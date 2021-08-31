Richard Stein

CHADRON | On Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Richard Stein, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 81.

Richard Ervin "Dick" Stein was born on Jan. 20, 1940 in Dodge City, KS, to Ervin Xavier and Jo C. Stein. His family included his big brothers, Jim and Larry as well as a little sister, Mary Poe (Stein). Dick grew up in Kansas, Salida, CO, and Holyoke, CO, where he participated in multiple sports as a Holyoke Dragon.

In March 1960, he served his country through military service in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany as a radio operator. In April 1962, he was discharged and came back to Colorado to start his college career.

In 1963, he met and fell in love with Marcia McGill and they wed in Sterling, CO, on April 4, 1964. Dick continued his college education in Fort Collins, CO, where he and Marcia, a Registered Nurse, started to raise a family.

All because two people fell in love, their family soon included five children: Lisa Stein, Chris Stein, Lynn Stein, Jenny Stein (Carey) and Kevin Stein.