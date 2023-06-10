The Chadron Police Department has been and will continue to work with property owners in the City of Chadron to take care of any overgrown vegetation on their property. We would like to remind everyone, of the City of Chadron ordinances and ask for their assistance in maintaining their properties;

City Ordinance 11-304; Weeds; Declared Nuisance: It shall be a nuisance to permit or maintain any growth of 12 inches or more in height of weeds, grasses, or worthless vegetation on any lot or piece of ground within the City.

City Ordinance 11-305; Duty of Owner or Occupant: It shall be the duty of the owner or occupant of all lots and pieces of ground within the City to keep the lots and pieces of ground and the adjoining streets and alleys free of any growth of 12 inches or more in height of weeds, grasses, or worthless vegetation, and in the event the nuisance has not been removed, shall abate and remove the nuisance upon notice as is hereinafter provided.

City Ordinance 13-114; Overhanging Branches: Any tree or shrub growing on private property abutting a public right-of-way, or growing on the public right-of-way, which overhangs any sidewalk, street, or alley in the City, in such a way as to impede or interfere with traffic or travel, or within ten feet of a street or alley level, eight feet of a sidewalk’s level, shall be trimmed by the owner of the premises abutting the public right-of-way containing the sidewalks, street, or alley, so that the obstruction shall cease, and there shall be a clear space of eight feet above the surface of the sidewalk and ten feet above the surface of the street or alley. Any tree limb or a tree which has become likely to fall on or across any public right-of-way containing a sidewalk, street, or alley shall be removed by the owner of the premises which abuts the public right-of-way.

Once again, we ask for everyone’s assistance in maintaining their properties. Not maintaining your properties per these ordinances pose safety issues to people utilizing the sidewalks and motorists travelling on the streets. It also causes an increase in rodents, insects and snakes not only for the property in violation, but for the properties around it as well. We all also know that fireworks season is coming and if vegetation is left at a tall length and dries out, it can increase the fire risk.

Officers will be contacting owners and occupants of properties in violation throughout the coming weeks. Not addressing the violations can lead to the issuance of citations and or an abatement process to begin with the property in order to remove the violation. Our law enforcement officers are busy and your assistance in the maintenance of your properties will allow them to focus on other areas of need within our community.

To all of those property owners out there that are already in compliance and stay in compliance, we want to say thank you! Your good habits keep our community looking beautiful and assist in keeping it safe.

For questions or comments regarding City Ordinances presented in this article, please contact us at the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510.