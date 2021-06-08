Renee Votruba

Renee was born July 17, 1977 in Chadron, NE, to Rory and Carlyn Hughbanks. She attended high school in Hay Springs, NE, before pursuing her Nursing Degree, which she obtained from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing. Renee's passion for excitement combined with her caring nature led her to a career where she excelled as an Emergency Room Nurse and most recently as a Hospital Administrator.

Renee had a smile that would light up a room with a firecracker personality that made her everyone's friend. She loved her children more than anything else. Renee enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved watching her kids excel in their different activities. From Katherine's band performances, Will's wrestling tournaments, or Izzy's softball games, Renee would rave about them every chance she got. Renee's passion for live music was no secret either. Anyone who knew her heard about what her favorite music was (especially Eric Church), and what concert she was headed to next. She enjoyed spending time at the lake soaking in the sun, and making memories with her family and friends.