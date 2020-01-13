Quilting students helping Australian animals

Since late July, when Australia’s fire season began, the country has been ravaged by wildfires. In addition to killing nearly 30 people and destroying or damaging thousands of homes, the fires have killed thousands of animals and left many baby animals without natural parents to care for them.

Students at the Ta-da! Quilt Shop in Chadron are working to create pouches for animals such as koala and kangaroo joeys that are orphaned because of the fires. The pouches will later be sent to The Rescue Collective.

Business owner Whitney Tewahade said all of her classes have made the pouches last week. She was contacted by a student’s parents, who has some friends in Australia and knew there was a call for the pouches. Tewahade received a pattern, and explained the pouches have a removable liner so the rescue can take it out and wash it.

The pouches, she said, “are there to comfort the animals in need, those that have maybe lost parents and don’t have a pouch to live in anymore.” As for the materials used, she noted, “They want something soft. Lightweight cotton is fine, so that’s what we’re using, but you can also put fleece on the inside or flannel. We’re just using cotton. I have lots of cotton scraps.” She plans to send 25-30 of the pouches to Australia.