Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Cattlemen Northern Panhandle Affiliate are working together to bring a dystocia and neonatal management workshop to the area Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Dawes County 4-H Building.
The workshop features Brian Vander Ley, veterinary epidemiologist, who will discuss neonatal management topics including resuscitation, colostrum, injuries, and more.
Becky Funk, DVM MS, Rushville Veterinary Clinic, will use a state-of-the-art, full-size model cow to teach techniques for manage dystocia. A model calf will be lubed up and placed inside the cow to provide a lifelike demonstration of various calf positions, how to handle these situations, and when it is necessary to call a veterinarian. Participants will have the opportunity to work through realistic calving scenarios so dress accordingly.
The cost is $20, payable at the door. Students are free. Please RSVP by calling the Sheridan County Extension office at 308-327-2312. Contact Jack Arterburn with questions jack.arterburn@unl.edu or 308-327-2312.