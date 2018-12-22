The Upper Niobrara White Range Day is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2019.
Supported by the CSC Rangeland Management Program, the C.F. Coffee Gallery, N.E.T. and several other local sponsors, the annual Range Day provides producers with educational opportunities on a variety of topics.
Speakers at the upcoming Range Day include Pine Ridge District Ranger Tim Buskirk, Jon Griggs, Kristin Dickinson, Aaron Berger, Don Day, Jr., and Shanon and Melinda Sims.
Buskirk will discuss fire recovery in the Pine Ridge in the aftermath of the 2006 and 2012 wildfires, while Griggs will cover riparian management. Dickinson will address range health, and Berger will present “It Costs How Much?” Day’s presentation will cover current and future weather, while the Sims will talk about rotational grazing. The CSC Range Management Alumni Achievement Award will also be presented during the workshop, and the Student Society of Range Management will have several presentations as well.
The complete schedule is as follows:
8:30 a.m. – Coffee and doughnuts
9 a.m. – Pine Ridge Fire Recovery – Tim Buskirk
9:30 a.m. – Riparian Management – Jon Griggs
10:30 a.m. – Break
10:45 a.m. – Range Health – Kristin Dickinson
11:30 a.m. – It Costs How Much? – Aaron Berger
12:15 p.m. – Lunch & CSC Range Management Alumni Achievement Award
1 p.m. – Current and Future Weather – Don Day, Jr.
1:45 p.m. – Break
2 p.m. – Rotational Grazing – Shanon and Melinda Sims
3:30 p.m. – Student Society of Range Management Presentations
For more information, contact the UNWNRD.