NOTICE OF MARSHAL’S SALE
By virtue of an Order of Sale and a Decree of Foreclosure entered in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska, Case No. 8:18CV321, wherein the United States of America is Plaintiff and Wallace W. Wohlers and Belinda June Wohlers, n/k/a Belinda June Clark, are Defendants, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder certain property in Dawes County, commonly known as 546 Ann Street, Chadron, NE 69337, and legally described as:
Lot 6, Block 39, Western Town Lot Company’s Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
The sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 02, 2019 at the east door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, and will last until bidding is terminated. The terms of the sale require at least 10% down with the balance due within 10 days from the date of sale. Payment must be made in United States currency, or by cashier’s or certified check (cashier’s or certified check preferred).
If you have any questions concerning said property, contact the USDA – RD Centralized Servicing Center, 4300 Goodfellow Blvd., FC-215 Bldg. 105, St. Louis, MO 63120-1703. Tel: 314-457-4500 and toll free at 1-800-349-5097 Ext. 4500.
Dated this 6the day of March, 2019.
SCOTT KRACL
United States Marshal
District of Nebraska
Publish March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
APPLICATION OF
STEPHANIE GARDENER, Petitioner
Case No. CI 19-10
NOTICE OF PETITION
OF NAME CHANGE
Please take notice that the Petitioner has filed with the Dawes County District Court, a Petition seeking a change of the Petitioner’s last name from “Gardener” to “Glass.” A hearing to consider the Petition shall be held by the Dawes County District Court on the 9th day of April, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the District Courtroom at the Dawes County Courthouse, in Chadron, Nebraska. Those persons wishing to testify either in favor of or in opposition to the Petition shall appear at that time.
STEPHANIE GARDENER, Petitioner,
By: /s/ Amy L. Patras
Amy L. Patras – NSBA #22463
For: Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E Third Street ~ P.O. Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339 Telephone
(308) 432-2960 FAX
Attorney for the Petitioner
Publish Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2019
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation (NDOT) is issuing Request for Proposal (RFP) R09-19, for the purpose of selecting a qualified contractor(s) to provide Excavating Services for NDOT, District 5.
Those interested in bidding on this proposal may view the Prequalification information and Request for Proposal (RFP) R09-19 at the NDOT web site at: http://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/business-opp/pre-maint/. Copy of the RFP may be obtained from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Written questions are due no later than March 19, 2019 and should be submitted via e-mail to ndot.OperationsProcurement@nebraska.gov, written questions may also be sent by facsimile to 402-479-4567.
Sealed proposals from pre-qualified contractors must be received in the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 5001 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 on or before April 8, 2019, 3:00 P.M. Central Time, at which time proposals will be publicly opened.
Publish March 6, 13, 20, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m., March 21, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working days following the meeting. They may be obtained from our Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth
Executive Director
Publish March 13, 20, 2019
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON APPLICATION FOR
Northwest Nebraska CDBG/USDA Reuse Loan Program
For the Counties of Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that on March 29, 2019 at 10am, a public hearing concerning the proposed Northwest Nebraska CDBG/USDA Reuse Loan Program for the Counties of Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan, Nebraska will be held. This loan is available through Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation for business development activities.
Diamond DP, LLC is requesting $75,000 for a 10 year term to fund the purchase of the Bean Broker Coffee Shop at 202 West 2nd St. Chadron, NE
Total project costs are estimated to be $375,000. The project will benefit 5 full-time individuals.
All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing at which time you will have an opportunity to be heard regarding the loan application. Written testimony will also be accepted at the public hearing scheduled for 10am on March 29 at NNDC office 337 Main St. Chadron, NE 69337
Written comments addressed to Director, NNDC 337 Main St., Chadron, NE 69337 will be accepted if postmarked on or before March 28, 2019.
Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations including interpreter service, braille, large print, or recorded materials, please contact Director, NNDC 337 Main St., Chadron, NE 69337, (308) 432-4023 no later than March 28, 2019.
Publish March 13, 20, 2019
The March meeting of the Board of Directors of Chadron Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, March, 26, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Apartments Community Room located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish March 20, 2019
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 20th day of March, 2019.
Lee Ahrens
Secretary
Publish March 20, 2019
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish March 20, 2019
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners March 26, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish March 20, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Betty J. Balfany, Deceased
Case No. PR 19 -6
Notice is hereby given that, on March 4, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Dawn Bilby, whose address is 1131 Beaver Valley Rd., Chadron, NE 69337, was formally appointed by the Court as Personal Representative of the Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 13, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins, Clerk of the County Court
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
PO Box 1070, 201 East Third Street
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish March 13, 20, 27, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Shirley L. Deichert, Deceased. Case No. PR 19- 7
Notice is hereby given that on February 28, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Michael Deichert, whose address is 2510 Nancy Drive, Lincoln, NE 68507, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 15, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk/Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish March 13, 20, 27, 2019
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Mary Ann Mintken, Deceased. Case No. PR 19 - 8
Notice is hereby given that on February 28, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Allan L. Mintken, whose address is 7151 Hwy 20, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 15, 2019 or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish March 13, 20, 27, 2019
Board Workshop
March 12, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened for a Board Workshop on March 12, 2019 by President Menke at 5:05 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, Madison Nitsch, and Tye Pourier
Absent: Boone Huffman
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Huffman
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
The Board and Administrative Team began laying the foundation for the superintendent search.
The Vision, Mission and Board of Education Goals were reviewed and updated.
Items that the Board supports were discussed (Time, Personnel, Finance, Policy, Technology, Personnel, etc).
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to adjourn at 7:12 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Absent: Huffman
Motion Carried: 5-0-1
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Publish March 20, 2019
Regular Board Meeting
March 11, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on March 11, 2019 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, Madison Nitsch, and Tye Pourier
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded Mr. Huffman, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for March 11, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on February 11, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Awards and/or Honors
Wendy Mahr was awarded the Nebraska Association of the Gifted Extra Miles Award.
High Fives
Winter activity coaches and athletes for successful seasons. MS Staff and Mr. Dressel for being creative and flexible in planning for student learning when the boilers were not working properly. Don Foulk for creativity in getting the MS boiler system running while we waited for pumps to arrive. Joey Calamari for all the extra late night/early morning checking on HVAC systems. FBLA professional work performance at the hospital appreciation dinner.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
Wendy Mahr and John Morford, agenda item 3a.
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of February 28, 2019
Fund, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Transfers/Others, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 2.28.18
General Fund 2,063,594.70 1,059,671.44 989,175.76 (14.56) 769.12 2,134,844.94 2,049,674.99
Depreciation Fund 449,574.13 449,574.13 199,474.13
Lunch Fund 129,494.05 53,833.87 37,131.41 146,196.51 127,765.64
Special Building Fund 184,386.87 11,219.53 4,821.64 190,784.76 203,416.58
Cooperative Fund (222.05) 5,822.91 4,404.20 1,196.66 952.18
Total 2,826,827.70 1,130,547.75 1,035,533.01 754.56 2,922,597.00 2,581,283.52
After six months the General Fund expenses are under budget by 6.94% or $896,348.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $107,838.69, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $46,593.17, the Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.65, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $170.04. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $85,521.82. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Unfinished Business
Option for the stage floor were discussed. The Auditorium Stage Floor Proposal was tabled.
New Business
No Board Members are planning to attend conference before the April meeting.
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve Policy 1312.1 Complaints Concerning School Personnel (Chain of Command). Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Second reading of Policy 4161.9 Employee Crisis Leave Donation.
Policy 1330 Use of Facilities was reviewed.
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve Policy 6161.3 District Provided Equipment on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Policy Committee, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to delete Policy 6162.1 Resource Materials on first reading, waiving second and third reading. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to approve the request for bus transportation from the Washington DC Kids. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Personnel
Motion by Mr. Mr. Menke, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the resignation of Angela Hudson with regret. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the resignation of Barb McCartney with regret. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the resignation of Deniese Kelso with regret. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the resignation of Staci Larson with regret. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the teaching contract for Bradley Retchless, 5th/6th grade ELA. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mrs. Nitsch, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the teaching contract for Candace Rojas, 7th/8th grade ELA. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve the teaching contract for Troy Gregory, 4th grade. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Menke, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to increase the Early Childhood SPED FTE from 0.5 to 1.0 FTE. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org. MS Principal Dressel recognized the many successes of students at academic competitions. MS parent Joby Collins donated a digital camera for use by the yearbook committee. Primary Principal Uhing acknowledged the partnership with many CSC groups that contributed to the success of the Penny Carnival.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester reported on the state apportionment payment received in February. State aid will not be certified until June 10. Primary Paraprofessional Chelsea Holt is resigning at the end of the school year. The Nebraska Department of Education has approved our revised Principal Evaluation Forms. An AWARE grant update was given.
Board Member Roundtable (non-action)
Approving new teacher contracts for 2019-20 was something the BOE did tonight for student learning.
The BOE/Administrative Retreat on Tuesday, March 12 is moved up to 5:00 pm due to impending weather.
President Menke discussed what he learned at the NASB President’s Retreat.
Advance Planning
Curriculum Committee Meeting, March 18, 2019 at Noon
Policy Committee Meeting-March 18, 2019 at 7:00 AM
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-April 1, 2019 @ Noon
Personnel Meeting-April 8, 2019 at 7:00 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – April 8, 2019 at Noon
Regular Board Meeting–April 8, 2019 at 5:30 PM
Foundation-March 20, 2019 @ 7 AM
NRCSA Conference March 21-22, 2019 @ Kearney
QPR Training for Parents (Suicide Awareness)-April 3, 2019 in CMS Library @ 6:00pm
Live Mental Health Forum-April 5, 2019 in CSC Ballroom @ Noon
NASB School Law for BOE Members & A Primer & Legislative Update-April 16-Gering Civic Center
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 6:47 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Bills 3.11.19
Alpha Rehabilitation, P.C. 297.50 Anderson, Kerri 219.85 ARROW BUILDING CENTER 807.26 BAUERKEMPERS 588.18 Beguin, Brad 314.07 Black Hills Energy 9,079.95 BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 2,229.38 Buchheit, Kimberly 327.29 Burch, Shelley 795.02 Buskirk, Kristen 84.30 Capital Business Systems Inc. 2,365.63 Chadrad Communications, Inc. 190.00 Chadron Ace Hardware 253.54 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 13,074.77 CHADRON GLASS 284.95 Chadron Public Schools 391.74 CHADRON ROTARY CLUB 120.00 CITY OF CHADRON 1,580.93 COGDILL, WILLIAM 188.44 Connell, Dina 439.70 Contract Paper Group, Inc. 22,957.20 Craig, Tyler 565.32 CSC Conferencing 396.00 Cullan, Melissa 219.85 DAS State Accounting-Central Finance 229.49 EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #13 6,850.96 Ferguson, Anna 267.79 Fisher, Jessica 62.81 Froman, CJ 173.57 Galbraith, Jennifer 314.07 GovConnection, Inc 5,947.09 Great Plains Communications 1,296.75 HAGGERTYS MUSICWORKS 320.91 Hillyard/Sioux Falls 660.48 HOLIDAY INN KEARNEY 99.00 Huffman, Nels 327.29 Hughbanks -Pyle, Jennifer 659.55 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 1,098.41 INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANY 119.78 John Deere Financial 183.23 Johnson, Lucius 416.56 Leonard, Allison 1,200.22 Lien, Kayla 219.85 Lindsey, Angel 10.00 MADSEN, CAREY 282.66 MAR BOW COMPANY 240.80 Mosaic @ Bethphage Village 3,551.10 MPC Heating & Cooling 66.25 NASB 150.00 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 7,505.06 Nebraskaland Tire 169.51 NEOPOST 1,000.00 Nordick, Sam 439.70 O’Donnell, George 251.26 O’Keefe Elevator Company, Inc. 1,300.00 OUTLAW PRINTERS 109.00 Pourier, Morgan 125.63 PROTEX CENTRAL 493.67 RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 333.90 REGION I 410.05 Rising, Jessica 416.56 ROBERT’S ELECTRIC 182.14 SAFEWAY STORES 13.77 Scherbarth, Chelsey 565.33 Sellman, Sandi 624.83 Sheridan County 100.00 Skeeter’s NAPA Auto Parts 65.97 Smith, Heidi 392.59 Smith, Kathy 50.00 SOLID WASTE AGENCY OF NORTHWEST NEBRASKA 12.60 Stoker, Laura 408.29 STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS 584.55 Tewahade, Dana 85.00 U.S. Bank 6,315.01 Verizon Wireless 186.00 WAL-MART 740.84 WESTERN PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS 959.50 WILLIAM V MACGILL CO 507.40 WRIGHT EXPRESS 971.04 General Fund 107,838.69 LUNCHTIME SOLUTIONS, INC. 46,436.42 U.S. Bank 101.50 VANCO Payment Solutions 55.25 Lunch Fund 46,593.17 Security First Bank-Chadron 4,821.65 Special Building Fund 4,821.65 Barry, Heather 128.00 Verizon Wireless 27.74 Wright Express 14.30 Cooperative Fund 170.04 Total 159,423.55
Publish March 20, 2019
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education