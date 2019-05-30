Three interns will focus on mental health for 10 weeks this summer during their time in Chadron working with the school district’s AWARE grant.
Beth Schott, Vasu Balraj and Bhargav Vemulapalli are fellows with the Rural Futures Institute; all three are assigned to aid Chadron Public Schools with its recently awarded $1.8 million AWARE grant that addresses behavioral, social and emotional mental health. Schott and Vemulapalli began their 10-week internships last week, while Balraj will arrive in mid-June.
“We’re really blessed to have them,” said Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester. Normally, the school would have to offer a stipend to RFI fellows, but the institute was so excited about the district’s AWARE grant initiative that it provided a scholarship to the district to make the internships possible.
“All we had to do is find housing,” Dr. Winchester said.
The trio of interns will help assess what assets the school district and the broader community already has in place for mental health, and what is needed, said grant administrator Terri Haynes, who, along with Sandy Roes at Western Community Health Resources, serve as mentors for the fellows.
The goal is to find ways to create new partnerships or strengthen ones already in existence to provide a complete set of behavioral, social and emotional support systems for families. By the end of the 10-weeks, the interns will have also created a website of mental health resources for administrators, teachers, parents and students to access.
The interns also are required to complete 10 hours of community service, but Haynes suspects that number will be higher.
“All three of them are very interested in being embedded in the community,” she said.
Upon the completion of their internships, the trio will earn their Inclusive Leadership Development Certificate through coaching sessions with diversity and inclusion researcher and consultant Dr. Helen Fagan.
“For several years RFI has earned impactful, tangible outcomes by placing high-capacity students with community leaders throughout Nebraska, but this year’s pilot of RFI Fellows incorporates a critical leadership transformation element for the future — inclusion,” said Dr. Connie Reimers-Hild, RFI Interim Executive Director and Chief Futurist, in a press release.
According to the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, minority groups contributed more than half of the population growth in 16 (two-thirds of all) of the 24 counties in Nebraska that had population gains during the 2000s. In 74 Nebraska counties, the majority population decreased, while the minority population increased.
“This trend is likely to continue,” Fagan said in the press release. “We need to help our communities and our students prepare, so we can all lead together in a way that fosters innovation. That means astute intercultural awareness and the ability to create and lead diverse teams. By elevating Community Innovation Fellows, we are creating leadership capacity that is essential for the future of our state.”
“Students have the ability to fight the brain drain plaguing rural communities,” said Alyssa Ehler, a political science and agricultural economics major at UNL. “The University of Nebraska brings in students from all over the country and the world. Each of us brings a unique perspective that can help Nebraska thrive, which in turn helps our University thrive.”
And, with political will high, students and residents are ready to make positive, collaborative change said Sandy Roes, Director of Western Community Health Resources.
“Communities are ready for action,” she said. “Engaging communities in the planning and voice of issues and solutions is the initial step to meaningful engagement. This pilot program with the Rural Futures Institute is a purposeful way the University is creating action out here in western Nebraska.”
Though Schott and Vemulapalli have only been in Chadron about a week, they are already enjoying the area and are throwing themselves into the tasks at hand.
Schott, from St. Libory, learned about the Rural Futures Institute Fellows program from a professor, and though there were a lot of unknowns – where she would be placed and what she’d be working on among them – she seized on the opportunity.
When she learned she’d be coming to Chadron – her first time in northwest Nebraska – and working on mental health initiatives the future educator knew she’d be gaining knowledge and skills that will help her someday in the classroom.
“We don’t get a lot of training in mental health,” she said.
Having grown up in St. Libory and seeing the importance of agriculture to the community, she understands the role rural areas play.
“Rural areas are also a key part of the essence of America. When I think of America, I think of the cities that populate our land, but also of the vast areas that are inhibited by crops and farm animals,” she said in her RFI biography. “I love a good road trip, and my destination is almost always a city, but without those rural areas to stop along my journey, I know I would not make it to my destination. I always love to see the people who live in the rural areas. Their true grit and perseverance shows. That grit and perseverance is what keeps our country going through tough times.”
Rural areas are often forgotten, she continued, and she hopes other RFI fellows learn from their experiences in rural communities this summer become advocates for equal access in rural areas of the country.
“Rural communities of Nebraska are a crucial part of the world. We produce a large amount of beef and corn for the world. Students who understand this and see it first-hand will be better advocates for these communities and help our state to continue to have a large impact on the world,” she said in her biography.
Schott plans to student teach in Houston, Texas, this fall and will graduate with a degree in early childhood and elementary education in December.
Vemulapalli grew up in New Jersey and has never been as far west as Chadron but learned as a child that he was drawn to the more rural part of his community.
“When I decided to go into medicine, I couldn’t imagine medicine without that small town feel,” he said, adding that he believes it also equals better care for patients.
He learned about the Rural Futures Institute Fellows program through a friend after expressing interest in rural health. Once he finishes medical school, he hopes to find ways to serve his community both as a doctor and through public education efforts, perhaps helping schools with STEM programming.
“Rural communities have been the bedrock of our country since its inception. However, over the last three centuries, these communities have been finding themselves increasingly marginalized from the mainstream American economy,” Vemulapalli said in his RFI biography. “I believe what has been lost in these recent economic developments is the core American value of solidarity that has unified us for centuries. The mainstream economy has come to view rural communities as a burden and an obstacle to its own ends rather than the potential reservoir of strength that could be. … We need to form a seamless transition between rural and urban communities that is mutually beneficial and will help incorporate these communities to the changing, modern economy.”
Balraj, who will arrive in mid-June, is studying neuroscience like Vemulapalli. A native of Grand Island, she understands the important role Nebraska plays in producing food for the masses, along with farmers and ranchers in Kansas, Iowa and South Dakota.
“The workers in these states work incredibly hard, but receive little to no recognition or credit. Currently, 1 in 5 Americans live in rural America. However, many individuals in these communities lack the same standard of care, education and opportunity that the rest of Americans have access to,” she said in her RFI biography. “Therefore, many young adults are not returning to these communities. If we don’t invest time and energy to increase resources then the enormous contributions that these communities lend to our country’s economy has potential to be lost.”
She hopes to help expand already available opportunities in rural communities, saying STEM fields should be introduced to children at a younger age. She also cited the Rural Health Opportunities Program, available at Chadron State College, as one of the many ways to encourage youth to consider career paths that allow them to remain in rural communities, hoping to see it expanded.