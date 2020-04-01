Range and Pasture Weed of the Week – Cheatgrass

After cheatgrass matures and dries out, the probability of fire increases with increased dead and dry fuel. Cheatgrass is dormant so the fire only consumes seeds but does not remove the seeds from the soil. Instead, a fire during June or July reduces competition by negatively impacting native species, giving cheatgrass a further advantage.

Cheatgrass seeds are easily spread thanks to long awns which attach themselves to the hair coats of livestock, clothes, and vehicles. These awns are also the cause of irritation and infection to livestock eyes and mouths. Seeds are also often spread in hay.

Unfortunately, because cheatgrass is a prolific seed producer, elimination from a pasture or range is unlikely. Instead, management should focus on controlling the spread and reducing its prevalence by giving desirable species a competitive advantage. To do this, use cheatgrass’s cheating to your benefit. Cheatgrass is most susceptible to management during early growth when native species have not emerged and are not impacted by management.