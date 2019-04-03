It’s been several days since Dawes County has issued additional road closures, though flood advisories persisted through Monday after additional snowfall Friday and Saturday.
The task of calculating losses due to Winter Storm Ulmer continues, as damage assessments are completed. Region 23 Emergency Manager Nan Gould said Monday that she has submitted documentation indicating that Sioux, Sheridan and Dawes counties all meet their thresholds to qualify for the disaster declaration issued by the federal government.
“We’re waiting for FEMA to validate that,” she said.
Each county must meet a threshold of damages to public infrastructure to qualify for the aid; that number is based on population, Gould said.
Sioux County has the lowest threshold at $4,955.58, and Box Butte has the highest threshold of the four northern Panhandle counties at $42,744.24. Dawes County must document $34,777.96 in damages, while Sheridan County’s number is $20,672.82. Box Butte has already been listed among those counties as qualifying for FEMA aid. In all 81 counties and 101 cities in Nebraska have issued local emergency disaster declarations.
In Dawes County, much of the damage occurred to county roads in the form of gravel loss, culvert damage and washouts.
“It’s changing every day,” Interim Road Superintendent Larry Hankin told county commissioners last week. With nearly three dozen roads declared closed at one point, Hankin said his department will focus on repairing primary roads first as soon as flood waters cease running.
Area agricultural producers who met with Gov. Pete Ricketts last Wednesday in Chadron told the governor the largest issue facing them in the aftermath of Winter Storm Ulmer was access. They asked for his assistance with speeding up road repairs, by waiving road standards, for example.
“We know it’s a bigger issue than just the storm,” Ricketts said after the meeting. He noted that several weeks of bitterly cold temperatures also complicated matters, increasing producers use of feed well before the storm ever struck the state.
He met with producers and local officials in an effort to spread the word about options they have to help them recover, including the livestock indemnity program through the Farm Service Agency and the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program. There are various qualification rules and deadlines for the programs, Ricketts said, so it’s important producers contact their local agencies to work through the application process. He also stressed the importance of documenting livestock losses through photographs, veterinarian certifications or rendering receipts.
The Small Business Administration has low-interest loans for personal losses, he added, and that information should be documented with Gould to help determine if individuals qualify.
Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said the Farm Mediation Program is ramping back up this week after being paused earlier this year due to a lack of funding.
Farmers and ranchers in need of feed or other supplies are urged to call 800-831-0550 to get matched with donations of such supplies. The Chadron FFA chapter and Nebraska UNL Extension has established a collection point at the Dawes County Fairgrounds for anyone who can donate hay, livestock or fencing supplies. Extension Educator Jack Arterburn is coordinating the effort, and donors are asked to contact him prior to bringing their donations so he can arrange volunteers to help unload the supplies.
“Anything that is not used locally will be sent to eastern Nebraska,” Arterburn said.
As recovery efforts continue, Attorney General Doug Peterson, who also visited Chadron last week, warned consumers to be careful when dealing with both contractors looking for work and with their charitable giving.
“You have to be really guarded,” he said, pointing residents to his website for tips on how to avoid scams. Two of the biggest red flags when it comes to hiring contractors are a refusal to provide a detailed written estimate and a demand for cash up front.
It’s still too early to tell what the budget impact will be for Nebraska, Ricketts said. The state will pay 25% of the recovery costs, while the federal government will pay the remaining 75.
“This has been the most widespread natural disaster in our history,” he said.
The far-reaching impact of the disaster can also have mental health ramifications, Wellman noted.
“It can be a stressful time,” he said.
They encouraged individuals dealing with depression or other mental health issues as a result of the storm to reach out for help. The Rural Response Hotline can be reached at 800-464-0258 and the Nebraska Family Helpline can be reached at 888-866-8660.
“Nebraskans are resilient but that doesn’t mean if you’re tough, you have to tough it out on your own,” Ricketts said. “It will be a long road to recovery but we’re going to rebuild bigger and better.”