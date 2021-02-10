Risk of spread rises again

Though the past several weeks have seen consistent drops in the Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) dial showing the risk of COVID-19 spread, as of Monday afternoon that risk has returned to about halfway into the Orange, or “High Risk” category. The risk level has also increased to 2.5, compared to 2.17 one week ago.
This upward trend for risk of spread is reflective in the number of cases seen as well. Though vaccinations for the Panhandle are now over 7,000, the number of confirmed cases in Dawes County increased by 25 to 675 this past week. Box Butte County also saw a slight increase, from 886 to 893. However, the number of positive cases in Sheridan and Sioux counties has remained the same from week to week.
In the whole Panhandle, there have been 219 positive cases in the past two weeks. Unified Command confirms 118 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, February 1. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.
Five additional deaths are being announced as follows, bringing the total deaths to 180. These deaths include: A Deuel County male in his 70s; a Kimball County female in her 90s; a Scotts Bluff County male in his 80s; and two Sheridan County males, one in his 70s and one in his 80s
As for the Chadron schools, though there was a positive case in the high school last week, that person has since recovered and there were no active cases as of Monday afternoon. However, 17 students and staff remained quarantined. The district has had a total 38 cases since the start of the school year.
Chadron State College had 14 total cases as of Monday, 13 of them in students. The school has had a total 207 positive cases, 207 in the student population and 38 in employees.
At the state level, there have been 193,826 positive cases out of 937,086 tested. The number of active hospitalizations was at 250, allowing for the new, more lenient Directed Health Measures implemented at the end of January to remain in place.
Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted the fact that Nebraska administered over 14,000 vaccinations last Thursday.
“We continue to see a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations,” Ricketts stated. “[As of Thursday], we have 285 coronavirus hospitalizations. That’s a decrease of more than 70% from our peak on November 20. Please continue to follow the protocols we’ve put out to slow the spread of the virus.
“We’ve begun to receive an increased amount of Moderna vaccines each week. We anticipate Pfizer being able to increase the amount it’s supplying soon as well.
“So far, we’ve administered 97% of the first dose allocations we’ve received. That’s a credit to the great work our local health departments have been doing to get vaccines in people’s arms as quickly as possible."
Effective immediately, the Panhandle vaccine registration system is transitioning to the state system. Panhandle Public Health is encouraging all Panhandle residents over the age of 18 that have not registered yet to please do so now at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Those who have registered up until this point can rest assured, they are on the list and do not need to register again. Those who need help registering can call either of these numbers: 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.