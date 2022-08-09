Results of the 2022 Dawes County Fair

Things are starting to settle down around the Dawes County Fairgrounds, with the fair wrapping up last Friday and clean up on Saturday. Though temperatures were hitting triple digits on several days, ventilation in the buildings helped keep things cool for exhibitors and spectators.
Following are the results from the 2022 Dawes County Fair. Entries marked with an * are State Fair exhibits
A Stitch Further
Julia Nicholson, Coat, Blazer, Suit Jacket or Outerwear, Blue
Morgan Schommer, Alter/Design Your Pattern, Blue; Upcycled Garment, Purple*; Textile Clothing Accessory, Purple*
Aerospace
Cooper Butler, Rocket - painted by hand, Blue
Joel Cullan, Rocket - painted commercial application, Blue
Brandon Rising, Rocket - painted by hand, Purple*
Beef
Kenli Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer, Purple; Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer, Purple; Market Heifers (Exotic), Purple
Trinity Boeselager, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Brynn Brooks, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Bucket Calf, Purple
Caroline Butler, Market Heifers (British), Blue
Clayton Butler, Market Heifers (British), Blue
Sage Dyer, Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 21 (British), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Harper Ebmeier, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation
Hudson Ebmeier, Market Steers (British), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Skyler Edelman, Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 21 (British), Blue; Market Steers (British), Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Teague Edelman, Market Heifers (Exotic), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 21 (British), Purple; Market Steers (British), Purple
Blayden Huffman, Market Heifers (British), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Brody Huffman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Heifers (British), Purple
Mylee Kvistad, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Bucket Calf, Purple
Joe Lambert, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Blue
Leea Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (Exotic), Purple
Lizzy Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple
Aksel Lans, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Gunnar Lans, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Jan-Jun 22 (Exotic), Purple
Anabelle Vander May, Market Heifers (Exotic), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Nov-Dec 21 (Exotic), Purple; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Nov-Dec 21 (Exotic), Purple
Ada Norman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Jan-Jun 22 (British), Purple
Ben Norman, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Jan-Jun 22 (British), Blue
Dalton Norman, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Heifers (British), Blue
Emma Norman, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Heifers (British), Blue
Cody Penaluna, Bucket Calf, Purple
Levi Penaluna, Bucket Calf, Purple
Kaylie Phillips, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers May-Aug 21 (Exotic), Purple; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers May-Aug 21 (British), Purple
Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (British), Blue
Lauren Rasmussen, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer, Blue; Breeding Heifers Yearling Heifers Mar-April 21 (British), Blue; Market Steers (British), Purple
Wyatt Redden, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation
Bailey Sellman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer, Blue; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Sept-Oct 21 (British), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple;Senior Showmanship, Purple
Kendall Sellman, Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Purple; Breeding Heifers Heifer Calves Sept-Oct 21 (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Reid Sellman, Clover Kid Showmanship (bucket calf under 350 lbs & no more than 6 months of age), Participation
Cade Smith, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Stocker/Feeder Calves Steer, Purple
Kendall Smith, Stocker/Feeder Calves Heifer, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Noah Summers, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Heifers (British), Purple
Jadyn Tidyman, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (British), Blue
Alexa Tollman, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Garett Tollman, Market Steers (Exotic), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Steers (Exotic), Purple
Ryan Vahrenkamp, Market Heifers (British), Blue; Market Steers (British), Purple
Cat
Mahayla Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Blue
Liam Jacob, Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Kitten (4-8 mos), Purple
Julia Nicholson, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Short Hair Kitten (4-8 months), Purple; Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple
Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple
Rhedyn Rising, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Blue
Morgan Schommer, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple
Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple
Hannah Walker, Short Hair Cat (over 8 months), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Long Hair Cat (over 8 months), Purple
Cat-Special Recognition Awards
Magdalena Fisher, Best Personality, Blue; Fashion - Costumes, Purple
Liam Jacob, Fashion - Costumes, Blue; Best Personality, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Best Personality, Purple; Fashion - Costumes, Purple
Vivian Rasmussen, Best Personality, Blue; Fashion - Costumes, Purple
Rhedyn Rising, Fashion - Costumes, Blue; Acrobatics or Tricks, Red
Morgan Schommer, Best Personality, Blue; Most Spirited, Purple
Roudy Schommer, Fashion - Costumes, Purple; Most Expressive Eyes, Purple
Hannah Walker, Most Expressive Eyes, Blue; Fashion - Costumes, Purple
Clover Kid
Luke Bruns, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; You Create It, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Photo Memory Box or Scrapbook Page, Participation; Legos, Participation; Kite, Participation; Photography Exhibit, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation
Craig Butler, Gardening, Participation; Create a Flying Machine, Participation; Legos, Participation; Cookies, Participation
Emily Cullan, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Kite, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation
Caule Gibbons, Storage Container, Participation; Wall Hanging, Participation; You Create It, Participation; Decorate a Shirt, Participation; Legos, Participation; No Bake Cookies, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation
Bensyn Gooder, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Decorate a Shirt, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Kite, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation
Wyatt Katen, Photo Memory Box or Scrapbook Page, Participation; Windsock, Participation; Cookies, Participation
Lillian Keithly, Wall Hanging, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Homemade Puppet, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation
Tinley Lesmeister, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Kite, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation
Kaydence Mader, Storage Container, Participation; Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Gardening, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Kite, Participation; Strike up the Band, Participation
Blair Nordick, Accessory, Participation
Claire Norman, Cookies, Participation
Stella Scherbarth, Accessory, Participation; Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Homemade Puppet, Participation
Reid Sellman, Getting a Feel for Texture, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Accessory, Participation
Emery Serbousek, Decorate a Shirt, Participation; Accessory, Participation; Bird House or Bird Feeder, Participation; Plaster Cast or Nature, Participation; Healthy Snack, Participation; Photography Exhibit, Participation
Timothy Wilkinson, Wall Hanging, Participation; Photography Exhibit, Participation; Photography Exhibit, Participation; Photography Exhibit, Participation
Companion Animal
Ella Hudson, Guinea Pig, Purple
Cooking 101
Harper Boeselager, Brownies, Purple
Sara Carrick, Other, Blue
Teague Edelman, Other, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Cookies, Purple
Carson Gibbons, Cookies, Purple; Cereal Bar Cookie, Purple
Treye Gibbons, Granola Bar, Blue; Cookies, Purple
Kayden Kvistad, Brownies, Blue
No Bake Cookie, Blue; Cookies, Purple
Kaylynn Mader, No Bake Cookie, Purple
Ada Norman, Cookies, Purple; Muffins, Purple
Ben Norman, Cookies, Purple; No Bake Cookie, Purple
Delanie Reeves, Cookies, Purple
Cooking 201
Amelia Betson, Loaf Quick Bread, Purple
Miranda Betson, Coffee Cake, Purple; Loaf Quick Bread, Purple*
Carson Gibbons, Creative Mixes, Purple
Treye Gibbons, Creative Mixes, Purple*
Delanie Reeves, Healthy Baked Product, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Coffee Cake, Purple*
Garett Tollman, Coffee Cake, Purple; Biscuits or Scones, Purple*; Healthy Baked Product, Purple*
Cooking 301
Mahayla Allred, Whole Wheat/Mixed Grain Bread, Purple
Amelia Betson, Specialty Bread, Purple; Shortened Cake, Purple*
Kadence Fisher, Specialty Rolls, Purple
Bailey Sellman, Specialty Bread, Purple*
Cooking 401
Mahayla Allred, Family Food Traditions, Purple*
Layne Davidson, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Kadence Fisher, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Treye Gibbons, Candy, Purple*
Grady Gooder, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Raimee Gooder, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple
Ryan Vahrenkamp, Double Crust Fruit Pie, Purple*
Creatively Decorated Cakes
Mahayla Allred, Senior (Age 12 - 18), Purple
Miranda Betson, Senior, Purple
Sara Carrick, Senior, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Junior Creatively Decorated Cake (Age 8 - 11), Blue
Carson Gibbons, Senior, Purple
Treye Gibbons, Junior, Purple
Ella Hudson, Junior, Blue
Anabelle Vander May, Junior, Purple
Tatianna Obando, Senior, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Senior, Blue
Josephine Werner, Senior, Purple
Isabella Winters, Junior, Blue
Dairy Cattle
Sorina Froman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Spring Yearlings (3/1/21 to 5/31/21), Purple
Dalton Norman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Calves (3/1/22 to 4/30/22), Purple; 3 yr olds (9/1/18-8/31/19), Purple
Design Decisions
Amelia Betson, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Purple; Furniture, Fabric Covered, Purple*
Miranda Betson, Furniture, Fabric Covered, Purple; Accessory, Original Floral Design, Purple*
Brock Connell, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Blue; Furniture, Fabric Covered, Purple; Accessory-Textile-2D, Purple
Joel Cullan, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue; Furniture, Fabric Covered, Blue
Skyler Edelman, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue
Magdalena Fisher, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue; Furniture, Fabric Covered, Blue; Accessory, Original Floral Design, Purple
Carson Gibbons, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue
Treye Gibbons, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue; Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple; Furniture-Recycled/Remade, Purple*
Jae Gooder, Accessory - 3D, Blue
Raimee Gooder, Accessory, 2D, Purple*
Kody Keim, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue
Anabelle Vander May, Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Purple*
Julia Nicholson, Accessory, Original Floral Design, Blue; Furniture, Fabric Covered, Blue; Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item for the home, Blue; Accessory, 2D, Purple
Bailey Sellman, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Purple*
Kendall Sellman, Furniture, Fabric Covered, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Accessory - 3D, Purple*
Garett Tollman, Accessory-Orig made from wood, Blue; Accessory - 3D, Purple
Josephine Werner, Accessory-Textile-2D, Purple*
Design My Place
Brock Connell, Simple accessory made using glass, Red
Kadence Fisher, Simple accessory made using clay, Purple
Kayden Kvistad, Simple fabric accessory, like a pillow, laundry bag, pillow case, table runner, etc., Red; Simple fabric accessory, Red
Declan Scherbarth, Simple accessory made using glass, Blue; Needlework Item, Blue
Dog
Mahayla Allred, Dog Agility, Purple; Showmanship - Senior, Purple; Conformation - Herding, Purple
Harper Boeselager, Dog Agility, Blue; Dog Judging, Purple; Beginning Novice Division A, Blue; Showmanship - Junior, Blue; Conformation - Herding, Purple
John Fisher, Dog Agility, Purple; Dog Judging, Red; Beginning Novice Division A, Blue; Graduate Novice, Blue; Showmanship - Senior, Blue; Conformation - Sporting, Blue; Conformation - Herding, Blue
Magdalena Fisher, Dog Agility, Red; Dog Judging, Red; Beginning Novice Division A, Red; Showmanship - Junior, Red; Conformation - Terriers, Blue; Conformation - Miscellaneous, Blue
Cloey Huss, Dog Agility, Red; Dog Judging, Blue; Beginning Novice Division A, Red; Showmanship - Junior, Red; Conformation - Miscellaneous, Purple
Liam Jacob, Dog Agility, Red; Beginning Novice Division B, Blue; Showmanship - Junior, Blue; Working Class, Red; Conformation – Herding, Purple
Gunnar Lans, Showmanship - Senior, Purple; Conformation – Terriers, Purple
Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Particpation
Julia Nicholson, Dog Agility, Blue; Dog Judging, Blue; Beginning Novice Division B, Blue; Showmanship - Junior, Blue; Conformation – Herding, Blue; Conformation – Non-Sporting, Purple
Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Particpation
Isabella Winters, Dog Agility, Blue; Dog Judging, Purple; Beginning Novice Division A, Red; Showmanship - Junior, Red; Conformation – Herding, Blue
Electricity
Kody Keim, Electrical Display/Item, Purple*
Entomology
Treye Gibbons, Insect Habitats, Red
Julia Nicholson, Insect Habitats, Purple
Mikayla Obando, Macrophotography, Purple*
Roudy Schommer, Insect Habitats, Blue
Entrepreneurship Investigation
Amelia Betson, Sample of an Original Product, Red
Magdalena Fisher, Sample of an Original Product, Red
Exotic Livestock
Hannah Walker, Other, Purple
Fashion Show
Amelia Betson, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple
Miranda Betson, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple*
Kadence Fisher, Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Blue; Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Purple
Bensyn Gooder, Modeled Clover Kids & Sewing for Fun Favorite Outfit, Participation
Grady Gooder, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple
Jae Gooder, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple
Raimee Gooder, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Blue; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Blue
Julia Nicholson, Modeled constructed Steam 1 garment, Purple; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple
Morgan Schommer, Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Blue; Modeled constructed Steam 3 garment, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple*; Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple*
Roudy Schommer, Modeled constructed Steam 2 garment, Purple
Kendall Sellman, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Blue
Alexa Tollman, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple*
Garett Tollman, Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple; Modeled Beyond the Needle embellished garment w/original design, Purple
Anabelle Vander May, Modeled Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, Purple
Field Crops
Joel Cullan, Wheat, Purple*
Floriculture
Brock Connell, Fairy Garden, Purple*
Magdalena Fisher, Dish garden, Blue; Terrarium, Red
Kaylynn Mader, Foliage potted houseplant(s) of all the same variety, Purple; Desert Garden, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Desert Garden, Blue
Kendall Sellman, Terrarium, Blue
Garett Tollman, Marigold, Purple
Food Preservation
Layne Davidson, Jellied Exhibit - 1 Jar, Purple*
Treye Gibbons, Fruit Leather, Purple*
Julia Nicholson, Dried Fruits, Purple*; Dried Vegitables, Purple*
Forestry
Garett Tollman, Cross Section, Blue
Heritage Level II
Tatianna Obando, Heritage Poster or Flat Exhibit, Purple*
Alexa Tollman, Video/DVD or slide/tape documentary of a family or a community event, Purple*
Horse
Mahayla Allred, Senior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Blue; Senior Working Ranch Horse, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Senior Pole Bending, Purple; All Around Senior Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Senior, Purple; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple
Amelia Betson, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; All Around Hand Junior, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Pole Bending, Red; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red
Brynn Brooks, Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Purple; Junior Pole Bending, Red; Junior Dummy Roping, Red; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, White
Caseton Brunsch, Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Pole Bending, White
Caroline Butler, Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, White
Connor Butler, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red
Sage Dyer, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red
Hudson Ebmeier, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Barrel Race, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Intermediate Breakaway Roping, Purple; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red
Bryce Hoffman, Jr Working Ranch Horse, Blue; 1 yr old Fillies, Purple; 2 yr old Gelding, Purple; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Purple; Junior Pole Bending, Purple; Junior Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Junior Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Junior, Purple; Jr Breakaway Roping, Red
Jayce Hoffman, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Blue; 2 Year Old Fillies, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Pole Bending, Purple; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Purple; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Purple; All Around Intermediate Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Intermediate, Purple; Intermediate Breakaway Roping, Red
Brylee Huffman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Barrel Race, Red
Rhett Lesmeister, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Red
Kaylynn Mader, Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Barrel Race, Purple; Junior Pole Bending, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Red; Junior Barrel Race, Red; Junior Pole Bending, Red;
Cody Penaluna, Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Senior Horsemanship, Blue; Senior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Senior Barrel Race, Blue; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; All Around Hand Senior, Purple; Senior Pole Bending, Red; Senior Working Ranch Horse, Red
Levi Penaluna, Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, White; Intermediate Pole Bending, White
Alexandra Rasmussen, Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Working Ranch Horse, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; All Around Intermediate Horse, Purple; All Around Hand Intermediate, Purple
Kade Rasmussen, Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Reining, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red; Intermediate Showmanship, White;
Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Ranch Horse Reining, Blue; Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Pole Bending, Red
Tallee Rudloff, Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Pole Bending, Red
Morgan Schommer, Senior Trail Horse Class, Blue; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Barrel Race, Purple; Senior Pole Bending, Purple; All Around Senior Horse, Purple; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Showmanship, Red; Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, White
Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Horsemanship, Blue; Intermediate Pole Bending, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Intermediate Dawes County Special, Purple; Intermediate Barrel Race, Purple; Intermediate Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Red; Intermediate Trail Horse Class, Red; Intermediate Dummy Roping, Red
Cade Smith, Senior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Senior Horsemanship, Purple; Senior Dawes County Special, Purple; Senior Trail Horse Class, Red; Senior Showmanship, Red
Kendall Smith, Junior Horsemanship, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Red; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, White
Oakley Terrell, Junior Barrel Race, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Purple; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; All Around Junior Horse, Purple; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Pole Bending, White
Judah Vance, Junior Ranch Horse Western Pleasure, Blue; Junior Pole Bending, Blue; Junior Horsemanship, Purple; Junior Dawes County Special, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Red; Junior Trail Horse Class, Red; Junior Barrel Race, Red
Horticulture
Sara Carrick, Bell Peppers, Blue; Swiss Chard, Blue; Sweet (Non-Bell) Peppers, Purple; Jalapeno Peppers, Purple; Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers, Purple
Layne Davidson, Jalapeno Peppers, Purple; Slicing Cucumbers, Purple; Strawberries, Purple; 4-H Herb Garden Display, Purple; Yellow Onions, Purple*
Grady Gooder, 4-H Vegetable Garden Collection of five kinds of veggies, Blue
Jae Gooder, Educational Vegetable or Herb Garden Poster, Purple*
Raimee Gooder, 4-H Vegetable Garden Collection of five kinds of veggies, Purple*
Kody Keim, Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers, Blue; Red Tomatoes, Blue; Basil, Blue; Thyme, Blue; Eggplant, Purple; Green Summer Squash, Purple; Oregano, Purple; Parsley, Purple; Sage, Purple; Any Other Herb, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Pickling Cucumbers, Purple; Green Summer Squash, Purple; Garett Tollman, Yellow Summer Squash, Blue; Pickling Cucumbers, Purple
Human Development
Mahayla Allred, Language and Literacy Development, Blue
Leather
Cody Penaluna, Tooled and Stamped, Blue
Levi Penaluna, Stamped, Blue
Declan Scherbarth, Tooled and Stamped, Purple
Meat & Dairy Goat
Jezreel Alcorn, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red
Mahayla Allred, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Purple; 4 Years and Over - Milking Doe, Purple
Mayley Barry, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Rylan Barry, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Amelia Betson, Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Best Dressed Goat, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Miranda Betson, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Derek Bissonette, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Jordan Bissonette, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue
Harper Boeselager, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Kenli Boeselager, Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Sara Carrick, Best Dressed Goat, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Sadie Chesley, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Brock Connell, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Carson Gibbons, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Caule Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Treye Gibbons, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue; Best Dressed Goat, Purple
Liam Jacob, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Purple; Dairy Goat (1 Year to 2 Years non-milking doe) Does only, Purple
Joe Lambert, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue
Leea Lambert, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Lizzy Lambert, Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Aksel Lans, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; 4 Years and Over - Milking Doe, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Gunnar Lans, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Dairy Goat (2 and 3 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue
Rhett Lesmeister, Market Wether Dairy (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Wether Dairy (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue; Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Blue; Meat Breeding (yearling does 13-24 months), Purple; Best Dressed Goat, Purple
Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Julia Nicholson, Dairy Goat (Under 2 years-milking doe) Does only, Blue; Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Dairy Goat (Kids under 5 months) Does only, Purple; Dairy Goat (8-12 Months) Does only, Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red
Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Jack Phillips, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Emily Pyle, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Wether Dairy (50 lbs & over), Purple
Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Alexandra Rasmussen, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Kade Rasmussen, Meat Breeding (5-8 Months), Blue; Best Dressed Goat, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Jackson Reitz, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Parker Reitz, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Red
Alessio Reynolds, Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Feeder Goat Meat (49 lbs & under), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue
Declan Scherbarth, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Purple
Stella Scherbarth, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Hannah Walker, Meat Breeding (Kids under 5 months), Blue; Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue;Market Meat Goat (50 lbs & over), Blue; Best Dressed Goat, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Blue; Meat Breeding (aged does 24 months & up), Purple
Outdoor Adventures
Alexander Obando, Other Hiking Items - Level 1, Purple
Photography Unit I
Amelia Betson, People, Places, or Pets with Personality Display or Print, Purple; Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Picture Display, Red
Alexander Obando, Black and White Display or Print, Blue; Get in Close Display or Print, Purple
Mikayla Obando, Get in Close Display or Print, Blue; Bird's or Bug's Eye View Display or Print, Purple; Black and White Display or Print, Purple
Brandon Rising, People, Places, or Pets with Personality Display or Print, Blue
Rhedyn Rising, People, Places, or Pets with Personality Display or Print, Red
Isabella Winters, Picture Display, Red
Photography Unit II
Mahayla Allred, Expression Through Color Display or Print, Blue; Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Purple; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple; Expression Through Color Display or Print, Purple; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Purple*
Amelia Betson, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue
Miranda Betson, Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Blue; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Blue; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Purple; Expression Through Color Display or Print, Purple
Alexander Obando, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple
Mikayla Obando, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple; Expression Through Color Display or Print, Purple*
Bailey Sellman, Abstract Photography Display or Print, Blue; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Blue; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple; Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Purple*; Creative Techniques & Lighting Display or Print, Purple*
Garett Tollman, Creative Composition Display/Exhibit Print, Blue; Abstract Photography Display or Print, Purple; Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print, Purple*
Photography Unit III
Mahayla Allred, Advanced Technniques & Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple; Advanced Composition Print, Purple; Portrait Print, Purple; Advanced Technniques & Lighting Exhibit Print, Purple
Jose Obando, Portrait Print, Purple*; Freeze/Blur The Moment Print, Purple*; Advanced Composition Print, Purple*
Alexa Tollman, Advanced Composition Print, Blue; Freeze/Blur The Moment Print, Blue
Garett Tollman, Advanced Composition Print, Blue; Still Life Print, Purple
Pies
Caroline Butler, Pie (County Only), Blue
Connor Butler, Pie (County Only), Red
Cooper Butler, Pie (County Only), Blue
Jae Gooder, Pie (County Only), Blue
Aksel Lans, Pie (County Only), Blue
Garett Tollman, Pie (County Only), Purple
Ryan Vahrenkamp, Pie (County Only), Purple
Portfolio Pathways
Tatianna Obando, Original Acrylic Painting, Purple*
Poultry
Mahayla Allred, Asiatic, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Clean Legged Bantam, Purple; Clean Legged Bantam, Purple; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple
Sara Carrick, One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple
Aksel Lans, American, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; American, Purple
Rhett Lesmeister, American, Blue; Continental, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Game Bantam, Purple; Barnyard Class (Cross Bred Poultry) Not State Fair, Purple; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple;
Tinley Lesmeister, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Kaydence Mader, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Kaylynn Mader, Junior Showmanship, Blue
Julia Nicholson, AOB, Blue; Feather Legged Bantam, Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Broilers, Purple; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple; Turkey, Purple
Kade Rasmussen, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Mediterranian, Purple
Oakley Terrell, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Bantam Ducks, Purple; English, Purple; AOB, Purple; Bantam Ducks, Purple
Alexa Tollman, English, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; American, Purple; Continental, Purple; Best Dressed Poultry, Purple; One Dozen Brown Eggs, Purple
Garett Tollman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; American, Purple; English, Purple; Continental, Purple; Best Dressed Poultry, Purple
Hannah Walker, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Goose, Purple; Medium Ducks, Purple; Light Ducks, Purple
Presentations
Julia Nicholson, Illustrated Presentation, Blue
Cody Penaluna, Illustrated Presentation, Red
Levi Penaluna, Illustrated Presentation, Red
Josephine Werner, Illustrated Presentation, Blue
Quilt Quest
Julia Nicholson, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Large, Blue
Jorja Pieper, Premiere Quilt - Sewing Machine Quilted, Purple*
Josephine Werner, Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Medium, Blue
Rabbit
Miranda Betson, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple
Braxton Bronson, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Daniel Bronson, Senior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple
Emily Cullan, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Julia Nicholson, Senior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple; Senior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple; Senior Commercial (Does only) 8 months+, Purple; Senior Commercial (Bucks only) 8 months+, Purple; Single Fryer - under 10 weeks of age (3-5 lbs), Purple; Pet Rabbit (Buck only), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Cody Penaluna, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Single Fryer - under 10 weeks of age (3-5 lbs), Purple
Levi Penaluna, Pet Rabbit (Buck only), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Blue
Emery Serbousek, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Alexa Tollman, Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Does only), Purple; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Garett Tollman, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Best Dressed Rabbit, Purple; Junior Fancy Breed Rabbit Classes (Bucks only), Purple
Range Management
Amelia Betson, Origin Book, Purple*
Miranda Betson, Origin Book, Blue
Teague Edelman, Origin Book, Blue
Julia Nicholson, Origin Book, Purple*
Roudy Schommer, Origin Book, Purple*
Noah Summers, Origin Book, Blue
Safety
Grady Gooder, First Aid Kit, Purple*
Sheep
Gus Butler, White Faced-no black marks, Blue
Sara Carrick, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple
Harper Ebmeier, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Hudson Ebmeier, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Speckled Face, Purple
Leea Lambert, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Purebred Wool Yearling Ram (9/1/20 - 8/31/21), Purple; Purebred Wool Yearling Ewe (9/1/20 - 8/31/21), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Lizzy Lambert, Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/21 & after), Blue; Speckled Face, Blue
Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Jhett Nordick, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Purebred Meat Yearling Ewe (9/1/20-8/31/21), Purple; Bottle Lamb (Ewes or Wethers), Purple;
Jack Phillips, Black Faced-no white marks, Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Kaylie Phillips, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Purebred Meat Ram Lamb (9/1/21 & after), Purple; Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/21 & after), Purple; Purebred Meat Ewe Lamb (9/1/21 & after), Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Speckled Face, Purple
Garett Tollman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Speckled Face, Purple; Black Faced-no white marks, Purple
Shooting Sports
Roudy Schommer, Shooting Aid or Accessory, Purple*
Shopping in Style
Amelia Betson, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple*
Miranda Betson, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple; Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple*
Skyler Edelman, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Purple
Jae Gooder, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Blue
Raimee Gooder, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 10 -13), Blue
Morgan Schommer, Best Buy for Your Buck (Ages 14 - 18), Purple*; Mix, Match & Multiply, Purple*
Sketchbook Crossroads
Julia Nicholson, Original Felted Wool Art, Blue; Original Fiber Art, Blue
Mikayla Obando, Original Sculptured or Pottery, Purple*
Tatianna Obando, Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing framed and ready to hang, Purple*
Josephine Werner, Original Felted Wool Art, Purple*
Steam Clothing 1 - Fundamentals County Only
Amelia Betson, Bag/Purse, Blue
Miranda Betson, Bag/Purse, Purple
Skyler Edelman, Bag/Purse, Blue
Magdalena Fisher, Simple Pillow, Blue; Bag/Purse, Purple
Kaylynn Mader, Bag/Purse, Blue; Pillowcase, Blue
Julia Nicholson, Bag/Purse, Blue
Kendall Sellman, Bag/Purse, Blue
Steam Clothing 2 - Simple Sewing
Kadence Fisher, Two-Piece Outfit, Purple*; Upcycled Garment, Purple*
Roudy Schommer, Textile Clothing Accessory, Blue; Textile Clothing Accessory, Purple*; Alter your Pattern, Purple*
Steam: Beyond the Needle
Amelia Betson, Beginning Fashion Accessory, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Miranda Betson, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Joel Cullan, Beginning Fashion Accessory, Purple*
Skyler Edelman, Beginning Fashion Accessory, Purple
Magdalena Fisher, Beginning Fashion Accessory, Blue
Treye Gibbons, Beginning Fashion Accessory, Blue
Grady Gooder, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Jae Gooder, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Raimee Gooder, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Morgan Schommer, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Alexa Tollman, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple*
Garett Tollman, Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple; Embellished Garment With Original Design, Purple
Josephine Werner, Item Constructed From Original Designed Fabric, Blue; Original Designed Fabric Yardage, Purple*
Swine
Jezreel Alcorn, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Beau Behrends, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Amelia Betson, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Miranda Betson, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Derek Bissonette, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Jordan Bissonette, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Kobe Bissonette, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Harper Boeselager, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Kenli Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Trinity Boeselager, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Brynn Brooks, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Luke Bruns, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Caseton Brunsch, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Chase Brunsch, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Jodean Chesley, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Red; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Sadie Chesley, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Brock Connell, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Ryan Connell, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Emily Cullan, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Joel Cullan, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue
Zane Cullers, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Skyler Edelman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Teague Edelman, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Jacey Garrett, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Carson Gibbons, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Caule Gibbons, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Treye Gibbons, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Blayden Huffman, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Brody Huffman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Brylee Huffman, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue
Wyatt Katen, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Kade Keim, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Kody Keim, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Joe Lambert, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Lizzy Lambert, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Junior Showmanship, Purple
Julia Nicholson, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Blair Nordick, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Jhett Nordick, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue; Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Jack Phillips, Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Ava Pyle, Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Senior Showmanship, Purple
Emily Pyle, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Red
Grace Pyle, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Alexandra Rasmussen, Intermediate Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Kade Rasmussen, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Vivian Rasmussen, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Parker Reitz, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Declan Scherbarth, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Stella Scherbarth, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Morgan Schommer, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Blue
Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Bailey Sellman, Senior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple
Kendall Sellman, Junior Showmanship, Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple
Reid Sellman, Clover Kid Showmanship, Participation
Davin Serres, Senior Showmanship, Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue
Oakley Terrell, Junior Showmanship, Blue; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Blue; Market Barrow (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Market Gilt (3 Farrowed in current year), Purple; Pen of Three (Farrowed in current year), Purple
Veterinary Science
Julia Nicholson, 4-H Veterinary Science Large Animal Poster, Notebook or Display, Purple*
Wildlife and How They Live
Mikayla Obando, Reptile or Amphibian Display, Purple
Wood Science
Carson Gibbons, Outdoor Wood Project made with Treated Wood, Purple
Woodworking Article, Purple
Treye Gibbons, Woodworking Article, Purple*
Grady Gooder, Build an Article, Blue
Kody Keim, Woodworking Article, Purple
Ryan Vahrenkamp, Woodworking Article, Purple*