312
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of an Order for Sale issued by the Clerk of the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, on a Decree of Foreclosure, wherein Anjanette V. Bassett, Assignee, is Plaintiff and Anthony A. Cisneros, Wanda M. Fletcher, formerly Wanda M. Cisneros, Brian P. Cisneros, a deceased person and all Heirs, Beneficiaries and Successors of Brian P. Cisneros, Real Names unknown, Leah Cisneros, wife of Brian P. Cisneros; and all those persons having or claiming an interest in the following described Real Estate are Defendants. I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in District Court at the Courthouse in said County and State on the 11th day of March, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., the following described real estate:
Lot Six (6), Deans Addition, Dawes County, Nebraska
Lot Thirteen (13) in Block Thirty-one (31) of Western Town Lot Company’s Second Addition to the Original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska
To satisfy a judgment in the amount of $67,876.86 together with interest, costs, abstracting expense, and expenses of sale, less payments made, if any.
The property will be sold subject to unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, if any.
Terms of Sale: 15 percent date of sale, balance upon confirmation. All bids must be in person (no phone or mail-in bids).
Dawes County Sheriff
Karl Dailey
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27 and March 6, 2019
313
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on 03/26/2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337:
LOT 6, BLOCK 20, ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA, EXCEPT THE PART OF SAID LOT 6 MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 6 IN SAID BLOCK, RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 15.6 FEET, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE EXPECTED TRACT; RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 18 INCHES, RUN THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET, RUN THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 18 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes, (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property, and (4) unpaid water bills, (5) prior mortgages and trust deed of record and (6) ground leases of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: Kerry Feld, Trustee, NSBA# 24614
Kozeny & McCubbin, LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Phone: (314) 991-0255
Fax: (314) 991-6755
First Publication 02/13/2019 , final 03/13/2019
Published in the Chadron Record
K&M Filename: BLANASPS
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019
337
NOTICE OF MARSHAL’S SALE
By virtue of an Order of Sale and a Decree of Foreclosure entered in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska, Case No. 8:18CV321, wherein the United States of America is Plaintiff and Wallace W. Wohlers and Belinda June Wohlers, n/k/a Belinda June Clark, are Defendants, I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder certain property in Dawes County, commonly known as 546 Ann Street, Chadron, NE 69337, and legally described as:
Lot 6, Block 39, Western Town Lot Company’s Third Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska.
The sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 02, 2019 at the east door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, and will last until bidding is terminated. The terms of the sale require at least 10% down with the balance due within 10 days from the date of sale. Payment must be made in United States currency, or by cashier’s or certified check (cashier’s or certified check preferred).
If you have any questions concerning said property, contact the USDA – RD Centralized Servicing Center, 4300 Goodfellow Blvd., FC-215 Bldg. 105, St. Louis, MO 63120-1703. Tel: 314-457-4500 and toll free at 1-800-349-5097 Ext. 4500.
Dated this 6the day of March, 2019.
SCOTT KRACL
United States Marshal
District of Nebraska
Publish March 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
323
Notice of Organization
Notice is hereby given that CLEVER FOX CONSULTING, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the state of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 636 Mears Street, Chadron, NE, 69337. The initial agent for service of process of CLEVER FOX CONSULTING, LLC is Heather Crofutt, 636 Mears Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
Publish Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 2019
334
Notice of Organization
Of
Helens Restaurant & The Grove, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Jennifer R. Wright has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
Name: The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Helens restaurant & The Grove, LLC
Duration: The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.
Purpose: The company is organized to carry all business other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
Designated Office – Agent: The address of the designated office for business of the company in Nebraska is: 942 W. Highway 20, Chadron, NE, 69337. The name and address of the company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Amanda M. Vogl, 271 Ann Street, Suite 2, Chadron, NE, 69377.
Management: management of the company shall be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to properly reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.
Amanda M. Vogl, #24458
Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl & Snyder, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
271 Ann Street, Suite 2
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Telephone: 308-432-6641
Publish Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 2019
335
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
APPLICATION OF
STEPHANIE GARDENER, Petitioner
Case No. CI 19-10
NOTICE OF PETITION
OF NAME CHANGE
Please take notice that the Petitioner has filed with the Dawes County District Court, a Petition seeking a change of the Petitioner’s last name from “Gardener” to “Glass.” A hearing to consider the Petition shall be held by the Dawes County District Court on the 9th day of April, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the District Courtroom at the Dawes County Courthouse, in Chadron, Nebraska. Those persons wishing to testify either in favor of or in opposition to the Petition shall appear at that time.
STEPHANIE GARDENER, Petitioner,
By: /s/ Amy L. Patras
Amy L. Patras – NSBA #22463
For: Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E Third Street ~ P.O. Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339 Telephone
(308) 432-2960 FAX
Attorney for the Petitioner
Publish Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 2019
338
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation (NDOT) is issuing Request for Proposal (RFP) R09-19, for the purpose of selecting a qualified contractor(s) to provide Excavating Services for NDOT, District 5.
Those interested in bidding on this proposal may view the Prequalification information and Request for Proposal (RFP) R09-19 at the NDOT web site at: http://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/business-opp/pre-maint/. Copy of the RFP may be obtained from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Written questions are due no later than March 19, 2019 and should be submitted via e-mail to ndot.OperationsProcurement@nebraska.gov, written questions may also be sent by facsimile to 402-479-4567.
Sealed proposals from pre-qualified contractors must be received in the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 5001 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 on or before April 8, 2019, 3:00 P.M. Central Time, at which time proposals will be publicly opened.
Publish March 6, 13, 20, 2019
339
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a combined Water Committee and Operating, Personnel and Policy Committee starting at 1:00 p.m. and a Regular Board Meeting, at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday March 14, 2019, at the UNWNRD office, 430 E 2nd ST. Chadron, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish March 6, 2019
340
Notice of Board of Education Retreat
Chadron Public Schools
A Chadron Public School Board of Education /Administrator Retreat is scheduled for 5:30 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. The purpose of the meeting is a BOE/Administrator planning retreat; no action will be taken. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish March 6, 2019
341
Notice of Regular Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, March 11, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish March 6, 2019
342
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization and Commissioners March 12, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish March 6, 2019
343
NOTICE OF MEETING OF PLANNING COMMISSION
CITY OF CHADRON, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Planning Commission will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, March 11, 2019, in the City Hall Conference Room at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish March 6, 2019
344
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
FEBRUARY 4, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 4th day of February, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following individuals were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch and George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: None.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-02, January 21, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
The Council received correspondence from the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska advising its member communities that in the future they may be liable for disposal charges when generating any construction/demolition waste. This also includes the established fees for roll-off containers, as well as the per ton charges for the actual materials..
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the Problem Resolution Team meeting held November 28, 2018, as approved by the PRT on January 23, 2019, were distributed.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Mayor Bannan proclaimed the week of February 3-9, 2019, as Future Business Leaders of America Week. Students from Chadron High School were in attendance to support the proclamation.
Mayor Bannan proclaimed the month of March 2019 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Joan Yekel and Laura Cooper were in attendance to accept the proclamation.
The time being 6:11 o’clock p.m., Mayor Bannan opened the public hearing regarding the One and Six Year Street Improvement Plan for 2019. Street Superintendent Terry Birnbaum gave a presentation regarding the plan. Council discussion was held with questions being directed to Mr. Birnbaum. There being no one else wishing to be heard, Mayor Bannan closed the public hearing at 6:36 o’clock p.m.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-12, which Resolution approves the One and Six Year Street Improvement Plan for the fiscal year 2019 as presented. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-12 was passed and adopted.
City Manager Yanker explained the Subdivision Improvement Agreement with Fuller Construction regarding property owned by Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation. Considerable discussion was held regarding funding. Those in attendance and speaking in support of the Agreement were Attorney Randy Cullers, NNDC Director Deb Cottier and Eric Fuller of Fuller Construction. Street Superintendent Terry Birnbaum commented on costs involving street improvements. Lori Storbeck, Utilities Clerk and President of the Chadron City Employees Association stated that City employees are in favor of development, but not at this time. Due to budget cuts, employee salaries were frozen for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-13, which Resolution would approve the Subdivision Improvement Agreement between the City of Chadron and Fuller Construction. Following discussion, motion was made and seconded to table Resolution No. 2019-13. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-13 was declared tabled.
City Manager Yanker explained the intent of Resolution No. 2019-14, the Grant Administration Procedures for City of Chadron Community Betterment Grants.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-14, which Resolution approves: 1. the Grant Administration Procedures for City of Chadron Community Betterment Grants as presented; 2. the Council approves the Grant Application form for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 and the General Application form for funding requests; the Council authorizes the Community Development Advisory Committee to review applications and make recommendation of award of these grants to the City Council; 4. The Council does authorize Notice of Funding for the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year in the total amount of $14,800.00. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: Klein. Resolution No. 2019-14 was passed and adopted.
City Manager Yanker addressed the proposed Request for Proposals for Fixed Base Operator Services for the Chadron Municipal Airport. The previous contract was terminated in August of 2018. City Manager Yanker stated that he is recommending that the Council approve the posting of the Request for Proposals as submitted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-15, which Resolution approves the publication of the Request for Proposals for Fixed Base Operator Services at the Chadron Municipal Airport. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-15 was passed and adopted.
Mayor Bannan declared a recess at 8:05 o’clock p.m.
Mayor Bannan reconvened the meeting at 8:10 o’clock p.m.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-16, which Resolution authorizes payment in the amount of $6,355.13, payable to Fuller Construction for West Storage Tank Exterior Repairs. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-16 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. After addressing several questions, the following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Aeromed Wastewater Solutions, Su, 582.84; American Water Works Association, Dues, 198.00; Arrow Building Center, Su, 87.98; Barco Municipal Products, Inc., Sign, 271.51; Black Hills Energy, Se, 10,066.30; Black Hills Weekly Group, Subscr, 62.95; Brooks, Nicholas, Utility Deposit Refund, 18.21; Business Connection, Su, 566.82; Candelaria, Kayla, Utility Deposit Refund, 44.13; Century Link, Se, 980.87; Chadron Rotary Club, Dues/Meals, 120.00; Chadron, City of, 2/19 Dental Health Side Fund, 1,482.37; Chadron, City of, 2/19 Health Ins Side Fund, 28,053.03; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 1/22/19, 6,833.11; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 1/22/19, 94,808.64; Comfort Inn – Kearney, Lodging, 94.00; Considine, Sean, Reimb, 15.48; Consolidated Management Co., Se, 49.89; Danko Emergency Equipment Co., Su, 458.81; DAS State Accounting, Se, 535.35; Enviro Service, Inc., Se, 42.00; Feld Fire, Su, 868.00; Fire Programs, Support/Se, 322.00; Fire House, Subscr, 24.95; First National Bank NP, HSA thru 1/22/19, 869.88; First National Bank Omaha, Tr Exp/Su, 2,051.96; Fry, Joe, Reimb, 14.80; Fuller Construction, Inc., Se #2 Final, 6,355.13; Hach Company, Su, 603.19; Hills Tire & Supply, Se, 15.00; Home Haven Furniture/Appliance, Se, 309.18; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 280.16; International Assoc. Chiefs of Police, Dues, 190.00; Interstate Industrial Service, Gas, 268.19; Intralinks, Se, 1,188.00; IPMA-HR, Su, 177.00; John Deere Financial (Bomgaars), Su, 1,377.10; Lincoln Financial Life Insurance, Premium, 382.49; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Nebraska, Su, 3,267.25; NDEQ-Fiscal Services, Renewal, 600.00; Nebraska Law Enforce Trng Center, Se, 216.00; Nebraska Planning & Zoning Assoc., Memb, 40.00; Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, Se, 114.00; Nebraska Water Resources Assoc., Memb, 105.00; Newman Traffic Signs, Signs, 1,162.77; NMC Exchange LLC, Su, 56.14; Northwest Nebraska Development, Mtg, 100.00; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims, 490.13; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims, 6,203.92; Regional Care, Inc., 2/19 Dental Ins Premium, 37.00; Regional Care, Inc., 2/19 Health Ins Premium, 24,026.65; Sandry Fire Supply, LLC, Su, 10.14; Seiler Instrument & Mfg. Co. Inc., Se, 400.00; Star-Herald, Subscr, 221.04; Teledyne Instruments, Inc., Su, 31.18; Thermo-Lay Manufacturing, Fuel Tank, 704.18; Tyler Technologies, Inc., Component, 200.00; US Postmaster, Postage, 454.16; Valley Bank, HSA thru 1/22/19, 80.34; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 1/22/19, 3,653.60; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 1/22/19, 1,609.65; Verizon Wireless, SE, 1,037.74; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., Se, 393.20; Walmart Community, Su, 639.02; Whisler Bearing Co., Su, 180.00; Woods & Aitken LLP, Se, 145.00; Zuver, Torey, Reimb, 31.00. TOTAL: $206,878.53.
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 8:15 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt, Werner. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish March 6, 2019
345
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
February 26, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:02 A.M. on the 26th day of February, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Jerry Schumacher. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the minutes of the February 12, 2019 meeting as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving all claims with the exception of claim#’s 19020196 in the amount of $36.50 and #19020229 in the amount of $4725.94 both payable to River A Holdings. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve claim #’s 19020196 in the amount of $36.50 and #19020229 in the amount of $4725.94 both payable to River A Holdings. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson and Stewart, with Rivera abstaining from the vote. Nays: None. Motion carried. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting in progress. Public Comment ensued with Jerry Schumacher addressing the article published by The Chadron Record re: One/Six Year Road Plan and input from the Public on an annual basis. He requested clarification. He was under the impression the Board had agreed to meet on an annual basis after it was discussed at the last meeting. He went on to say if the Board isn’t going to follow through with an annual road meeting what’s changed that the Board doesn’t feel this is important. Please help him understand. Commissioner Stewart indicated for the record the last time this type of meeting was held it turned into a “community bash” of which he doesn’t want to be involved. Tony Armer, Mainelli, Wagner & Associates, joined the meeting. Commissioner Rivera feels good about meeting with the Public annually. He feels a lot of people come for the information presented. Commissioner Stewart reported he has no problem holding informal meetings within his District, then taking any concerns back to the Highway Superintendent. Commissioner Johnson reported he receives several calls re: roads and Commissioners are available to take calls and return them in a timely manner. Board Reports ensued to wit: Stewart-Nothing new to report on his boards; Johnson-Area Aging reorganized their Board and are attending Senior Day at the State Capital today; PADD-re-organized their Board; RC&D-didn’t meet; OHD-purchased a house and reorganized their Board. Rivera-Region 1 met and elected officers. They are also going through policies to get ready for budget. All other Boards were business as usual.
At 9:23 A.M. Chief Lordino met with the Board. He reported the VIPER project was completed in 2018 and its time to transition into Next Generation 911. He discussed the proposed remote/host connections, cost to implement this phase and the possibility of forming an Interlocal Agreement between Panhandle Counties to share in the costs. Two VIPERS would be used for the Next Generation 911 with 1 VIPER located in Chadron and 1 VIPER located in Dawson County. The estimated cost is $46,695.79 for the project. He will keep the Board informed as the project moves forward. In other business the Board reviewed and approved monthly fee/mileage/VIN reports of the various departments. A transfer of funds was discussed. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to transfer $240,437.99 from the Inheritance Fund to the Courthouse Project Fund to meet expenditures in that fund. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board recessed at 9:50 A.M. and reconvened to regular session at 10:06 A.M.
At 10:07 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. Road updates included the following: All Districts plowing; Districts 1 & 2 are working together to build 4 disc’s; The Crusher is still at Eleson pit, scheduled to go to Goffena pit next; District 3 trimmed trees on West Ash. Informal bids were solicited for a packer/roller and one was purchased for $19,950.00. Quotes for trailers were also shared with the Board but no action taken. Tony Armer, Mainelli, Wagner & Associates, approached the Board and recommends the Board go with Werner Construction for the Dunlap Road Project. The project is scheduled to be completed by October 2019 and the construction inspection will not exceed $52,000.00 according to Armer. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept the recommendation of Mainelli, Wagner & Associates to award the Dunlap Road Project to Werner Construction at a cost of $1,071,317.73. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. In other business Mr. Hankin presented a preliminary estimate received from David Coe for the West Bethel Project with an estimated cost of $291,368.00. Mr. Hankin informed the Board the Crusher position job description is in the process of being updated. Mr. Hankin feels this position should be reinstated and is necessary. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to promote Pete Emerson to Crusher position. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The salary of the Crusher position will be decided at the March 12, 2019 Commissioner meeting.
At 10:30 A.M. a motion to enter executive session re: a personnel issue was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to reconvene to regular session with no action taken. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Commissioner Stewart asked Mr. Hankin if he would be willing to act as Interim Highway Superintendent until such time the position is filled. Mr. Hankin indicated yes, he would be willing to serve in this capacity. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to appoint Larry Hankin as the Interim Highway Superintendent at $25.00 per hour not to exceed 29 hours a week with a begin date of March 01, 2019. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
The last order of business was discussion of the new bond the Board is pursuing for a Road project. The new bond amount will be $1,145,000.00. The Board briefly discussed interest rates, length of bond payback, etc. It was noted for the record another entity has expressed an interest in bonding the project. The Board will wait to receive the other proposal and take action on the bond at that time.
At 11:05 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be March 12, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. with a Board of Equalization Meeting, followed by the Commissioner Meeting at approximately 9:20 A.M. The meeting will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., March 07, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
February 26, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=Hwy Bridge Buyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation & Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,471.24 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $9,887.56 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-VETERANS $90.99 100 BIG BAT’S SHELL-WEED $35.49 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $184.01 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $33,232.40 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $150.52 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CLERK $15.29 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-CO ATTORNEY $22.83 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COMMISSIONERS $5.34 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-COUNTY COURT $29.56 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DISTRICT CT $23.75 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-E 911 $5.34 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-EXTENSION $26.12 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-PUBLIC DEFEND $19.54 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-SHERIFF $39.24 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-TREASURER $28.94 100 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-WEED $5.34 100 CHADRON LOCK $50.00 100 CHARLIE’S GARAGE $120.82 100 CHEYENNE CO SHERIFF’S OFFICE (NE) $18.50 100 CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF $27.93 100 ROBERTA COLEMAN $263.36 100 CRITES,SHAFFER,CONNEALY,WATSON,HARF $1,800.00 100 CULLIGAN-ASSESSOR $30.00 100 CULLIGAN-CO ATTORNEY $16.00 100 CULLIGAN-DIST COURT $18.00 100 CULLIGAN-PUBLIC DEFENDER $16.00 100 CULLIGAN-SHERIFF $19.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $1,052.78 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $309.04 100 DAWES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $34.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 FIRE & ICE MECHANICAL $257.45 100 FIRST BANKCARD/VETERANS $150.26 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $16,228.47 100 TIMOTHY FLICK $15.40 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $74.16 100 HALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $20.03 100 INTRALINKS,INC $60.00 100 VICTOR KING $100.00 100 MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES $1,903.50 100 NE ASSOC CO CLERKS, REG DEEDS, ELEC C $75.00 100 NE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SYSTEM $93.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,947.89 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE/LEVY $23.88 100 NEBRASKA WEED CONTROL ASSOCIATION $140.00 100 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $208.25 100 OUTLAW PRINTERS,INC $70.00 100 PESTS GO $35.00 100 QUILL CORPORATION $180.35 100 AMY RAGSDALE $71.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $259.55 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/TREASURER $1,099.55 100 REGIONAL WEST MEDICAL CENTER $1,364.90 100 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $36.50 100 RON’S REPAIR SHOP $15.00 100 RR DONNELLEY $61.61 100 SKAVDAHL & EDMUND $5,120.64 100 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $46.63 100 TRAVELODGE GRAND ISLAND $73.88 100 MICHAEL T VARN,ATTORNEY AT LAW $1,957.56 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/SHERIFF $450.97 100 VIAERO WIRELESS-WEED $84.83 100 VSP VISION PLAN $219.76 100 WALMART COMMUNITY-VETERANS $92.59 100 WESTERN PLAINS INC $41.42 100 JESSICA WHETHAM $80.00 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $128.80 100 XEROX CORPORATION/VETERANS OFFICE $114.73 200 AFLAC $331.40 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,185.34 200 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $1,240.51 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,372.99 200 BRAD’S TRUCK SERVICE $105.00 200 CENTURYLINK LONG DIST-DIST #1 ROADS $18.75 200 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $174.48 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $3,237.68 200 FRANK PARTS COMPANY $31.76 200 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-ROADS $463.58 200 LAWSON PRODUCTS INC $497.98 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $625.31 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $289.06 200 NMC EXCHANGE LLC/NEBRASKA MACHINERY $19,261.09 200 NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST $190.80 200 PHILLIPS F & T INC $5,928.81 200 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ROADS $10.35 200 RIVER A HOLDING LLC $4,872.89 200 ROCKY MOUNTAIN AIR SOLUTIONS $150.62 200 RON’S REPAIR SHOP $29.60 200 VSP VISION PLAN $124.36 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $70.33 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $200.77 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $41.94 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 1900 VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE $50.00 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 CENTURYLINK $60.83 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.26 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $3.31 2913 CENTURYLINK $259.34
Publish March 6, 2019