With Italian music in the background and the smell of garlic and peppers scenting the air, this year’s Adult Reading Challenge came to a tasty end with a sampling of Tuscan food.
The final program for the Chadron Public Library’s Adult Reading Challenge took place March 21 at the Chadron Senior Citizens Center, with a handful of the program’s participants and members of the public cooking up a Tuscan feast under the direction of Library Director Rosella Tesch.
This is the sixth or seventh year for the library’s Adult Reading Challenge, in which 60 people took part. In addition to tracking their reading, the library invited the participants and the public to a number of programs. The programs kicked off with the library’s annual Chocolate Tasting Party and Book Sale in February with the remainder of activities ranging from making Valentine’s Day cards and writing poetry to a seed swap and an after-hours salute to Ireland.
The wide-ranging topics and activities are nothing new for the Adult Reading Challenge.
“We have done many different things (in the past),” said Tesch.
This year’s theme was “Grow with Books,” and the library created a character they dubbed Woody as a mascot. Participants can track their reading whether its print books, audio books or items available on Overdrive.
“It gives people a huge variety. They have lots of things they can choose from,” Tesch said. “The important thing is they are reading and using the library.”
Cooking a Tuscan meal as the final program of this year’s challenge was inspired by Tesch’s desire to share springtime recipes from her native Tuscany. On the menu was: Fettunta Pane Mollo Coi Pomodori, Peperoni Verdi Ripieni Di Carne, Risotto di Asparagi Malfatti, Fetta Dolce al Gelato di Vaniglia, Acqua San Pellegrino and Caffe Espresso.
“My mom used to cook three meals like this a day,” Tesch said as those present for the final program chopped, stirred and toasted. Tesch still enjoys cooking Italian cuisine but said it’s mostly reserved for the weekends, as it’s a time-consuming process.
“This event is really cool,” said Jennifer Galbraith. She got involved with the library’s kid’s book club after her family moved to Chadron and didn’t know anyone. She was thrilled to learn they had an adult version as well, saying she loves the activities and the chance to meet other patrons.
Katy Miller and Kathy Selee both joined the Adult Reading Challenge for the first time this year. As they cut up a colorful array of red, green and orange peppers, they said they were intrigued by the variety of interesting programs offered as part of the challenge this year.
Winners of this year’s Adult Reading Challenge are as follows:
1st place - Cindy Donnelly 81 books and 29.5 points
2nd place - Fred Ten Fingers 65 books and 15 points / Irene Brooks 60 books and 26.1 points
3rd place - Ann Hanson 36 books and 7.5 points
4th place Elizabeth Parker - 18 books and 3.5 points.
Participants read a total of 400 books, earning extra points at each program event they attended.