Public positive about new apartments

The building itself would be L-shaped and located on the south end of the lot, according to the site plan, the north side would largely be used for parking, though there would be green around the lot. The plan also calls for the development of the new street, dubbed Park Street, as well as sidewalks north of 10th Street.

Space around the building, Works noted, could be used for sitting areas and a dog run, and there is a proposed patio off the back of the building for barbecues.

As for why the area was selected, Works said, “We actually think it’s a great location. It’s within city limits. There’s already residential in the area. It was clearly intended to be residential a long time ago when it was first laid out.

Works also pointed out the City for Chadron targeted a necessary 188 additional housing units by 2022, which has not been fulfilled. A housing study from 2020 showed only five houses built within the city limits in the last five years, and seven have been built outside the city limits.

As for the proximity to the college students, Works said they’re not necessarily catering to students but the apartments are close enough that students who rent them could easily walk to class. Works further pointed out the building is close to amenities such as the park and aquatic center.