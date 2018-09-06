Nebraska Extension will be offering the ServSafe® Manager Training Program for food service managers and employees Oct. 10-11, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, Bluestem Room, 4502 Ave I, Scottsbluff.
Registrations are due by Sept. 24. Find the registration form and more information at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/ or contact Nebraska Extension at 308-432-3373 or Jamie Goffena at jgoffena2@unl.edu.
Providing safe food to customers is an ultimate goal of restaurants and food services. The ServSafe® Manager Training is the industry leader for food service training and is part of the National Restaurant Association Management Certification Program. Over one million food service managers and employees have been certified through ServSafe®.
Food Service professionals will learn at the training about preventing food safety issues they face daily. Key topics will be:
• Provide safe food
• Prevent contamination, food-borne illness & food allergens
• The Safe Food Handler
• Avoid hazards in purchasing, receiving and storage of food
• Safe food preparation, holding and service
• Food safety management systems
• Safe facilities and pest management
• Cleaning and sanitizing
Participants will receive the latest edition of ServSafe® Manager book, materials, refreshment and lunches. They also may take the ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification exam at the conclusion of the training.
Nebraska Extension provides science-based education impacting Nebraskan’s lives. For more information about local programs contact Nebraska Extension at (308) 432-3373 or like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UNLDawesCounty.
More information about nutrition, food and food safety can be found at https://food.unl.edu/ or https://www.facebook.com/UNLExtensionFoodAndFitness