The time has changed and the calendar says spring is coming soon. As you shake off what we hope is the last vestiges of winter, don’t forget to register for the Chadron City-wide Garage Sales.
The Chadron Record will sponsor the sales May 3-4, and individual sellers can decide if they want to participate in one or both days of the sales, which offer the perfect opportunity to clean out your basement, attic, closets or garage and earn a bit of extra cash.
KCSR will be broadcasting live from The Chadron Record office at 248 West Second Street May 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served during that time, so be sure to join us for lunch and shopping. The Record also will offer subscription specials during the garage sale May 3. All new subscribers who sign up that day for an annual subscription will receive a discounted price.
The map of garage sales will be published May 1. Spots on the map must be reserved by April 24. Cost is just $20 to make sure shoppers can find you.
Don’t have a spot to host your garage sale? Rent a space at The Chadron Record office at 248 West Second Street for $25 (includes the price of your spot on the map).
Stop by The Chadron Record office, call 432-5511 or email julie.pfister@lee.net or kerri.rempp@lee.net to sign up for the garage sales today!