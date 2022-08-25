Red Cloud, Bradshaw to speak at Agate Fossil Beds

HARRISON — In celebration of the National Park Service’s “Founders Day,” Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is proud to welcome Darrell Red Cloud, great-great-grandson of the legendary Chief Red Cloud of the Lakota, and Dr. Jeff Bradshaw, Professor of Entomology at University of Nebraska’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.

Darrell Red Cloud is a direct fifth blood descendant of the “Great Chief Red Cloud”, Leader of the Oglala Lakota Band of the seven council fires of the great Lakota, Dakota, and Nekota nation. He is a fluent speaker of the Lakota language, and a graduate of the Oglala Lakota College with a bachelor’s degree in Lakota Culture. His presentations will be offered at the visitor center picnic pavilion, Saturday at 9am & 1pm.

Dr. Jeff Bradshaw is Professor and Entomology Extension Specialist at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln stationed at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff, NE. Dr. Bradshaw has active research on the cropping-system impacts of pests and their biological control.

Dr. Bradshaw will be presenting “Managing the good and the bad: a developing story of insect management in sunflower”.

While there are some very detrimental insect pests of sunflower such as the red seed weevil and sunflower moth, some insects (such as bees) contribute to a productive harvest. How do we reduce a pest while conserving a beneficial insect in a way that results in a profit for the producer? This presentation will present some research that has been conducted and is ongoing throughout the Nebraska panhandle through students and faculty at the University of Nebraska.

This presentation will be presented at the park visitor center picnic pavilion Saturday at 11am.

Admission is free and no reservations are required. Masks are required inside Agate Fossil Beds visitor center and museum.

Agate Fossil Beds is located 23 miles south of Harrison, Neb. and 34 miles north of Mitchell, Neb. along Highway 29 at 301 River Road.