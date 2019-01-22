269
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Miles T Bannan and Amanda J Bannan, dated January 27, 2012, and recorded on January 30, 2012, Document No. 2012-00144 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 5, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
LOT 10, BLOCK 26, WESTERN TOWN LOT COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO THE ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA., commonly known as 411 King Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: January 16, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 195382). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13, 2019
270
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received at the office of the Dawes County Highway Superintendent until February 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) for the construction of a reclamation and 3” asphaltic concrete overlay project. The bids will be publicly opened on February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by the Dawes Board of Commissioners. The project is located on Dunlap Road, beginning at Table Center Road and proceeding east for approximately 5 miles to US Hwy 385, in Dawes County, Nebraska.
The project is referred to as “Dunlap Road Overlay, C-23(133),” and shall include all labor, materials, transportation and equipment required for the construction of approximately 5 miles of full depth reclamation, 3” asphaltic concrete overlay, type “SPR”, earth shoulder construction, seeding and erosion control, permanent pavement markings and related incidental work.
Copies of the Bid Documents and Specifications are open to public inspection at the Dawes County Highway Superintendent’s Office, 250 Main St., Suite 7, Chadron, Nebraska 69337. A set of documents may be obtained from Mainelli Wagner & Associates, Inc. 6920 Van Dorn Street, Suite “A”, Lincoln, NE 68506 (Phone: 402-421-1717) for a non-refundable fee of $20.00. All Bid Proposals must be submitted on the forms furnished with the Bid Documents.
The sealed bids may be mailed or delivered to the Dawes County Highway Superintendent, at 250 Main St., Suite 7, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 and should be plainly marked as, “Construction Bid Proposal – Dunlap Road Overlay, C-23(133).
Along with its Bid Proposal, each bidder shall submit an unconditional Bid Bond or Certified Check payable to the County Treasurer of Dawes County, Nebraska, in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid Proposal. Also, each bidder is to provide a Start of Construction date and End of Construction date with their Bid Proposal. The desired completion date is October 31, 2018. The successful bidder (i.e. Contractor) will be allowed sixty-five (65) calendar days for completion after beginning work. The Completion Date shall be the earlier of the date indicated in the Bid Proposal, or the actual start date plus the allotted calendar days. Additional days due to weather may be granted at the discretion of the engineer.
Within ten (10) days following the award of the Contract, the successful bidder shall furnish a surety bond or bonds in an amount equal to or greater than the full amount of the contract. The surety and form of the bonds are subject to acceptance by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners.
Dawes County, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Dept of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Dept of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, sex, age and disability/handicap in consideration for award.
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any irregularities in bids received. Award of the Contract will be in accordance with the County Purchasing Act’s competitive bidding considerations as set forth in Neb.Rev.Stat. §§ 23-3110 to 23-3114. Dawes County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Larry Hankin
Dawes County Highway Superintendent
Publish Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 2019
260
State Of Nebraska
Limited Liability Company
Certificate of Organization
Inspirit Counseling, LLC
First: The name of the Limited Liability Company is Inspirit Counseling, LLC.
Second: The street and mailing address of its designated office in the State of Nebraska is 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE, 68102.
Third: The street and mailing address of its agent for service of process in the State of Nebraska is 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE, 68102. The name of its agent for service of process is USCA, Inc.
Fourth: The personal liability of the members and managers of the company for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty shall be eliminated to the fullest extent permissible under Nebraska law. The company is authorized to indemnify its members and managers to the fullest extent permissible under Nebraska law.
Fifth: The Limited Liability Company is organized to provide Mental Health Practitioner services and Professional Counselor.
Sixth: All members of the Limited Liability Company shall be duly licensed by the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health to practice Mental Health Practitioner and Professional Counselor in the State of Nebraska.
In Witness Whereof, the undersigned has executed this Certificate of Organization on the date below.
Date: December 2, 2015
Amanda R. Watts,
Organizer
Publish Jan. 9, 16, 23, 2019
275
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Marilyn F. Belschner, Deceased. Case No. PR19-01
Notice is hereby given that on January 9th, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and Shawn E. Cogdill was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative(s) of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 25, 2019, or be forever barred.
Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate / Registrar
County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
Cullers Law
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish Jan. 23, 30, Feb. 6, 2019
249
NOTICE
Ahrens Jewelry is going out of business. If you have property at Ahrens Jewelry please send written notice on or before March 1, 2019 to Boyd Ahrens, 1007 Virginia Lane, Rapid City, SD 57701.
The Notice needs to contain the following information: 1.) Your name, address, and telephone number; 2) a description of the property you believe is held at Ahrens Jewelry, and 3) the approximate date upon which the property was left at Ahrens Jewelry. Please be advised if you have property at Ahrens Jewelry and fail to send Notice or claim it by the date given above then the property will be disposed of according to law.
Publish Jan. 2, 9, 23, 2019
278
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, on the 4th day of February, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, to present the 2019 ONE AND SIX YEAR ROAD CONSTRUCTION AND IMPROVEMENT PLAN to be conducted in the City of Chadron, as prepared and submitted to the City Council by the Public Works Director and the City Street Superintendent, at which time all parties and citizens in interest shall have an opportunity to be heard.
Donna Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 23, 30, 2019
279
Application for Registration of Trade Name
Trade Name: Crest View Care Center
Name of Applicant: Kismet CDR, LLC
Address: 4755 E. Colorado, Spearfish, S.D., 57783
Applicant is a: Limited Liability Company.
If other than an Individual, state under whose laws entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: Sept. 1, 2018
General Nature of Business: Skilled Nursing Facility
Roger Tellinghuisen
Publish Jan. 23, 2019
277
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 53-135.01 that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 01, 2019 for the following retail liquor licensee:
Fort Robinson Inn Restaurant
3200 West Highway 20
Crawford, Nebraska 69339
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of Dawes County on or before February 10, 2019 in the office of the County Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be held to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
Publish Jan. 23, 2019
276
January 16, 2019
TO: James Hardy, 936 Bordeaux Street, Chadron, NE, 69337 and Mandy Hardy aka Mandi Hardy, 936 Bordeaux Street, Chadron, NE 69337
FROM: Robert M. Penor, 411 Chadron Ave., Chadron, NE, 69337
Re: Rental Premises Located at 936 Bordeaux Street, Chadron, Dawes County, NE
You, James Hardy and Mandy Hardy aka Mandi Hardy, and each of you, are hereby given notice to leave the aforedescribed premises and deliver possession of the same to the legal owner of the premises, Robert M. Penor. You are further notified that if you do not leave the premises and deliver possession of the same to Robert M. Penor on or before three (3) days from the date this Notice is served upon you, or within three (3) days of the date that this Notice is published pursuant to law, Robert M. Penor will commence an action for possession in a court of competent jurisdiction.
In an action/complaint filed against you for possession, you may be further adjudged liable for costs of the action along with such other amounts and damages as may be assessed against you by the Court.
You are further given notice that you are in breach of your rights to possession of the premises due to:
1. Nonpayment of rent;
2. Damages to the rental premises;
3. Failure to pay costs and utilities pursuant to the rental agreement with the owner, Robert M. Penor.
DATED this 16th day of January, 2019.
ROBERT M. PENOR
BY: /s/
Dennis D. King, NSBA#12220
SMITH, KING, SIMMONS and CONN, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Publish Jan. 23, 2019
280
Regular Board Meeting
January 14, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on January 14, 2019 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, Madison Nitsch, and Tye Pourier
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, and Tye Pourier read their Oath of Office.
A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for January 14, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Menke, to Declare the Meeting “Adjourned, Sine Die” to formally terminate current board offices and duties and allow for the election of new officers for a new year. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Superintendent Winchester presided over the election process.
Superintendent Winchester called for nominations for President. Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to nominate Mr. Menke for President. No other nominations were offered.
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Ms.Montague-Roes, to cease nominations and cast a unanimous ballot. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
President Menke presided over the remaining elections.
President Menke called for nominations for Vice President. Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to nominate Ms. Montague-Roes for Vice-President. No other nominations were offered.
Motion by Mr. Pourier, seconded by Mr. Menke, to cease nominations and cast a unanimous ballot. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to nominate Sara Taylor for Secretary/Treasurer. No other nominations were offered.
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to cease nominations and cast a unanimous ballot. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Committee appointments were discussed.
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on December 10, 2018. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Abstain: Montague-Roes
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Awards and/or Honors
Kathy Smith was selected to be a member of the first UNL and AIR@NE teacher cohort. Michael Sandstrom was selected as one of 18 teachers to study World War I in Europe this summer sponsored by National History Day, World War I Centennial Commission, and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library.
High Fives
Interact Club donated over 50 winter coats to Head Start students and their families. Jack Rhembrandt for the $200 discount on the concrete work for the auditorium seating. Joey Calamari for excellent organization and community volunteers for removing the auditorium seats. Officer Bauer and community donations for the successful Shop-With-A-Cop. Linda Rischling for organizing and the community for donations of $4,133.72 to the American Heart Association. Lorna Eliason for writing a successful $5,000 Beyond the School Bells Opportunity Grant to be used for high school students helping to staff summer and afterschool programs. Loni Watson for holding a Real Colors Training for parents. Thrivent Financial for the donation of school supplies.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
None
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of December 31, 2018
Fund, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Transfers/Others, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 12/31/17
General Fund 2,177,500.16 616,148.29 883,408.84 (14.56) 623.94 1,910,848.99 1,656,458.79
Depreciation Fund 449,574.13 449,574.13 199,474.13
Lunch Fund 132,572.65 46,466.61 47,580.40 131,458.86 111,617.16
Special Building Fund 178,167.12 2,429.50 4,821.64 175,774.98 185,362.38
Cooperative Fund 1,186.97 4,089.84 3,116.52 2,160.29 (2,913.57)
Total 2,939,001.03 669,134,24 938,927.40 609.38 2,669,817.25 2,149,998.89
After four months the General Fund expenses are under budget by 5.50% or $624,960.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $96,837.27, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $49,359.23, the Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.64, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $106.18. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $15,731.25. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Unfinished Business
Motion by Building and Grounds Committee, seconded be Mr. Menke, to accept Fisher Track’s bid of $76,620 for the track structural spray, pending confirmation that Fisher Track offers warranty. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
New Business
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the following Annual Appointments:
School Attorney, Perry Law Firm and Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, & Watson Law Firm; Signatory of Federal Funds, Superintendent of Schools; Signatory of Activities Account, Superintendent of Schools; NASB Delegate, Tom Menke, Official School Press, The Chadron Record; School Depositories, First National Bank of Chadron, First National Bank of North Platte, Chadron Federal Credit Union, Security First, Farmers State Bank, and Bank of the West;School Mechanics, Nebraskaland Tire, Chadron Express Lube, GMC of Chadron, Eagle Chevrolet, Wahlstrom Ford, Toof Diesel Repair, Rapid Refrigeration, Steve’s Light Truck Repair, Rapid Tire and Alignment, Master’s Transportation, Ron’s Repair, Brad’s Truck Service, Quality Tire, Hill’s Tire, Kelso’s Auto & Ag, Levi’s Auto, and Express Auto Salvage; and Government Relations Network representative for NASB, Tom Menke. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Bannan, Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, O’Rourke, Roes
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
First reading of Policy 1312.1 Complaints Concerning School Personnel (Chain of Command).
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to allow the custodial and maintenance to dispose of surplus items at Alpha School as they see fit. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion Finance Committee, second by Mr. Hoffman, to maintain First National Bank of Chadron as the primary depository for the district’s accounts. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Personnel
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to accept Chris Carattini’s letter of resignation. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Menke, to accept Kathy Hinman’s letter of resignation as she plans to retire as the end of the 2018-19 school year. Many thanks to Mrs Hinman for 27 years of teaching. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org.
MS Principal Dressel reported that the Girl Scouts will be holding an anti-bullying class with the sixth grade girls funded by a private donor. CIS Principal Cogdill announced the Intermediate kicked off their Good Choice Tickets. This rewards students for making good decisions. HS Principal Mack recognized Jill and Eliu Paopao for their hard work on the Lip Dub and reported on the recent success of the FFA and Speech team.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester presented the 2019-20 calendar draft. With the Federal Government shutdown ongoing it serves as a reminder of why cash reserves are necessary. Federal employees affected by the shutdown can update their free and reduced lunch application. Steve Kubo, maintenance, is retiring at the end of May, after 26 plus years with the district. The lunch program has seen participation increase by 16 meals per day and the cost per meal decrease compared to a year ago. The ALICAP Annual Report is available upon request. Dana Tewahade and Terri Haynes have been hired under the AWARE Grant.
Board Member Roundtable (non-action)
Approving the annual appointments is something the Board did tonight for student learning.
The revision to Policy 4161.9 Employee Crisis Leave Donation Policy was discussed. The recommendation from Personnel Committee is to add “or one (1) accumulated leave day and one (1) personal leave (annual)” to the policy. The Policy Committee will review the policy.
A meeting is set for January 21, 2019 at 6:00pm in the conference room to meet with the search firms that submitted an RFP for the superintendent search. This intent is to have someone in place January 1, 2020 so that they can job shadow Dr. Winchester for six months.
Advance Planning
Curriculum Committee Meeting, January 21, 2019 at Noon
Policy Committee Meeting-January 21, 2019 at 7:00 AM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-February 4, 2019 @ Noon
Personnel Meeting-February 11, 2019 at 7:00 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – February 11, 2019 at Noon
Regular Board Meeting–February 11, 2019 at 5:30 PM
NASB Legislative Issues Conference-January 27 & 28, 2019 in Lincoln
School Board member Week January 27-February 2
NASB Spring Legal Workshops-February 5 @ Gering
NASB President’s Retreat February 17-18 @ Kearney
NASB Budget & Finance Workshop-February 20 @ North Platte
February 20 @ Noon-Shannon Vogler-AdvancEd
March BOE/Administrative Team Retreat-March 12 @ 5:30pm
NRCSA Legislative Forum-March 5, 2019 in Lincoln
Live Mental Health Forum-April 5, 2019 in CSC Ballroom @ Noon
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 6:55 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Bills 1.2019
Alpha Rehabilitation, P.C. 274.85 Anderson, Kerri 163.10 Applegate, Kristin 55.00 ARROW BUILDING CENTER 203.67 Black Hills Energy 7,488.62 Black Hills Weekly Group 303.22 Brad’s Truck Service, LLC 678.00 Buchheit, Kimberly 256.29 Buskirk, Kristen 69.90 BUTLER EQUIPMENT 126.60 Capital Business Systems Inc. 3,608.98 Cash-Wa Distributing-Kearney 131.20 Chadron Ace Hardware 33.93 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 12,970.42 CHADRON GLASS 374.95 Chadron Public Schools 39.05 CITY OF CHADRON 1,564.08 COGDILL, WILLIAM 139.80 Connell, Dina 326.19 Craig, Tyler 209.68 CSC 25.00 Cyber Acoustics 325.00 DAS State Accounting-Central Finance, 229.49 DAWES COUNTY CLERK 734.17 Daylight Bakery Cafe 151.96 Docu-Shred 40.00 EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #13 6,485.73 ESU Coordinating Council 850.00 Ewald, Catherine 472.20 Fisher, Jessica 105.63 Froman, CJ 152.22 Galbraith, Jennifer 233.00 Graduate Lincoln 2,204.00 GRAND MESA MUSIC PULBISHERS 400.00 Great Plains Communications 1,298.14 HENCEY PLUMBING 239.45 Hillyard/Sioux Falls 128.90 Huffman, Nels 324.64 Hughbanks -Pyle, Jennifer 489.29 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 1,424.71 INSTRUMED 220.00 John Deere Financial 513.93 Johns, Shellie 46.60 Leonard, Earl 358.79 Lien, Kayla 163.10 Lynn, Elizabeth 55.00 MADSEN, CAREY 209.70 Mail Finance 465.00 MORFORD’S DECORATING CENTER 18,621.29 Morrison, Alicia 1,621.63 Mosaic @ Bethphage Village 2,803.50 NE DOL/Boiler Inspection Program 300.00 Nebraska Gov 5.00 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 9,629.88 NEOPOST 54.88 Nesheim, Kymmberly 55.00 Nordick, Sam 326.19 Panhandle Partnership 100.00 Pests Go, LLC 85.00 PROTEX CENTRAL 2,745.77 RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 217.30 REGION I 736.70 Rembrandt, Jack 1,300.00 Rising, Jessica 326.19 RON’S REPAIR 60.50 Scherbarth, Chelsey 419.39 Sellman, Sandi 489.29 Skeeter’s NAPA Auto Parts 50.97 Smith, Heidi 291.23 Smith, Nathan 141.35 Snap-On Tools 311.20 SWANN 138.93 Stoker, Laura 302.89 Straub, Mary 563.81 STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS 13.08 TOOF DIESEL REPAIR 348.03 U.S. Bank 2,653.02 Verizon Wireless 180.98 WAHLSTROM FORD 1,802.87 WAL-MART 1,646.33 WESTERN PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS 585.00 WRIGHT EXPRESS FCS 546.89 General Fund 96,837.27 Ames, Jennifer 14.10 Central Restaurant Products 3,041.94 HENCEY PLUMBING 165.00 Lunchtime Solutions 46,027.09 Nuno, Raelynn 26.30 SAFEWAY STORES 37.25 VANCO Payment Solutions 47.55 Lunch Fund 49,359.23 Security First Bank-Chadron 4,821.64 Special Building Fund 4,821.64 Barry, Heather 54.50 U.S. Bank 23.99 Verizon Wireless 27.69 Cooperative Fund 106.18 151,124.32
Publish Jan. 23, 2019