More than 140 students from 22 regional high schools participated in the 47th annual High Plains Band and Choir Festival Feb. 4-5 at Chadron State College.
Students performed as part of the Honor Choir, directed by Dr. Joel Schreuder, professor of music, and Honor Band, directed by Dr. John Wojcik, associate professor of music. For the second year, the festival also included a Guitar Ensemble, directed by Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Mckay Tebbs.
Students and directors also had the opportunity to attend a concert and workshops hosted by The Bill Molenhof Trio.
The following Nebraska students were honored for being selected to the Honor Band or Honor Choir for either three or four consecutive years.
Honor Choir
Four consecutive years
Bayard: Garrett Doremus, Elicia Losoya
Chadron: Claire Margetts
Sidney: Haile Christofferson, Karli Christofferson
Three consecutive years
Alliance: Aubrey Garrett
Bayard: Daeton Blanco, Wyatt Fiscus
Gordon-Rushville: Beth Bragg
Morrill: Seth Sherwood
Honor Band
Four consecutive years
Gering: Matt Eckerberg, Mia Sabala
Three consecutive years
Alliance: Hannah Middleton, Cade Stephenson
Gering: Kaitlin Bohlman, Joseph Brady, Adam Flowers, Mark Karpf, Kassadie Rahmig, Janet Spengler
Gordon-Rushville: Max Meng, Joshua Sherer
Hemingford: Joe Mazanec
Kimball: Nicole Delaplane, Desyree Nelson