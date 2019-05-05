One of the greatest needs for ranchers after damage from flooding or a blizzard is the need to rebuild fences.
Disaster Assistance
Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) – ECP is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA). This program provides emergency funding and technical assistance to farmers and ranchers to rehabilitate farmland damaged by natural disasters. ECP provides cost-share payments for approved emergency conservation practices including but not limited to restoring fences. Cost share is up to 75% of the cost for emergency conservation practices, up to 90% for limited resource, beginning farmer/rancher and socially disadvantaged producers, but is limited to $500,000 per person or legal entity per disaster.
You have free articles remaining.
Forty-seven counties have been authorized to begin accepting ECP applications. Deadlines for applying vary by county. In order to qualify for ECP cost share payments you must apply prior to taking action to repair damages. FSA is required to comply with applicable environmental laws, regulations and procedures before ECP related work can begin. The agency does have some streamlining provisions in place for basic fence repair applications. You must maintain receipts for the work, along with documentation of payment in order to be reimbursed.
Note that fencing must meet minimum standards for cost share payments. Contact your local FSA office for more details. Temporary fencing and fencing that does not meet minimum standards is not covered by ECP.
If you have started repair work without applying for ECP beforehand, you may still be eligible for cost-share payments under certain conditions. The FSA county committee would make a decision if the application would be approved. Contact your local FSA office for more information.