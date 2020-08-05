Record mural painting this weekend

Since the mid-1880’s The Chadron Record has been delivering the news to this community and the surrounding area. The paper first came into being under the direction of settler E.E. Egan in 1884, though back then it was known as the Sioux County Journal as Dawes County had yet to come into being.
In 1885, Sioux County was split and Dawes County came into being. With it no longer being a part of Sioux County, Egan changed the paper’s name to the Dawes County Journal. When Chadron came into being, the paper again changed names to become the Chadron Journal. It made the final change to its current name when it merge with the Chadron Chronicle.
Now more than 135 years old, the Chadron Record is changing again and we’re inviting the community to help with this latest transition. But don’t worry. It’s nothing so altering as a name change or a merger, though it certainly will make us stand out a bit more.
From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aug. 7-9, The Chadron Record will be the latest downtown building to receive a mural painted on its exterior, on the west side. As with other mural projects, artistic talent is not a requirement. If you can handle a paintbrush, you’re more than welcome to chip in for as long or as short a time as you would like.
To give you a preview of this piece and how it will reflect the history of this paper, a main focal point is the Record’s year of establishment and Egan’s name, directly above a copy of The Chadron Record and its former published names.
Also featured in the mural is a statue of a news reporter from days gone by, ready to collect the news with notepad in hand and a press credential clearly visible in his hat. The statue is an interesting piece, as it is still being sculpted out of a rock labelled “Freedom of the Press.” This calls to mind the fact that the press is not something that will remain silent, as if trapped in stone. The fact that it’s an unfinished statue also acknowledges that the press is always at work in the communities we serve.
Directly behind the statue is the capitol building, acknowledging the obligation the press has to report government news, whether it be local, state or national, as well as our code of conduct in reporting that news in a fair and unbiased venue.
Interspersed among these prominent pieces and tying them together are the greens of our grasslands and the clouds of our open skies, treasures of the Nebraska Panhandle.
Be sure that this will add to the Record’s already rich history and certainly be an eye-catching piece for the Chadron downtown. Join us as we take this next step forward and continue the Record’s story.
