RHOP participants announced

RHOP

CHADRON – Thirty-three Nebraska high school students have been selected as participants in the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Chadron State College. Director of Health Professions Kristal Kuhnel said it was quite a challenge to interview the candidates in person, but the effort was worthwhile.

“With a lot of cooperation among CSC, (University of Nebraska Medical Center), and the student interviewees themselves, we made it happen. We’re very excited about the high-quality students we are bringing in for the fall,” Kuhnel said.

Students selected as participants in the program receive a full tuition scholarship to CSC. Students who successfully complete their pre-professional education at CSC advance directly to UNMC without facing an additional application process.

Founded in 1989, RHOP is a collaborative program between Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. After earning their professional degrees, RHOP participants are expected and encouraged to return to rural Nebraska to provide health care.

Dental Hygiene: Martinez Madison, Fremont.

Dentistry: Chance Cooper, Bridgeport; Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell; and Hallie Sexson, North Platte.

Medicine: Kaylea Geiser, Exeter; Colton Holoubeck and Thomas Walsh, Kearney; Alexis Kramer, St. Paul; Sutton Pohlman, Stanton; Hunter Rose Wiebelhaus, Springview; Samuel Aden, Gothenburg; Kassidy Hoerle, Holt; Christopher Jennings, O'Neill; Aubree Quast, Clarks; Thomas Stevens; Ord, and Morgan Theis; Superior.

Medical Laboratory Science: Sheila Renteria Salgado, Norfolk; and Rian Good, Gothenburg.

Nursing: Aretta Brennemann, Curtis; Aleyah Hunzeker, York; Kaitlyn Johnson and Regan Lambert, Alliance; Kyla Hrdlicka, Mead; and Alexandria Specht, Coleridge.

Physician’s Assistant: Erika Arteaga-Ruiz, Lexington; Cobie Bila, Chadron; Jaslyn Ybarra, Gering; and Landrie Nelson, Hemingford.

Pharmacy: Morgan Jaggers, Sidney; Alec Langan, McCook; and Aubrey Stromberg, Columbus.

Radiography: Tessa Hilker, McCook; and Kennedy Trueblood, Chadron.

