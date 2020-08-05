Reservation schools remain closed first quarter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In July, the Oglala Sioux Tribal council made a decision to keep schools on the Pine Ridge Reservation closed for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year, with classes conducted via distance learning.

Council Representative Nakina Mills noted a Shelter in Place Ordinance was approved at the March council meeting. It has not been rescinded or amended, she noted, and any changes are unlikely to happen soon.

Under the ordinance, No. 20-18, which adopts the shelter-in-place COVID-19 health order, “Educational institutions – including public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities” must maintain social distancing of six feet per person to the greatest extent possible.

However, Mills pointed out, there has been some concern of how high school sports will be conducted as South Dakota, as a state, is moving forward to have a regular school year. Though the reservation is its own municipality with a separate governing body, the schools there do play teams from Rapid City and other areas.

This past Monday the Education Committee met, though Mills stated “there was no action to approve any plans on fall schools sports at this time. One school had submitted a plan, however at this time, it was not approved and the committee still feels it is unsafe and not in the best interests of the health and welfare of our people to not proceed with fall sports at this time and to continue with distance learning for the start of this 2020-2021 school year.”

