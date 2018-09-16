The American Red Cross is preparing for a large relief effort across multiple states as Hurricane Florence impacts the East Coast.
The Red Cross last week prepared to help as many as 100,000 people in the affected areas and is working with state and local officials to identify and prepare evacuation shelters. More than 700 disaster workers are in route to the region to help. The Red Cross is also deploying vehicles, equipment and relief supplies and will continue to do so until it is no longer safe to travel.
As the storm passes, the Red Cross is preparing to provide shelter for tens of thousands of people until they can return home or find other places to stay.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Florence relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or on 1-800-RED CROSS. The best way to ensure your donation will go to a specific disaster is to write the specific disaster name in the memo line of a check. The organization also recommends completing and mailing the donation form on redcross.org with your check.
PLEASE GIVE BLOOD
The Red Cross has pre-positioned additional blood products and stocked many hospitals to capacity in areas of the Southeast likely to be impacted by the storm over the upcoming days. The Red Cross is prepared to send more blood products to ensure patient needs continue to be met. Ahead of the storm, Red Cross Blood Services employees were also preparing facilities and equipment in case of power outages by ensuring back-up generators are working properly and vehicles are fueled.
Eligible donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm are encouraged to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Some Red Cross blood drives have already been cancelled and additional cancellations are expected in the Southeast in the days ahead. Platelet and type O blood donations are especially needed right now. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).