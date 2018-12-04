Brad Aaron Modlin will present a public reading at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center Chicoine Atrium Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.
The reading, which is free and open to the public, is part of Chadron State College’s Distinguished Writer Series, sponsored by the English and Humanities program.
Modlin is the Reynolds Endowed Chair of Creative Writing and an Assistant Professor at University of Nebraska at Kearney. His book, “Everyone at This Party Has Two Names,” won the Cowles Prize, and his short collection of short stories, “Surviving the Drought” won “The Cupboard’s Press’” annual contest. His nonfiction has appeared in “River Teeth,” “Fourth Genre,” “DIAGRAM,” and others.
Modlin is the fifth writer to read for the Distinguished Writer Series since 2016. Previous writers include Kent Meyers, Karen Gettert Shoemaker, Frank X Walker, and Markus Jones.