Public transportation restrictions lifted

For the last year the Chadron Public transportation bus has been restricting rides to purposes deemed to be essential, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Transportation Supervisor Gale Kittell announced that, as of April 8, those restrictions are discontinued and the bus is returning to regular service to all destinations. Guidelines and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the Panhandle Public Health District will still be followed, and restrictions could be reinstated if conditions warrant.

Those who are sick are encouraged to stay home or seek alternate means of transportation. Riders are still required to wear face masks while on the bus. For those who don't have masks, one will be provided at no cost.

The front row of the bus will still be closed, and it's requested that riders keep one person to remaining seats when possible. Those riding with someone in their household can ride in the same seat. this is to maintain the CDC's recommendation on social distancing for the driver and other passengers.

Twice daily disinfecting of the bus will also continue.

Those who need a ride, or who have questions or concerns, can call 432-0520

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0