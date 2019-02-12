Try 1 month for 99¢

More than 140 students from 22 regional high schools participated in the 47th annual High Plains Band and Choir Festival Feb. 4-5 at Chadron State College.

Students performed as part of the Honor Choir, directed by Dr. Joel Schreuder, professor of music, and Honor Band, directed by Dr. John Wojcik, associate professor of music. For the second year, the festival also included a Guitar Ensemble, directed by Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Mckay Tebbs.

Students and directors also had the opportunity to attend a concert and workshops hosted by The Bill Molenhof Trio.

The following Nebraska students were honored for being selected to the Honor Band or Honor Choir for either three or four consecutive years.

Honor Choir

Four consecutive years

Bayard: Garrett Doremus, Elicia Losoya

Chadron: Claire Margetts

Sidney: Haile Christofferson, Karli Christofferson

Three consecutive years

Alliance: Aubrey Garrett

Bayard: Daeton Blanco, Wyatt Fiscus

Gordon-Rushville: Beth Bragg

Morrill: Seth Sherwood

Honor Band

Four consecutive years

Gering: Matt Eckerberg, Mia Sabala

Three consecutive years

Alliance: Hannah Middleton, Cade Stephenson

Gering: Kaitlin Bohlman, Joseph Brady, Adam Flowers, Mark Karpf, Kassadie Rahmig, Janet Spengler

Gordon-Rushville: Max Meng, Joshua Sherer

Hemingford: Joe Mazanec

Kimball: Nicole Delaplane, Desyree Nelson

