Ricketts announces changes to DHMs

• Hospitals must continue to accept and treat COVID-19 patients and must not transfer COVID-19 patients to create capacity for elective procedures.

Bars & Restaurants

• Patrons will be required to be seated while on premise unless they are placing an order, using the restroom, or playing games.

• 100% of rated occupancy continues.

• Maximum of eight (8) individuals in a party (groups larger than eight (8) will need to split into multiple tables).

Gatherings

• INDOOR Gatherings will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).

• OUTDOOR Gatherings will remain at 100% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).

• Gatherings include but are not limited to Indoor or Outdoor Arenas, Indoor or Outdoor Auctions, Stadiums, Tracks, Fairgrounds, Festivals, Zoos, Auditoriums, Large Event Conference Rooms, Meeting Halls, Indoor Theaters, Libraries, Swimming Pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.

• Groups shall be no larger than eight (8) individuals.