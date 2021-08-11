Public speaks to school opening plan

During a standing-room only meeting Monday night, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education heard from citizens in regard to the Chadron Public School plan for opening next week.
Prior to discussion, Superintendent Ginger Meyer spoke to the opening plan. Similar to the 2020-21 school year, the district will operate on a tri-color plan, using colors of: green, to indicate low/no spread of COVID-19 in the district; yellow for minimal/moderate spread; and red for substantial spread. The district, Meyer said, will open at the green level.
Face coverings will be optional under the green level, recommended under yellow and required under red. This goes for not only in the classroom but also on busses. Meyer said people are being asked to self-monitor and take temperatures at home, and not attend if symptomatic.
Meyer pointed out that no school-aged child will be asked to quarantine. They will, she said, be asked to self-monitor and stay home if they come down with symptoms.
There are currently no travel restrictions, Meyer noted, explaining the district takes its cues from the Nebraska State Activities Association (NSAA). There will still be plenty of hand-washing, disinfecting and sanitizing during the day and overnight, she added.
Normal building routines will be in place for cafeteria, with consistent use of sanitizer and/or soap and water, along with social distancing. Arrival and dismissal at buildings will also follow normal routines.
Visitors are allowed in the buildings, and playgrounds and outdoor curricular activities will be normal, along with class size and instruction, which will be in-person. Building water fountains and vending machines will be open.
Of course, the plan will be modified as needed and the district goes into the yellow or red levels.
Kevin Oleksy expressed his appreciation to the board and the district for their work in putting together the plan, but noted there is a disadvantage currently as Panhandle Public Health District is not currently providing data on who is sick in the county. For this reason, he requested the board align more with what the Centers for Disease Control recommends, which is a bit more stringent.
“We need to listen to our experts,” Oleksy said, further adding that he recently read an article that the University of Nebraska medical Center guidelines for schools in the state align with the CDC and ask for universal masking and rigorous contact tracing.
The Delta variant of COVID-19, Oleksy said, is in the community. He added he has a co-worker who found out Monday that his entire family was diagnosed with COVID. “That’s very scary for him. That’s very scary for me, as a co-worker, but it is in our community and is being transmitted right now.”
Oleksy expressed further concern, for his own child who is currently unable to be vaccinated. He suggested altering the opening plan to where masks are recommended as a baseline, rather than optional.
Miles Bannan said he has similar concerns, and it’s important for him to keep his children safe. The last school year went better than he expected, he said, and he plans to send his kids to school with hand sanitizer and masks.
“I don’t think that’s a difficult thing, especially when we’re fairly close to under 12 getting vaccinated.”
Bannan said with the local data now being absent it would be very difficult for the school district to know what the situation is. “I’m very concerned we’re going to run our kids into a buzz saw, where they’re showing up to school, getting exposed, nobody’s getting tested, the tests don’t have to be reported . . . I’m very worried that’s going to spread COVID all over our community, and have an explosion of cases, one we don’t even know is happening until it’s far too late.”
Bannan encourages as much monitoring as possible, and some stricter standards. “As parents, we have a duty of care to our children, and as a school district you have a duty of care to your students.” He is hopeful that the COVID vaccination is on the list of required vaccinations in the future.
Speaking from the other point of view was Travis Nitsch, who said, “I think you’ve got a plan in order. I think the plan looks fine. Go into it, no masks required. I think this whole mask mandate is a load of crap. We can’t follow them. We’re never going to get back to normal if we do.”
There might be outbreaks in more urban areas, Nitsch said, and questioned if it has gotten to such severity here. He encouraged folks to shut off their televisions, as their lives would “be a whole lot better.”
In terms of vaccination, Nitsch said, “I think the vaccine’s a joke. I’ll never take it. I won’t wear a mask, and there’s nobody that will make me. Asking students and teachers to wear masks, I don’t think is correct. I think it should be by choice unless protocols are enacted and we move from green, to yellow, to red. Then those procedures need to take place.”
Board member Boone Huffman said the board is an educational one, not one for health. “We’re not a bunch of scientists up here.” Outside of the reports on the news, he noted, there are studies that show data for both sides. The board is a representative democracy, and voted on by the people.
Huffman said he’s not worried about his children more than all of the other students in the district, and the decisions he makes are for all of the students.
“I totally believe the mental health and suicide of children that has went on through this, the shaming if they don’t wear masks, is much more detrimental than any deaths that have happened in any children in the state of Nebraska under 18 years old.”
Until that data changes, Huffman will be against masks. He further added the district has administrators and teachers that draw people from surrounding communities.
Board member Sandy Roes stressed they want to make sure they are keeping students safe, and noted that transparency going forward is very important.
Board member Tye Pourier noted he contracted COVID, and later got the vaccine when it became available. Whether people are for or against the vaccine isn’t important, he said. “The main thing is we’re getting back to normal, and I think this area can breathe a little sigh of relief and start the school year off being in the green, monitoring it closely.”
Pourier also pointed out that if people don’t feel safe, they can wear masks or have their children wear them.
Board President Tom Menke encouraged anyone with concerns to contact administrators or Superintendent Meyer.
Also at the meeting Monday evening, the board approved adding KSB Law to the list of vendors/lawyers. Superintendent Meyer said Perry Law Firm has always been used by the district. However, at the recent Administrator Days she learned KSB has more knowledge about the social media aspects of laws coming down and a good understanding of Special Education. She further noted this does not replace Perry, and there is no additional retainer fee for adding KSB to the list.
The board also discussed the changes to the 2021-22 Student Handbook, which is available online at chadronschools.org/district/board-of-education by clicking on the “Policy Manual” link on the right.