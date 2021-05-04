Request to keep lots maintained

Spring is here and the Chadron Police Department would like to request assistance, again this year, in maintaining weeds in lots and yards per City Ordinances §11-304, §11-305 and §11-307, as well as Overhanging Branches and Curb Lines per City Ordinances §13-114 and §13-119. We offer this friendly reminder to mow, trim or spray property or properties, and to trim branches encroaching on sidewalks, alleys and roadways early and on a regularly basis.

The City of Chadron realizes that at times it is difficult to trim around some corners or obstacles in yards or on other property every week, whether that be from lack of trimming equipment, time or other factors, to that end the city primarily focuses on the majority of the yard for enforcement of City Ordinance §11-304. While any growth in excess of twelve inches is enforceable by City Ordinance, they trust that pride in the community and cooperation with current City Ordinances will prevent necessary enforcement of excessive growth left for extended periods of time. Additionally, lots designated for haying will be responsible for trimming of areas not affected by haying; signs, utilities, trees, etc. must be trimmed as well maintaining a five (5) foot mowed perimeter around the edge of each field.