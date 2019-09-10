A representative of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps will be in the area the week of Sept. 16 to meet with groups that may be interested in hosting an AmeriCorps team.
Nonprofit organizations, government entities, educational institutions, neighborhood associations and other community-based and faith-based organizations in search of motivated young adults to complete projects are encouraged to reach out. Jennifer Uretsky, an AmeriCorps staff member, will be available next week to meet with groups to discuss potential projects. She can be contacted at JUretsky@cns.gov or 319-472-9664 x 14 to arrange an appointment.
AmeriCorps NCCC is a federal team-based national service program for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24. Members commit to a full-time, 10-month term serving on multiple projects, typically six to eight weeks in length, to meet community needs across the country in five main service areas: natural and other disasters, energy conservation, environmental stewardship and conservation, infrastructure improvement, and urban and rural development. A typical project for a NCCC team lasts six to eight weeks, but shorter slots may be available. NCCC teams can help with:
*Trail building and maintenance
*Planting trees
*Constructing wheelchair ramps
*Assembling playgrounds
*Repairing public facilities
*Preserving historical buildings or artifacts
*Building/refurbishing homes for low-income citizens
You have free articles remaining.
*Supporting after-school or STEAM programs and other activities for youth
*Natural and other disasters, which includes disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation
*Facilitating disaster education and safety programs
*Home repair post-disaster
*Clean-up of public lands
*Restoration of natural habitat that protects people from hazards (e.g. green spaces along rivers)
*Community energy assessments and audits
*Weatherization projects
And countless other local needs.
For more information on NCCC go to https://www.nationalservice.gov/programs/americorps/americorps-programs/americorps-nccc/sponsor-americorps-nccc-team