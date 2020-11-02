RMEF cancels annual banquet

The Pine Ridge Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has decided to cancel their annual fund raising banquet for November 2020. With all of the concerns and restrictions with the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee felt that not having the banquet was the safest measure for all of the community. This would have been the 25th annual banquet for the Pine Ridge Chapter. Funds raised from the banquets have been used to support a variety of local habitat enhancements, water catchments, elk research, and also to purchase lands for public uses.

Members of the RMEF Student Chapter at Chadron State College have been actively involved with the banquet for the last few years. They have also been involved in several wildlife enhancement projects with the Pine Ridge Chapter.

The Pine Ridge Chapter is going to take this opportunity to re-organize and is looking for new members who want to get involved and take on a leadership role in the committee. If you are interested in getting involved and supporting wildlife conservation and the hunting heritage mission of the RMEF, please contact Kirby Bridge at 308-762-6750.

The Pine Ridge Chapter would like to recognize and thank all those who have attended our RMEF Banquets. We would also like to thank our sponsors and the local communities, businesses, and individuals for their support of RMEF for the previous 24 years. We would also like to recognize and thank our local farmers, ranchers and public land managers for providing the habitat base that supports our local big game herds and other wildlife.

