Two flooding situations at the Chadron Middle School as classes began caused thousands of dollars in damage, but disruption to classes was minimized thanks to efforts by staff and contractors.
The middle school roof was prioritized for replacement by the school board earlier this year at the cost of nearly $89,000. The project had been delayed in favor of other roofing projects because it had to be done all at once.
But as the roof was being replaced this summer, an unexpected storm that dropped more than an inch of rain seeped through and damaged classrooms and restrooms on the third floor. The damage came at an inopportune time as custodians had already moved on from the building as they prepared the district’s buildings for the new school year, and Principal Nick Dressel was at administrator days in Kearney.
“It actually sat for the better part of a week (before the damage was noticed),” Dressel said.
Fortunately, school supplies and materials were still packed away for the summer so those items were spared in the first incident. With school expected to begin in days, however, damage to carpet, drywall and ceiling tiles had to be corrected quickly. The final repairs were completed Aug. 14, the day before school began, and Dressel said the smell of new paint and carpet was still very evident when students arrived.
But the saga wasn’t over. As rain fell for much of the day Aug. 19, more water leaked in as the district was preparing to start its first full week of classes.
“It flooded four floors,” Dressel said. Damage occurred in a storage rooms, classrooms, and the girls’ locker room, displacing students and teachers for three days that week.
While no one is certain where the rain came in during the first incident – Fisher Roofing had the roof tarped while they were replacing it – the second flood was caused by a drain pipe that was not attached to the drain bowl in a classroom storage closet.
“You could look up and see the sky,” Dressel said.
Fortunately, the flooding triggered a fire alarm after it flooded an alarm sensor so the damage was caught quickly this time. Custodial staff responded immediately, even though it was 9 p.m. on a Sunday, and began hauling items out of the damaged area.
“They saved a lot of damage,” Dressel said.
Teachers relocated their classes to the library and to empty classrooms during planning periods.
“Our teachers are pros. They handled it well,” he said, noting that the changes were probably most difficult on the students. Those affected were fifth graders, who were still learning their schedules and their way around a new building.
The roof replacement is now done, and the middle school shouldn’t experience any more flooding for some time, but final repairs from the damage, which include carpet replacement in three classrooms, won’t be done until Thanksgiving or Christmas when students are out of the building.
The impact to staff and students would have been far greater without the work from custodians and contractors like Fisher Roofing and Morford’s, Dressel said. Middle school students would have been unable to report for the first day of school and classes would likely have had to be cancelled for at least a day after the second flood as well, if not for their quick responses.
The district’s insurance adjuster has examined the damage, but the total dollar figure has yet to be determined, said Dr. Caroline Winchester. It will, however, exceed $23,000.