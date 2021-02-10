Risk of spread rises again

Though the past several weeks have seen consistent drops in the Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) dial showing the risk of COVID-19 spread, as of Monday afternoon that risk has returned to about halfway into the Orange, or “High Risk” category. The risk level has also increased to 2.5, compared to 2.17 one week ago.

This upward trend for risk of spread is reflective in the number of cases seen as well. Though vaccinations for the Panhandle are now over 7,000, the number of confirmed cases in Dawes County increased by 25 to 675 this past week. Box Butte County also saw a slight increase, from 886 to 893. However, the number of positive cases in Sheridan and Sioux counties has remained the same from week to week.

In the whole Panhandle, there have been 219 positive cases in the past two weeks. Unified Command confirms 118 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, February 1. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.

Five additional deaths are being announced as follows, bringing the total deaths to 180. These deaths include: A Deuel County male in his 70s; a Kimball County female in her 90s; a Scotts Bluff County male in his 80s; and two Sheridan County males, one in his 70s and one in his 80s