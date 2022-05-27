 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricketts hosting town hall in Chadron

Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Chadron and Lexington on Wednesday, June 8. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss the historic accomplishments of the 2022 Legislative Session. Among other successes, the Governor worked with the Unicameral to pass the largest tax relief package in Nebraska history, enhance public safety, and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.

Gov. Ricketts and others will give remarks before taking questions. The town hall events are open to the public.

The Chadron town hall will be at Bean Broker, 202 West Second Street, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 8.

