Results of the 2022 Dawes County Fair

Things are starting to settle down around the Dawes County Fairgrounds, with the fair wrapping up last Friday and clean up on Saturday. Though temperatures were hitting triple digits on several days, ventilation in the buildings helped keep things cool for exhibitors and spectators.

Following are the results from the 2022 Dawes County Fair. Entries marked with an * are State Fair exhibits

A Stitch Further

Julia Nicholson, Coat, Blazer, Suit Jacket or Outerwear, Blue

Morgan Schommer, Alter/Design Your Pattern, Blue; Upcycled Garment, Purple*; Textile Clothing Accessory, Purple*

Aerospace

Cooper Butler, Rocket - painted by hand, Blue

Joel Cullan, Rocket - painted commercial application, Blue

Brandon Rising, Rocket - painted by hand, Purple*

Beef

Kenli Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer, Purple; Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer, Purple; Market Heifers (Exotic), Purple

Trinity Boeselager, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Brynn Brooks, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Bucket Calf, Purple

Caroline Butler, Market Heifers (British), Blue

Clayton Butler, Market Heifers (British), Blue

Sage Dyer, Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 21 (British), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Harper Ebmeier, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation

Hudson Ebmeier, Market Steers (British), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Skyler Edelman, Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 21 (British), Blue; Market Steers (British), Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Teague Edelman, Market Heifers (Exotic), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 21 (British), Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple

Blayden Huffman, Market Heifers (British), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Brody Huffman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Heifers (British), Purple

Mylee Kvistad, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Bucket Calf, Purple

Joe Lambert, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Blue

Leea Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (Exotic), Purple

Lizzy Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple

Aksel Lans, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Gunnar Lans, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Jan-Jun 22 (Exotic), Purple

Anabelle Vander May, Market Heifers (Exotic), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Nov-Dec 21 (Exotic), Purple; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Nov-Dec 21 (Exotic), Purple

Ada Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Jan-Jun 22 (British), Purple

Ben Norman, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Jan-Jun 22 (British), Blue

Dalton Norman, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Heifers (British), Blue

Emma Norman, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Heifers (British), Blue

Cody Penaluna, Bucket Calf, Purple

Levi Penaluna, Bucket Calf, Purple

Kaylie Phillips, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers May-Aug 21 (Exotic), Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers May-Aug 21 (British), Purple

Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (British), Blue

Lauren Rasmussen, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer, Blue; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 21 (British), Blue; Market Steers (British), Purple

Wyatt Redden, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation

Bailey Sellman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer, Blue; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Sept-Oct 21 (British), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple;Senior Showmanship, Purple

Kendall Sellman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Purple; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Sept-Oct 21 (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Reid Sellman, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation

Cade Smith, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Purple

Kendall Smith, Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Noah Summers, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple

Jadyn Tidyman, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (British), Blue

Alexa Tollman, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Garett Tollman, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple

Ryan Vahrenkamp, Market Heifers (British), Blue; Market Steers (British), Purple

Cat

Mahayla Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Blue

Liam Jacob, Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Kitten (4-8 mos), Purple

Julia Nicholson, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Short Hair Kitten (4-8 months), Purple; Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple

Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple

Rhedyn Rising, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Blue

Morgan Schommer, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple

Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple

Hannah Walker, Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple

Cat-Special Recognition Awards

Magdalena Fisher, Best Personality, Blue; Fashion - Costumes, Purple

Liam Jacob, Fashion - Costumes, Blue; Best Personality, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Best Personality, Purple; Fashion - Costumes, Purple

Vivian Rasmussen, Best Personality, Blue; Fashion - Costumes, Purple

Rhedyn Rising, Fashion - Costumes, Blue; Acrobatics or Tricks, Red

Morgan Schommer, Best Personality, Blue; Most Spirited, Purple

Roudy Schommer, Fashion - Costumes, Purple; Most Expressive Eyes, Purple

Hannah Walker, Most Expressive Eyes, Blue; Fashion - Costumes, Purple

Clover Kid

Luke Bruns, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; You Create It, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Photo Memory Box or Scrapbook Page, Participation; Legos, Participation; Kite, Participation; Photography Exhibit, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation

Craig Butler, Gardening, Participation; Create a Flying Machine, Participation; Legos, Participation; Cookies, Participation

Emily Cullan, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Kite, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation

Caule Gibbons, Storage Container, Participation; Wall Hanging, Participation; You Create It, Participation; Decorate a Shirt, Participation; Legos, Participation; No Bake Cookies, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation

Bensyn Gooder, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Decorate a Shirt, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Kite, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation

Wyatt Katen, Photo Memory Box or Scrapbook Page, Participation; Windsock, Participation; Cookies, Participation

Lillian Keithly, Wall Hanging, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Homemade Puppet, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation

Tinley Lesmeister, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Kite, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation

Kaydence Mader, Storage Container, Participation; Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Gardening, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Kite, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation

Blair Nordick, Accessory, Participation

Claire Norman, Cookies, Participation

Stella Scherbarth, Accessory, Participation; Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Homemade Puppet, Participation

Reid Sellman, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Accessory, Participation

Emery Serbousek, Decorate a Shirt, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Bird House or Bird Feeder, Participation; Plaster Cast or Nature, Participation; Healthy Snack, Participation; Photography Exhibit, Participation

Timothy Wilkinson, Wall Hanging, Participation; Photography Exhibit, Participation; Photography Exhibit, Participation; Photography Exhibit, Participation

Companion Animal

Ella Hudson, Guinea Pig, Purple

Cooking 101

Harper Boeselager, Brownies, Purple

Sara Carrick, Other, Blue

Teague Edelman, Other, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Cookies, Purple

Carson Gibbons, Cookies, Purple; Cereal Bar Cookie, Purple

Treye Gibbons, Granola Bar, Blue; Cookies, Purple

Kayden Kvistad, Brownies, Blue

No Bake Cookie, Blue; Cookies, Purple

Kaylynn Mader, No Bake Cookie, Purple

Ada Norman, Cookies, Purple; Muffins, Purple

Ben Norman, Cookies, Purple; No Bake Cookie, Purple

Delanie Reeves, Cookies, Purple

Cooking 201

Amelia Betson, Loaf Quick Bread, Purple

Miranda Betson, Coffee Cake, Purple; Loaf Quick Bread, Purple*

Carson Gibbons, Creative Mixes, Purple

Treye Gibbons, Creative Mixes, Purple*

Delanie Reeves, Healthy Baked Product, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Coffee Cake, Purple*

Garett Tollman, Coffee Cake, Purple; Biscuits or Scones, Purple*; Healthy Baked Product, Purple*

Cooking 301

Mahayla Allred, Whole Wheat/Mixed Grain Bread, Purple

Amelia Betson, Specialty Bread, Purple; Shortened Cake, Purple*

Kadence Fisher, Specialty Rolls, Purple

Bailey Sellman, Specialty Bread, Purple*

Cooking 401

Mahayla Allred, Family Food Traditions, Purple*

Layne Davidson, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Kadence Fisher, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Treye Gibbons, Candy, Purple*

Grady Gooder, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Raimee Gooder, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple

Ryan Vahrenkamp, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple*

Creatively Decorated Cakes

Mahayla Allred, Senior (Age 12 - 18), Purple

Miranda Betson, Senior, Purple

Sara Carrick, Senior, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Blue

Carson Gibbons, Senior, Purple

Treye Gibbons, Junior, Purple

Ella Hudson, Junior, Blue

Anabelle Vander May, Junior, Purple

Tatianna Obando, Senior, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Senior, Blue

Josephine Werner, Senior, Purple

Isabella Winters, Junior, Blue

Dairy Cattle

Sorina Froman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Spring Yearlings (3/1/21 to 5/31/21), Purple

Dalton Norman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Calves (3/1/22 to 4/30/22), Purple; 3 yr olds (9/1/18-8/31/19), Purple

Design Decisions

Amelia Betson, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Purple; Furniture, Fabric Covered, Purple*

Miranda Betson, Furniture, Fabric Covered, Purple; Accessory, Original Floral Design, Purple*

Brock Connell, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Furniture, Fabric Covered, Purple; Accessory-Textile-2D, Purple

Joel Cullan, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue; Furniture, Fabric Covered, Blue

Skyler Edelman, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue

Magdalena Fisher, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue; Furniture, Fabric Covered, Blue; Accessory, Original Floral Design, Purple

Carson Gibbons, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue

Treye Gibbons, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue; Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple; Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple*

Jae Gooder, Accessory - 3D, Blue

Raimee Gooder, Accessory, 2D, Purple*

Kody Keim, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue

Anabelle Vander May, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple*

Julia Nicholson, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue; Furniture, Fabric Covered, Blue; Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Purple

Bailey Sellman, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple*

Kendall Sellman, Furniture, Fabric Covered, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Accessory - 3D, Purple*

Garett Tollman, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Purple

Josephine Werner, Accessory-Textile-2D, Purple*

Design My Place

Brock Connell, Simple accessory made using glass, Red

Kadence Fisher, Simple accessory made using clay, Purple

Kayden Kvistad, Simple fabric accessory, like a pillow, laundry bag, pillow case, table runner, etc., Red; Simple fabric accessory, Red

Declan Scherbarth, Simple accessory made using glass, Blue; Needlework Item, Blue

Dog

Mahayla Allred, Dog Agility, Purple; Showmanship - Senior, Purple; Conformation - Herding, Purple

Harper Boeselager, Dog Agility, Blue; Dog Judging, Purple; Beginning Novice Division A, Blue; Showmanship - Junior, Blue; Conformation - Herding, Purple

John Fisher, Dog Agility, Purple; Dog Judging, Red; Beginning Novice Division A, Blue; Graduate Novice, Blue; Showmanship - Senior, Blue; Conformation - Sporting, Blue; Conformation - Herding, Blue

Magdalena Fisher, Dog Agility, Red; Dog Judging, Red; Beginning Novice Division A, Red; Showmanship - Junior, Red; Conformation - Terriers, Blue; Conformation - Miscellaneous, Blue

Cloey Huss, Dog Agility, Red; Dog Judging, Blue; Beginning Novice Division A, Red; Showmanship - Junior, Red; Conformation - Miscellaneous, Purple

Liam Jacob, Dog Agility, Red; Beginning Novice Division B, Blue; Showmanship - Junior, Blue; Working Class, Red; Conformation – Herding, Purple

Gunnar Lans, Showmanship - Senior, Purple; Conformation – Terriers, Purple

Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Particpation

Julia Nicholson, Dog Agility, Blue; Dog Judging, Blue; Beginning Novice Division B, Blue; Showmanship - Junior, Blue; Conformation – Herding, Blue; Conformation – Non-Sporting, Purple

Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Particpation

Isabella Winters, Dog Agility, Blue; Dog Judging, Purple; Beginning Novice Division A, Red; Showmanship - Junior, Red; Conformation – Herding, Blue

Electricity

Kody Keim, Electrical Display/Item, Purple*

Entomology

Treye Gibbons, Insect Habitats, Red

Julia Nicholson, Insect Habitats, Purple

Mikayla Obando, Macrophotography, Purple*

Roudy Schommer, Insect Habitats, Blue

Entrepreneurship Investigation

Amelia Betson, Sample of an Original Product, Red

Magdalena Fisher, Sample of an Original Product, Red

Exotic Livestock

Hannah Walker, Other, Purple

Fashion Show

Amelia Betson, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple

Miranda Betson, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple*

Kadence Fisher, Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Blue; Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Purple

Bensyn Gooder, Modeled Clover Kids & Sewing for Fun Favorite Outfit, Participation

Grady Gooder, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple

Jae Gooder, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple

Raimee Gooder, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Blue; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Blue

Julia Nicholson, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple

Morgan Schommer, Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Blue; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple*; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple*

Roudy Schommer, Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Purple

Kendall Sellman, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Blue

Alexa Tollman, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple*

Garett Tollman, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple

Anabelle Vander May, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple

Field Crops

Joel Cullan, Wheat, Purple*

Floriculture

Brock Connell, Fairy Garden, Purple*

Magdalena Fisher, Dish garden, Blue; Terrarium, Red

Kaylynn Mader, Foliage potted houseplant(s) of all the same variety, Purple; Desert Garden, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Desert Garden, Blue

Kendall Sellman, Terrarium, Blue

Garett Tollman, Marigold, Purple

Food Preservation

Layne Davidson, Jellied Exhibit - 1 Jar, Purple*

Treye Gibbons, Fruit Leather, Purple*

Julia Nicholson, Dried Fruits, Purple*; Dried Vegitables, Purple*

Forestry

Garett Tollman, Cross Section, Blue

Heritage Level II

Tatianna Obando, Heritage Poster or Flat Exhibit, Purple*

Alexa Tollman, Video/DVD or slide/tape documentary of a family or a community event, Purple*

Horse

Mahayla Allred, Senior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Blue; Senior Working Ranch Horse, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Senior Pole Bending, Purple; All Around Senior Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Senior, Purple; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple

Amelia Betson, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; All Around Hand Junior, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Pole Bending, Red; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red

Brynn Brooks, Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Purple; Junior Pole Bending, Red; Junior Dummy Roping, Red; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, White

Caseton Brunsch, Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Pole Bending, White

Caroline Butler, Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, White

Connor Butler, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red

Sage Dyer, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red

Hudson Ebmeier, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Intermediate Breakaway Roping, Purple; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red

Bryce Hoffman, Jr Working Ranch Horse, Blue; 1 yr old Fillies, Purple; 2 yr old Gelding, Purple; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Purple; Junior Pole Bending, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Junior Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Junior, Purple; Jr Breakaway Roping, Red

Jayce Hoffman, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Blue; 2 Year Old Fillies, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Intermediate Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Intermediate, Purple; Intermediate Breakaway Roping, Red

Brylee Huffman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Barrel Race, Red

Rhett Lesmeister, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Red

Kaylynn Mader, Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Purple; Junior Pole Bending, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Red; Junior Barrel Race, Red; Junior Pole Bending, Red;

Cody Penaluna, Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Senior Horsemanship, Blue; Senior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Blue; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; All Around Hand Senior, Purple; Senior Pole Bending, Red; Senior Working Ranch Horse, Red

Levi Penaluna, Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, White; Intermediate Pole Bending, White

Alexandra Rasmussen, Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; All Around Intermediate Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Intermediate, Purple

Kade Rasmussen, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red; Intermediate Showmanship, White;

Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Reining, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Pole Bending, Red

Tallee Rudloff, Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Pole Bending, Red

Morgan Schommer, Senior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Barrel Race, Purple; Senior Pole Bending, Purple; All Around Senior Horse, Purple; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Red; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, White

Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Red

Cade Smith, Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Trail Horse Class, Red; Senior Showmanship, Red

Kendall Smith, Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Red; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, White

Oakley Terrell, Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; All Around Junior Horse, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Pole Bending, White

Judah Vance, Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Red; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Barrel Race, Red

Horticulture

Sara Carrick, Bell Peppers, Blue; Swiss Chard, Blue; Sweet (Non-Bell) Peppers, Purple; Jalapeno Peppers, Purple; Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers, Purple

Layne Davidson, Jalapeno Peppers, Purple; Slicing Cucumbers, Purple; Strawberries, Purple; 4-H Herb Garden Display, Purple; Yellow Onions, Purple*

Grady Gooder, 4-H Vegetable Garden Collection of five kinds of veggies, Blue

Jae Gooder, Educational Vegetable or Herb Garden Poster, Purple*

Raimee Gooder, 4-H Vegetable Garden Collection of five kinds of veggies, Purple*

Kody Keim, Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers, Blue; Red Tomatoes, Blue; Basil, Blue; Thyme, Blue; Eggplant, Purple; Green Summer Squash, Purple; Oregano, Purple; Parsley, Purple; Sage, Purple; Any Other Herb, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Pickling Cucumbers, Purple; Green Summer Squash, Purple; Garett Tollman, Yellow Summer Squash, Blue; Pickling Cucumbers, Purple

Human Development

Mahayla Allred, Language and Literacy Development, Blue

Leather

Cody Penaluna, Tooled and Stamped, Blue

Levi Penaluna, Stamped, Blue

Declan Scherbarth, Tooled and Stamped, Purple

Meat & Dairy Goat

Jezreel Alcorn, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red

Mahayla Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; 4 Years and Over - Milking Doe, Purple

Mayley Barry, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Rylan Barry, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Amelia Betson, Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Best Dressed Goat, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Miranda Betson, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Derek Bissonette, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Jordan Bissonette, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue

Harper Boeselager, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Kenli Boeselager, Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Sara Carrick, Best Dressed Goat, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Sadie Chesley, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Brock Connell, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Carson Gibbons, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Caule Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Treye Gibbons, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue; Best Dressed Goat, Purple

Liam Jacob, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple; Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Purple

Joe Lambert, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue

Leea Lambert, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Lizzy Lambert, Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Aksel Lans, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; 4 Years and Over - Milking Doe, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Gunnar Lans, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue

Rhett Lesmeister, Market Wether Dairy (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Wether Dairy (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue; Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Blue; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple

Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Julia Nicholson, Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (8-12 Months) Does only, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red

Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Jack Phillips, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Emily Pyle, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Wether Dairy (50 lbs & over), Purple

Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Alexandra Rasmussen, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Kade Rasmussen, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Blue; Best Dressed Goat, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Jackson Reitz, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Parker Reitz, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red

Alessio Reynolds, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue

Declan Scherbarth, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple

Stella Scherbarth, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Hannah Walker, Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue;Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Best Dressed Goat, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Meat Breeding (aged does 24 months & up), Purple

Outdoor Adventures

Alexander Obando, Other Hiking Items - Level 1, Purple

Photography Unit I

Amelia Betson, People, Places, or Pets with Personality Display or Print, Purple; Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Picture Display, Red

Alexander Obando, Black and White Display or Print, Blue; Get in Close Display or Print, Purple

Mikayla Obando, Get in Close Display or Print, Blue; Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print, Purple; Black and White Display or Print, Purple

Brandon Rising, People, Places, or Pets with Personality Display or Print, Blue

Rhedyn Rising, People, Places, or Pets with Personality Display or Print, Red

Isabella Winters, Picture Display, Red

Photography Unit II

Mahayla Allred, Expression Through Color Display or Print, Blue; Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Purple; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple; Expression Through Color Display or Print, Purple; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Purple*

Amelia Betson, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue

Miranda Betson, Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Blue; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Purple; Expression Through Color Display or Print, Purple

Alexander Obando, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple

Mikayla Obando, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple; Expression Through Color Display or Print, Purple*

Bailey Sellman, Abstract Photography Display or Print, Blue; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Blue; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple*; Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Purple*

Garett Tollman, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Purple; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple*

Photography Unit III

Mahayla Allred, Advanced Technniques & Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple; Advanced Composition Print, Purple; Portrait Print, Purple; Advanced Technniques & Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple

Jose Obando, Portrait Print, Purple*; Freeze/Blur The Moment Print, Purple*; Advanced Composition Print, Purple*

Alexa Tollman, Advanced Composition Print, Blue; Freeze/Blur The Moment Print, Blue

Garett Tollman, Advanced Composition Print, Blue; Still Life Print, Purple

Pies

Caroline Butler, Pie (County Only), Blue

Connor Butler, Pie (County Only), Red

Cooper Butler, Pie (County Only), Blue

Jae Gooder, Pie (County Only), Blue

Aksel Lans, Pie (County Only), Blue

Garett Tollman, Pie (County Only), Purple

Ryan Vahrenkamp, Pie (County Only), Purple

Portfolio Pathways

Tatianna Obando, Original Acrylic Painting, Purple*

Poultry

Mahayla Allred, Asiatic, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Clean Legged Bantam, Purple; Clean Legged Bantam, Purple; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple

Sara Carrick, One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple

Aksel Lans, American, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; American, Purple

Rhett Lesmeister, American, Blue; Continental, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Game Bantam, Purple; Barnyard Class (Cross Bred Poultry) Not State Fair, Purple; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple;

Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Kaydence Mader, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Kaylynn Mader, Junior Showmanship, Blue

Julia Nicholson, AOB, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Broilers, Purple; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple; Turkey, Purple

Kade Rasmussen, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Mediterranian, Purple

Oakley Terrell, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Bantam Ducks, Purple; English, Purple; AOB, Purple; Bantam Ducks, Purple

Alexa Tollman, English, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; American, Purple; Continental, Purple; Best Dressed Poultry, Purple; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple

Garett Tollman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; American, Purple; English, Purple; Continental, Purple; Best Dressed Poultry, Purple

Hannah Walker, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Goose, Purple; Medium Ducks, Purple; Light Ducks, Purple

Presentations

Julia Nicholson, Illustrated Presentation, Blue

Cody Penaluna, Illustrated Presentation, Red

Levi Penaluna, Illustrated Presentation, Red

Josephine Werner, Illustrated Presentation, Blue

Quilt Quest

Julia Nicholson, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Large, Blue

Jorja Pieper, Premiere Quilt - Sewing Machine Quilted, Purple*

Josephine Werner, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Medium, Blue

Rabbit

Miranda Betson, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple

Braxton Bronson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Daniel Bronson, Senior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple

Emily Cullan, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Julia Nicholson, Senior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple; Senior Commercial (Does only) 8 months+, Purple; Senior Commercial (Bucks only) 8 months+, Purple; Single Fryer - under 10 weeks of age (3-5 lbs), Purple; Pet Rabbit (Buck only), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Cody Penaluna, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Single Fryer - under 10 weeks of age (3-5 lbs), Purple

Levi Penaluna, Pet Rabbit (Buck only), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue

Emery Serbousek, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Alexa Tollman, Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Garett Tollman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple

Range Management

Amelia Betson, Origin Book, Purple*

Miranda Betson, Origin Book, Blue

Teague Edelman, Origin Book, Blue

Julia Nicholson, Origin Book, Purple*

Roudy Schommer, Origin Book, Purple*

Noah Summers, Origin Book, Blue

Safety

Grady Gooder, First Aid Kit, Purple*

Sheep

Gus Butler, White Faced-no black marks, Blue

Sara Carrick, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple

Harper Ebmeier, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Hudson Ebmeier, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Speckled Face, Purple

Leea Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Purebred Wool Yearling Ram (9/1/20 - 8/31/21), Purple; Purebred Wool Yearling Ewe (9/1/20 - 8/31/21), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Lizzy Lambert, Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/21 & after), Blue; Speckled Face, Blue

Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Jhett Nordick, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Purebred Meat Yearling Ewe (9/1/20-8/31/21), Purple; Bottle Lamb (Ewes or Wethers), Purple;

Jack Phillips, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Kaylie Phillips, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Purebred Meat Ram Lamb (9/1/21 & after), Purple; Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/21 & after), Purple; Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/21 & after), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Speckled Face, Purple

Garett Tollman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Speckled Face, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple

Shooting Sports

Roudy Schommer, Shooting Aid or Accessory, Purple*

Shopping in Style

Amelia Betson, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple*

Miranda Betson, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple; Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple*

Skyler Edelman, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple

Jae Gooder, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Blue

Raimee Gooder, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Blue

Morgan Schommer, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 14 - 18), Purple*; Mix, Match & Multiply, Purple*

Sketchbook Crossroads

Julia Nicholson, Original Felted Wool Art, Blue; Original Fiber Art, Blue

Mikayla Obando, Original Sculptured or Pottery, Purple*

Tatianna Obando, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing framed and ready to hang, Purple*

Josephine Werner, Original Felted Wool Art, Purple*

Steam Clothing 1 - Fundamentals County Only

Amelia Betson, Bag/Purse, Blue

Miranda Betson, Bag/Purse, Purple

Skyler Edelman, Bag/Purse, Blue

Magdalena Fisher, Simple Pillow, Blue; Bag/Purse, Purple

Kaylynn Mader, Bag/Purse, Blue; Pillowcase, Blue

Julia Nicholson, Bag/Purse, Blue

Kendall Sellman, Bag/Purse, Blue

Steam Clothing 2 - Simple Sewing

Kadence Fisher, Two-Piece Outfit, Purple*; Upcycled Garment, Purple*

Roudy Schommer, Textile Clothing Accessory, Blue; Textile Clothing Accessory, Purple*; Alter your Pattern, Purple*

Steam: Beyond the Needle

Amelia Betson, Beginning Fashion Accessory, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Miranda Betson, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Joel Cullan, Beginning Fashion Accessory, Purple*

Skyler Edelman, Beginning Fashion Accessory, Purple

Magdalena Fisher, Beginning Fashion Accessory, Blue

Treye Gibbons, Beginning Fashion Accessory, Blue

Grady Gooder, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Jae Gooder, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Raimee Gooder, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Morgan Schommer, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Alexa Tollman, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple*

Garett Tollman, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple

Josephine Werner, Item Constructed From Original Designed Fabric, Blue; Original Designed Fabric Yardage, Purple*

Swine

Jezreel Alcorn, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Beau Behrends, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Amelia Betson, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Miranda Betson, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Derek Bissonette, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Jordan Bissonette, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Kobe Bissonette, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Harper Boeselager, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Kenli Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Trinity Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Brynn Brooks, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Luke Bruns, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Caseton Brunsch, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Chase Brunsch, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Jodean Chesley, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Sadie Chesley, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Brock Connell, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Ryan Connell, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Emily Cullan, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Joel Cullan, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue

Zane Cullers, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Skyler Edelman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Teague Edelman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Jacey Garrett, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Carson Gibbons, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Caule Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Treye Gibbons, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Blayden Huffman, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Brody Huffman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Brylee Huffman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue

Wyatt Katen, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Kade Keim, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Kody Keim, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Joe Lambert, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Lizzy Lambert, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple

Julia Nicholson, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Jhett Nordick, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Jack Phillips, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Ava Pyle, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple

Emily Pyle, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red

Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Alexandra Rasmussen, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Kade Rasmussen, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Parker Reitz, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Declan Scherbarth, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Stella Scherbarth, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Morgan Schommer, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue

Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Bailey Sellman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple

Kendall Sellman, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple

Reid Sellman, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation

Davin Serres, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue

Oakley Terrell, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple

Veterinary Science

Julia Nicholson, 4-H Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or Display, Purple*

Wildlife and How They Live

Mikayla Obando, Reptile or Amphibian Display, Purple

Wood Science

Carson Gibbons, Outdoor Wood Project made with Treated Wood, Purple

Woodworking Article, Purple

Treye Gibbons, Woodworking Article, Purple*

Grady Gooder, Build an Article, Blue

Kody Keim, Woodworking Article, Purple

Ryan Vahrenkamp, Woodworking Article, Purple*