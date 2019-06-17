Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will be in the northern Panhandle this week.
Both men will make an appearance at the Nebraska Diplomats’ regional event in Chadron Wednesday at noon. The invitation-only event will recognize the hospitality and visitor industry in Dawes County. The honorees include the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association and the annual Pine Ridge Wild Turkey Hunt, which will be rebranded as the Governor’s Pine Ridge Wild Turkey Hunt.
The turkey hunt was originally a governor’s event sponsored by the local economic development corporation, but dropped that portion of its name several years ago when the state had governors who did not participate. Gov. Ricketts has agreed to the rebranding in support of the event, which is used to showcase the area to potential business investors and government officials.
The Northwest Nebraska Trails Association, formed within the last few years, helps maintain and improve hiking and biking trails in the Pine Ridge. The group recently secured grant funding to complete the Cowboy Trail from the Sheridan County line to four miles east of Chadron and is working to obtain an easement from the railroad and find funding to bring the trail into downtown Chadron.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will spend additional time in the region, making several public appearances in Dawes and Sioux counties. His first stop will be at the Museum of the Fur Trade at 9:30 Wednesday morning, where he will be able to get his Nebraska Passport stamp. He’ll add two more Passport stops to his visit in the afternoon at Fort Robinson at 2 and a trip to Staab’s in Crawford at 3:15 p.m. That will be followed by a brief tour of downtown Crawford before he heads to Agate Fossil Beds National Monument for one final Passport stamp.