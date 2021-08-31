Richard Stein
CHADRON | On Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Richard Stein, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 81.
Richard Ervin "Dick" Stein was born on Jan. 20, 1940 in Dodge City, KS, to Ervin Xavier and Jo C. Stein. His family included his big brothers, Jim and Larry as well as a little sister, Mary Poe (Stein). Dick grew up in Kansas, Salida, CO, and Holyoke, CO, where he participated in multiple sports as a Holyoke Dragon.
In March 1960, he served his country through military service in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany as a radio operator. In April 1962, he was discharged and came back to Colorado to start his college career.
In 1963, he met and fell in love with Marcia McGill and they wed in Sterling, CO, on April 4, 1964. Dick continued his college education in Fort Collins, CO, where he and Marcia, a Registered Nurse, started to raise a family.
All because two people fell in love, their family soon included five children: Lisa Stein, Chris Stein, Lynn Stein, Jenny Stein (Carey) and Kevin Stein.
Dick's long career in teaching and coaching football began in Hannah, WY in 1967. His teaching//coaching career soon took him to Sterling and Estes Park, CO, Yuma, AZ and finally to Chadron, where the Stein family has lived since 1979. Upon retirement, Dick had a 226-111-2 career record as a head football coach.
Dick retired in 2001 and enjoyed his retirement by watching his sons coach football, going to his grandchildren's multiple sporting events, spending time with his girls, keeping clock for the CSC Eagles, wintering in AZ with Marcia, singing in multiple choirs and barber shop quartets as well as travelling, golf, bocce ball and gambling.
His parents, Ervin and Jo Stein, and his brother, Larry Stein preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Marcia; and his children, Lisa Stein (Adam Clayman), Chris Stein (Nancy Stein), Lynn Stein (Will Isham), Jennifer Carey (Craig Carey), and Kevin Stein (Brandi Stein). His grandchildren include Ashley Anderson (Daniel Anderson), Lauren Gagnon, Kassi Hartman (Trent Hartman), Karyssa Stein, Kendra Stein, TD Stein (Emily Stein), Madison Stein, Bryant Stein, Chelsea Tomlins (Sean Tomlins), Quinn Carey, MacKenzie Carey, Payton Stein (Haley Stein), Emily Stein and Joseph Stein and great-grandchildren includeL Issac, Jax and Jacob Hartman, Archie and Poppy Anderson, Layla Gagnon.
He is forever loved and will be missed by all.
Funeral services were held Aug. 14, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
A memorial has been established for the Stein Family Annual Scholarship through the Chadron State Foundation, the Chadron Public Schools Foundation, or St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.