Registration open for Story Catcher workshop

Story Catcher workshops offer writers tremendous access to talented people, and have always received rave reviews from participants, said Chadron State College English Professor Dr. Matt Evertson.

“People love the writing community that develops and the prominent writers we are able to attract,” Evertson said.

The Story Catcher Workshop is funded in part by the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Society. It takes inspiration from Mari Sandoz, who built a successful career writing stories inspired by the High Plains region of Nebraska where she grew up. A prolific author and thorough researcher, Sandoz was also a passionate teacher of writing who conducted summer writing workshops on college campuses.

Story Catcher Workshop registration is open until June 4. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited to 20 writers. The cost is $350, which covers all workshop sessions, the opening night barbeque/reception, some lunches and dinners and four nights lodging in apartments surrounding the meeting area at Chadron State Park. The Advanced Workshop is limited to five writers and has an additional cost of $50.

Guest registration for spouses, friends and significant others who accompany retreat participants is $60 and does not include access to workshop sessions.