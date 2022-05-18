Ribbon cut on beautification business

Thursday afternoon, the Chadron Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for Savvy Esthetics LLC, with business owner Savannah Silbaugh.

The business has been open since October, Silbaugh said, noting that esthetics involves skin beautification. Among the services she provides are different facials and skin care treatments such as dermaplaning, collagen induction therapy, BT-Nano —which she describes as a non-surgical facelift — lash lifts and tints.

She plan to start offering lipocavitation to help with weight loss.

Silbaugh obtained her undergraduate degree in Exercise Science and her Master’s in Business from Chadron State College before attending Esthetics School in Rapid City. She’s always been interested in the body and beauty. After college, she knew she wanted to stay in Chadron but there weren’t many opportunities in exercise science.

Knowing there was a need for an esthetics business here, she chose to further her education and open one up. Originally from Wyoming, Silbaugh came to Chadron to run cross country and track.

Silbaugh emphasized the services she provides are available for both men and women, and among the more popular services are those that target fine lines and wrinkles.

Looking forward, Silbaugh noted she’s been super booked and is focused on her current services. She expects to start carrying more lines of skin care products, and possibly hiring staff to handle things like lash extensions and body waxing.

Those who would like to book an appointment at Savvy can call or text 307-629-1239

