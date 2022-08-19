Ranching program presented at Agate Fossil Beds

HARRISON — Park Ranger Grace Skavdahl will lead an interpretive walk along the Daemonelix Trail on Saturday, August 20, 2022. “The Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in the Agate Area” will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes including walking and interpretive stops. The Daemonelix Trail is located 3 miles west of the Visitor’s Center.

Since the mid-1800s, ranching has been an integral component of life in Sioux County, Nebraska. Agate Fossil Beds is comprised of land once owned and ranched by James Cook, a forward-thinking frontiersman passionate about the western way of life whose ‘Agate Springs’ ranch still stands and operates today. Join Ranger Grace as she shares the story of Agate Springs Ranch, as well as a brief overview of modern-day ranching in the Agate area. This hike is free of charge and appropriate for all ages.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell, NE or 22 miles south of Harrison, NE on Highway 29 and 3 miles east on River Rd. The Visitor Center summer hours are 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn until dusk. Visit us at www.nps.gov/agfo and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.