Residents asked to move vehicles for snow removal

Fall is upon us and snow may come at any day. With that the Chadron Police Department would like to remind all community members that City Ordinance §16-308 Recreational vehicles; storage was changed in December of 2016 in an effort to keep roadways clear of trailers during the winter making snow removal easier.

The department is once again asking residents to assist in these efforts by removing the below listed vehicle types from City streets by November 1through March 31.

The following vehicle types are affected by City Ordinance §16-308:

Any motor vehicle or trailer designed and used as a travel trailer, camper, motor home, tent trailer, boat trailer, ATV/UTV trailer, snowmobile trailer, camping trailer, cargo trailer, trailer of any kind, or bus.

Those who would like a complete copy of the City of Chadron City Ordinance(s) can view it online at https://www.chadron-nebraska.com/445/City-Ordinances

The department is putting this out a couple of weeks ahead of the deadline in order to allow people to make the appropriate arrangements for their recreational vehicles. If there are any questions, please contact the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510.