313
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on 03/26/2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337:
LOT 6, BLOCK 20, ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA, EXCEPT THE PART OF SAID LOT 6 MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 6 IN SAID BLOCK, RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 15.6 FEET, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE EXPECTED TRACT; RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 18 INCHES, RUN THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET, RUN THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 18 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes, (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property, and (4) unpaid water bills, (5) prior mortgages and trust deed of record and (6) ground leases of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: Kerry Feld, Trustee, NSBA# 24614
Kozeny & McCubbin, LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Phone: (314) 991-0255
Fax: (314) 991-6755
First Publication 02/13/2019 , final 03/13/2019
Published in the Chadron Record
K&M Filename: BLANASPS
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019
337
NOTICE OF MARSHAL’S SALE
By virtue of an Order of Sale and a Decree of Foreclosure entered in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska, Case No. 8:18CV321, wherein the United States of America is Plaintiff and Wallace W. Wohlers and Belinda June Wohlers, n/k/a Belinda June Clark, are Defendants, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder certain property in Dawes County, commonly known as 546 Ann Street, Chadron, NE 69337, and legally described as:
Lot 6, Block 39, Western Town Lot Company’s Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
The sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 02, 2019 at the east door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, and will last until bidding is terminated. The terms of the sale require at least 10% down with the balance due within 10 days from the date of sale. Payment must be made in United States currency, or by cashier’s or certified check (cashier’s or certified check preferred).
If you have any questions concerning said property, contact the USDA – RD Centralized Servicing Center, 4300 Goodfellow Blvd., FC-215 Bldg. 105, St. Louis, MO 63120-1703. Tel: 314-457-4500 and toll free at 1-800-349-5097 Ext. 4500.
Dated this 6the day of March, 2019.
SCOTT KRACL
United States Marshal
District of Nebraska
Publish March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
334
Notice of Organization
Of
Helens Restaurant & The Grove, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Jennifer R. Wright has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
Name: The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Helens restaurant & The Grove, LLC
Duration: The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.
Purpose: The company is organized to carry all business other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
Designated Office – Agent: The address of the designated office for business of the company in Nebraska is: 942 W. Highway 20, Chadron, NE, 69337. The name and address of the company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Amanda M. Vogl, 271 Ann Street, Suite 2, Chadron, NE, 69377.
Management: management of the company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Amanda M. Vogl, #24458
Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl & Snyder, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
271 Ann Street, Suite 2
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Telephone: 308-432-6641
Publish Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 2019
335
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
APPLICATION OF
STEPHANIE GARDENER, Petitioner
Case No. CI 19-10
NOTICE OF PETITION
OF NAME CHANGE
Please take notice that the Petitioner has filed with the Dawes County District Court, a Petition seeking a change of the Petitioner’s last name from “Gardener” to “Glass.” A hearing to consider the Petition shall be held by the Dawes County District Court on the 9th day of April, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the District Courtroom at the Dawes County Courthouse, in Chadron, Nebraska. Those persons wishing to testify either in favor of or in opposition to the Petition shall appear at that time.
STEPHANIE GARDENER, Petitioner,
By: /s/ Amy L. Patras
Amy L. Patras – NSBA #22463
For: Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E Third Street ~ P.O. Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339 Telephone
(308) 432-2960 FAX
Attorney for the Petitioner
Publish Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2019
338
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation (NDOT) is issuing Request for Proposal (RFP) R09-19, for the purpose of selecting a qualified contractor(s) to provide Excavating Services for NDOT, District 5.
Those interested in bidding on this proposal may view the Prequalification information and Request for Proposal (RFP) R09-19 at the NDOT web site at: http://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/business-opp/pre-maint/. Copy of the RFP may be obtained from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Written questions are due no later than March 19, 2019 and should be submitted via e-mail to ndot.OperationsProcurement@nebraska.gov, written questions may also be sent by facsimile to 402-479-4567.
Sealed proposals from pre-qualified contractors must be received in the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 5001 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 on or before April 8, 2019, 3:00 P.M. Central Time, at which time proposals will be publicly opened.
Publish March 6, 13, 20, 2019
346
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m., March 21, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working days following the meeting. They may be obtained from our Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth
Executive Director
Publish March 13, 20, 2019
347
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON APPLICATION FOR
Northwest Nebraska CDBG/USDA Reuse Loan Program
For the Counties of Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that on March 29, 2019 at 10am, a public hearing concerning the proposed Northwest Nebraska CDBG/USDA Reuse Loan Program for the Counties of Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan, Nebraska will be held. This loan is available through Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation for business development activities.
Diamond DP, LLC is requesting $75,000 for a 10 year term to fund the purchase of the Bean Broker Coffee Shop at 202 West 2nd St. Chadron, NE
Total project costs are estimated to be $375,000. The project will benefit 5 full-time individuals.
All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing at which time you will have an opportunity to be heard regarding the loan application. Written testimony will also be accepted at the public hearing scheduled for 10am on March 29 at NNDC office 337 Main St. Chadron, NE 69337
Written comments addressed to Director, NNDC 337 Main St., Chadron, NE 69337 will be accepted if postmarked on or before March 28, 2019.
Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations including interpreter service, braille, large print, or recorded materials, please contact Director, NNDC 337 Main St., Chadron, NE 69337, (308) 432-4023 no later than March 28, 2019.
Publish March 13, 20, 2019
352
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, March 18, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish March 13, 2019
348
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Betty J. Balfany, Deceased
Case No. PR 19 -6
Notice is hereby given that, on March 4, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Dawn Bilby, whose address is 1131 Beaver Valley Rd., Chadron, NE 69337, was formally appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 13, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins, Clerk of the County Court
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
PO Box 1070, 201 East Third Street
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish March 13, 20, 27, 2019
349
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Shirley L. Deichert, Deceased. Case No. PR 19- 7
Notice is hereby given that on February 28, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Michael Deichert, whose address is 2510 Nancy Drive, Lincoln, NE 68507, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 15, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk/Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish March 13, 20, 27, 2019
350
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Mary Ann Mintken, Deceased. Case No. PR 19 - 8
Notice is hereby given that on February 28, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Allan L. Mintken, whose address is 7151 Hwy 20, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 15, 2019 or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish March 13, 20, 27, 2019
351
N O T I C E
A total of 154 cases will be heard by the Board in March, 2019. The following case(s) sentenced in Dawes County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
March 20, 2019 – 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center - Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Russell, Andrew 83848 Manu/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I (2 counts)
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
Publish March 13, 2019
353
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
NO. 2019-04
FEBRUARY 18, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 18th day of February, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: Miles Bannan. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson, Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo and Human Resource Officer Bev Bartlett. Others absent: City Attorney Adam Edmund and Public Works Director Milo Rust.
Vice Mayor Crofutt called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Vice Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Councilmember Werner moved to amend the agenda to table items e. Resolution No. 2019-13 To Approve the Subdivision Improvement Agreement with Fuller Construction, Inc. for the Development of Property Referred to as the “Industrial Park” Located South on Stockade Road and m. Contract Negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police, Northern Panhandle Lodge #69 (FOP), due to the absences of Mayor Bannan and City Attorney Edmund. Seconded by Councilmember Klein. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Councilmember Werner moved to approve the agenda as amended. Seconded by Councilmember Klein. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1)Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-03, February 4, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the Planning Commission meeting held February 11, 2019, were distributed.
4) Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
The Treasurer’s Report and the Water Report for the month of January 2019 were submitted.
5) Fire Department Membership Update
The Council received a letter from Craig Eddie, Secretary for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department advising of the changes during the January 2019 meeting. The following new members were added to the Department: Rachel Miller, Hope Garcia and Mason Lofquist. As of January 2019, the Department had 50 active members.
6) Special Designated Licenses – Administrative Approval
It was reported that a Special Designated License application for Fryday’s 120 Bar & Grill for the Ducks Unlimited Banquet on March 2, 2019, was administratively approved.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
It was reported that the City recently received a payment in the amount of $8,396.00 for the City’s share of the ACE (Alliance for Community Energy) revenue return for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Over the last 21 years ACE has returned to the City of Chadron a total of $67,735.00.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
Brett Meyer, Engineer for Baker & Associates, Inc., was in attendance to report on the bid opening for the West Storage Tank Interior Repairs Project. The bid opening was held November 13, 2018 and bids were received from RCS Construction, Inc. of Rapid City, SD in the amount of $442,219.30 and Fuller Construction of Chadron, NE in the amount of $466,000.00. Both bids exceeded the amount budgeted for the project ($350,000.00). Negotiations were held with the low bidder RCS Construction, Inc.
The Council considered Resolution No 2019-18, which Resolution accepts and approves the negotiated and amended bid of RCS Construction, Inc. of Rapid City, SD in the amount of $362,605.37 for the West Storage Tank Interior Repairs Project as filed with the City Clerk is in accordance with the terms of the published notice calling for proposals of the above-mentioned improvements. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-18 was passed and adopted.
Chief of Police Tim Lordino and City Manager Yanker explained that the application for the public transportation system (Handi Bus) was changed to include two fiscal years. The proposed application for the next two fiscal years, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, was reviewed with the Council.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-19, which Resolution approves the Grant Application, as prepared and presented for Public Transportation Assistance, to continue the Chadron Public Transportation System program for the fiscal years July 2019 - June 2020 and July 2020 – June 2021 and authorizes the Mayor to execute the same. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-19 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1408, on its first reading: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 2 BUILDING REGULATIONS, ARTICLE 1, Building Code and Permits, Section 2-101 Adoption of Building Code of the Municipal Code to Adopt the 2012 International Building Code and the 2012 International Residential Code, with Exceptions.
The second reading of Ordinance No. 1408 will be on March 4, 2019.
Motion was made and seconded to appoint Austen Stephens, Director of Chadron State College Housing and Residence Life, as the Chadron State College Representative to the Problem Resolution Team, for a four year term.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Adams ISC, Part, $393.53; Baker & Associates,West Tank Rehab, $9,077.79; Business Connection, Office Supplies, 202.30; Century Link, Phone/Internet Service, 144.62; Chadrad Communications, Inc., Chadrad Website Advertising, 200.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, Supplies, 40.24; Chadron Ace Hardware, Supplies, 155.40; Chadron Ace Hardware, Supplies, 113.02; Chadron Lumber Company, Supplies, 33.92; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 2/05/19, 6,660.70; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 2/05/19, 92,686.10; Culligan Water Conditioning, Salt/Filter, 110.50; Danko Emergency Equipment Co., Part, 133.99; Downs Rural Services, Repair Outdoor Lights, 50.00; EMC Insurance, Property Damage Liability, 500.00; EMS Billing Services, Monthly EMS Billing Service Fee, 497.59; Essential Screens, Employment Background Check, 68.00; ETS Corporation, Credit Card Machine Fees, 653.23; Feld Fire, Hose/Hose Parts, 868.00 Fire & Ice Mechanical Inc., Repairs/Parts, 999.82; First National Bank NP, HSA thru 2/05/19, 869.88; First National Merchant Solutions, Credit Card Machine Fees, 92.61; Galls, LLC, Uniforms/Supplies, 1,025.22; Govt. Finance Officers Assoc., 2019 Membership Dues, 170.00; Great Plains Communications, 2/19 Internet Service, 511.90; Hach Company, Part for Water Dept., 88.19; Hawkins, Inc., Chemicals for Aquatic Center, 704.52; Home Haven Furniture, Fed Ex Shipping Charges, 13.75; Ideal Linen Supply, Janitorial Supplies, 186.69; Ingram Library Services, Materials for Library, 929.43; Interstate Industrial Service, Part for Wastewater Dept., 192.07; Intralinks, Server/Computer Maintenance, 1,465.31; Know Buddy Resources, Materials, 61.83; Loup Valley Lighting, Inc., Light Bulbs for Parks Dept., 55.80; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Argon Cylinders, 32.42; Micromarketing LLC, Materials, 74.99; Midwest Laboratories, Inc.; Testing Supplies, 90.45; Midwest Tape, Materials, 466.92; Mobius Communications Co., 2/19 Internet Service, 100.55; Municipal Supply, Inc. of NE, Meter Supplies, 8,019.14; NE Assoc. of Airport Officials, 2019 Membership Dues, 300.00; NE Code Officials Association, 2019 Membership Dues, 100.00; NE Dept. of Aeronautics, 2/19 Monthly NDB Maintenance , 160.00; NE Dept. Health & Human, 2019 Permit Renewal, 80.00; NE Planning & Zoning Assoc., 2019 NPZA Conference, 190.00; NE Public Power District, 2/19 Electric Service for the Library, 176.41; NE Public Power District, 2/19 Electric Service; 16,910.43; Nebraskaland Tire, Rotate Tires/Balance, 83.91; Neofunds By Neopost, 12/24/18 - 2/7/19, Postage; 500.00; NMC Exchange LLC, Parts, 180.02; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Parts for Various Depts., 84.68; NW Rural Public Power Dist., 2/19 Electric Service, 10,810.80; One Call Concepts, Inc., 1/19 Locate Requests; 10.75; Outlaw Printers, Employee Leave Request Forms, 179.96; Penworthy Company, LLC, Materials, 627.49; Power Plan, Parts, 2,184.67; Rapid City Journal, 1/19 Publication & Advertising, 1,108.93; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims Paid, 240.98; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims Paid, 12,739.25; Shoop, Kathren, Special Assessment Overpayment, 39.40; Skeeter’s Auto Parts, Parts/Supplies, 535.58; Solid Waste Agency of NW NE, 1/19 Collections, 55,724.83; Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, Parts, 87.46; Thewke, Ray, Clothing Allowance Reimbursement, 140.74; USA BlueBook, Safety Equipment, 1,601.61; Valley Bank, HSA thru 2/05/19, 80.34; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 2/05/19, 3,563.70; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 2/05/19, 1,625.82; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., Vehicle Services for Police Dept., 41.51; Western Cooperative Co., Unleaded Gas/Propane Heating, 919.78; Wex Bank (Pump & Pantry), 1/19 Fuel Charges, 4,454.75; WPCI, 1/19 Random Drug Testing, 73.00; Xerox Corporation, Copier Lease/Copies, 1,417.12 TOTAL $245,714.34
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
City Manager Yanker informed the Councilmembers that more than 400 pounds of food has been donated by City employees and the general public to the annual Love Your Neighbor United Way Food Drive. Food will be distributed through local food pantries.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-20, which Resolution excuses the absence of Mayor Miles Bannan from the regular Council Meeting held February 18, 2019, due to illness and that this Resolution shall be entered upon the journal. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-20 was passed and adopted.
Councilmember Klein stated that he has received some telephone calls regarding the proposed Subdivision Improvement Agreement with Fuller Construction and he is open to more telephone calls.
Councilmember Werner acknowledged Lance Cattin, one of the Chadron High School students in attendance. Councilmember Werner congratulated Lance and the other three CHS students competing in the State Wrestling Tournament.
Vice Mayor Crofutt said he enjoyed conducting the Council Meeting.
Councilmember Welch stated that the schools were closed on this day in honor of Presidents’ Day. She stated that she thinks it is important to think about the quality of leadership in our nation, as a federal holiday has been created, specifically in honor of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. She also invited comments from the public regarding the proposed Subdivision Improvement Agreement.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:00 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Klein, Crofutt, Werner, Welch. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish March 13, 2019