Range and Pasture Weed of the Week – Cheatgrass

Editor's note: This the first in the Range and Pasture Weed of the Week series where we will highlight a weed species and give management recommendations.
Cheatgrass, also known as downy brome, is a non-native annual grass invading native grasslands, especially heavily grazed or drought effected areas. Cheatgrass was so named because the winter annual “cheats” in the competition against native plant species by initiating growth and reaching the rapid growth stage earlier. Cheatgrass can even produce seed during drought conditions at only 1 to 2 inches tall. These advantage allows cheatgrass to outcompeting native species for soil moisture and nutrients, decreasing desirable, higher quality native species and reduced livestock forage quality and quantity.
Cheatgrass can germinate in the spring, but typically germinates in the fall and overwinters as a small vegetative plant, similar to winter wheat. On warm winter and early spring days, cheatgrass will take advantage of the sunlight and soil moisture and begin growing, extending its head start. With consistently warmer temperatures, cheatgrass growth increases rapidly.
As an annual that solely reproduces by seed, cheatgrass expends a majority of effort on seed production rather than extensive roots system such as perennial species. Cheatgrass reaches maturity by mid-spring then dies. This short window of growth increases the difficulty of control. Once cheatgrass produces a seed head and starts to turn color, it is likely too late for management actions to reduce seed production.
After cheatgrass matures and dries out, the probability of fire increases with increased dead and dry fuel. Cheatgrass is dormant so the fire only consumes seeds but does not remove the seeds from the soil. Instead, a fire during June or July reduces competition by negatively impacting native species, giving cheatgrass a further advantage.
Cheatgrass seeds are easily spread thanks to long awns which attach themselves to the hair coats of livestock, clothes, and vehicles. These awns are also the cause of irritation and infection to livestock eyes and mouths. Seeds are also often spread in hay.
Unfortunately, because cheatgrass is a prolific seed producer, elimination from a pasture or range is unlikely. Instead, management should focus on controlling the spread and reducing its prevalence by giving desirable species a competitive advantage. To do this, use cheatgrass’s cheating to your benefit. Cheatgrass is most susceptible to management during early growth when native species have not emerged and are not impacted by management.
In some instances, herbicides can be a short-term management option. However, herbicide use may also negatively impact your desired plant community. Even if cheatgrass is reduced from an area with herbicide application, unless competitive forage species are established or native plant vigor is encouraged cheatgrass will likely reinvade the area.
Grazing management is a long-term strategy that utilizes immature cheatgrass as forage when quality is excellent prior to sharply declining at maturity. When cheatgrass begins to green up, turn cattle out onto the infested pasture or fence them in an area of heavy infestation. This strategy can be utilized beginning at fall germination, through the winter when adequate cheatgrass growth is present to support grazing.
Cattle must be moved off the area once grazer selection shifts from cheatgrass to desired species. This often occurs when cheatgrass is grazed out or reaches maturity. Moving cattle off the area is essential because in order to give native species a competitive advantage, they must not be grazed.
Winter annuals such as cheatgrass and close cousins, Japanese brome, can be a tremendous challenge for range managers once they get established. Grazing these winter annuals prior to seed production while they are still palatable can reduce the amount of seed and give other desirable plants a greater opportunity to compete. Eliminating cheatgrass from range and pastures in most cases is not a cost effective option. Using management practices that encourage the health and vigor of desirable grass species while utilizing targeted grazing on cheatgrass is likely the best long-term management option.
