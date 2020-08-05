Record mural painting this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the mid-1880’s The Chadron Record has been delivering the news to this community and the surrounding area. The paper first came into being under the direction of settler E.E. Egan in 1884, though back then it was known as the Sioux County Journal as Dawes County had yet to come into being.

In 1885, Sioux County was split and Dawes County came into being. With it no longer being a part of Sioux County, Egan changed the paper’s name to the Dawes County Journal. When Chadron came into being, the paper again changed names to become the Chadron Journal. It made the final change to its current name when it merge with the Chadron Chronicle.

Now more than 135 years old, the Chadron Record is changing again and we’re inviting the community to help with this latest transition. But don’t worry. It’s nothing so altering as a name change or a merger, though it certainly will make us stand out a bit more.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aug. 7-9, The Chadron Record will be the latest downtown building to receive a mural painted on its exterior, on the west side. As with other mural projects, artistic talent is not a requirement. If you can handle a paintbrush, you’re more than welcome to chip in for as long or as short a time as you would like.