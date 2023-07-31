The intersection of East Niobrara Avenue and North Main Street will be closed from 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, for street maintenance.
A detour is available through the parking lost at the Steadman's veterinarian clinic.
Mark Dykes
Chadron Record Managing Editor
