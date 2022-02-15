Pull ups drive to benefit diaper bank network

The Northwest NCAP Diaper Bank Network provides free diapers, pull ups and wipes to low income families in Chadron, Crawford, Gordon and Alliance. The program serves more than 300 infants and toddlers on a monthly basis. One in three American families struggle to afford diapers and have to make challenging choices in order to overcome this need. Some families report cutting back on other essentials such as food or utilities in order to afford diapers or pull ups.

There are currently no government assistance programs for diapers or pull ups. People cannot purchase these items with food stamps or WIC, so without the assistance of local diaper banks these families would have nowhere to turn. The NCAP Diaper Bank was started in Chadron a little over four years ago and has since expanded to Crawford, Gordon and Alliance. This program works closely with some of NCAP’s other programs such as Head Start, Early Head Start and Community Services. In addition, our Diaper Bank program partners with Western Community Health Resources. It is through these collaborative partnerships that we are able to assist families in need.

From February 14 to 28 NCAP is hosting the Share the Love Pull Ups Drive with the assistance of partners in the community to help restock the much needed supply of Pull Ups! Pull Up donations can be dropped off at KCSR or Game Changers and monetary donations can be dropped off at Hilltop Lanes. Our current greatest need is Pull Ups for both girls and boys in size 4t-5t. Any donation, big or small, can make an impact on a child in need. We also accept open or partial packages – as long as they are clean and dry we can put them to good use!! All pull ups and monetary donations collected through this drive will benefit the families we serve in Chadron.

Let’s all come together to Share the Love and keep the infants and toddlers in Chadron safe, dry and healthy!

