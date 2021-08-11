Public speaks to school opening plan

There might be outbreaks in more urban areas, Nitsch said, and questioned if it has gotten to such severity here. He encouraged folks to shut off their televisions, as their lives would “be a whole lot better.”

In terms of vaccination, Nitsch said, “I think the vaccine’s a joke. I’ll never take it. I won’t wear a mask, and there’s nobody that will make me. Asking students and teachers to wear masks, I don’t think is correct. I think it should be by choice unless protocols are enacted and we move from green, to yellow, to red. Then those procedures need to take place.”

Board member Boone Huffman said the board is an educational one, not one for health. “We’re not a bunch of scientists up here.” Outside of the reports on the news, he noted, there are studies that show data for both sides. The board is a representative democracy, and voted on by the people.

Huffman said he’s not worried about his children more than all of the other students in the district, and the decisions he makes are for all of the students.

“I totally believe the mental health and suicide of children that has went on through this, the shaming if they don’t wear masks, is much more detrimental than any deaths that have happened in any children in the state of Nebraska under 18 years old.”