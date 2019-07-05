The Legislature's Revenue Committee may sit down with Gov. Pete Ricketts to see if they can reach agreement on a tax reform plan that delivers substantial property tax relief.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the committee, proposed Thursday that the committee invite the governor to a meeting with the eight senators who are preparing to once again try to fashion a tax plan for consideration by the 2020 Legislature.
No vote was taken on her proposal, but she received an informal green light to try to arrange a meeting.
Ricketts was a relentless and outspoken opponent of the committee's 2019 tax reform package that would have funded an estimated $372 million in property tax relief delivered in the form of increased state aid to schools.
But Linehan has met with the governor since the Legislature adjourned, and she told the committee that she believes Ricketts is open to discussion about the issue.
"The governor and I haven't come to agreement on a solution, but we're in definite agreement on the problem," Linehan said following a meeting of the committee that she called to map a path forward in the coming months.
The committee agreed that its new tax reform proposal needs to be packaged with legislation to enact new business tax incentives and presented to the Legislature in the opening days of its 2020 session.
There was disagreement expressed on whether that package should be fashioned into a single bill.
The two issues became entwined in the closing days of the 2019 session when supporters of major property tax relief took a business tax incentives bill (LB720) hostage after opponents had trapped a revised bill (LB183), proposed by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion that would have delivered $112 million in additional property tax relief.
The committee's more substantial tax plan (LB289) had been halted when it lacked sufficient strength to break a filibuster.
The 2020 Legislature will face pressure to enact the business tax incentives bill early in the session in order to signal to businesses and developers that Nebraska has a new and revised business development package in place to succeed the Nebraska Advantage Act, which expires at the end of next year.
Describing the upcoming challenge as "building a plane and flying it at the same time," Linehan said she'd like to have a committee package ready for introduction on the first day of the legislative session.
The governor is "willing to have a discussion," Linehan said.
"I think he wants to look at it," she said.
Linehan said she believes the committee can reach a unanimous decision on the package that it will introduce, although "we all will have to accept things we don't like."
Its 2019 proposal would have raised the state sales tax rate from 5.5% to 6%, eliminated two dozen sales tax exemptions and hiked the state cigarette tax.
In the end, the Legislature opted for a $51 million annual increase in the state property tax credit fund delivered through the state budget.