pantry, Inc.
dba Pump & Pantry #12
276 Mears Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Ridgeview Country Club, Inc.
dba Ridgeview Country Club
16611 Highway 385
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Lariat Liquor, Inc.
dba Lariat Liquor
425 West 3rd Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Cheema & Cheema, LLC
dba Cheema’s Gas & Liquor
855 West 3rd Street
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Maria L. Wheeler-Groves
dba Helen’s Restaurant/Added Touches Catering/The Grove
950 West Highway 20
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Maverik Stores, Inc.
dba Maverik #501
1211 West Highway 20
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Chadron on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the City Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 30, 2019
EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT 13
TO FILL VACANCY
The Board of Educational Service Unit 13 has declared a vacancy on the board due to the resignation of Terri Haynes, board member. Each applicant must reside within the boundaries of Dawes County, Nebraska. Persons who reside within Dawes County, Nebraska interested in being considered for appointment to fill the remainder of the 4 year term on the Board of Educational Service Unit 13 should send a letter and resume by February 8, 2019 to Dr. Jeff West, Administrator, ESU #13, 4215 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Publish Jan. 30, 2019