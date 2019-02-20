The Dawes County Commissioners approved the county’s new one-and-six-year road plan, but they’ll have to accomplish it under a different road superintendent, as Larry Hankin submitted his resignation shortly after presenting the plan.
Hankin’s final day will be Feb. 28, though he did tell the board he would be willing to help with the transition to a new superintendent. He has served as the county’s road superintendent for eight years, and his resignation was unwelcome news to the board.
“I have a hard time making the motion (to accept the resignation) myself,” said Commissioner Webb Johnson.
“I do appreciate all the years of support from the board,” Hankin said.
The county will begin advertising for a road superintendent immediately; the individual selected must receive the appropriate certifications within six months of being hired.
The county’s one-and-six-year road plan includes several project carried over from 2018 that were not completed as well as several additional projects. The highest priority project is the resurfacing of five miles of Dunlap Road. Bids for that project were opened last week ahead of the one-and-six-year road plan approval. The county received only two bids, with Werner Construction submitting the lowest bid at $1,071,317.73. Simon Contractor’s bid was $1,727,031.76. Neither of the bids include engineering costs for the project. Both bids were accepted, and the commissioners are expected to award the bid at a future meeting. Planned completion for the project is this October.
The county will likely have to bond the project in order to pay for it and had tentative discussions with a bonding company late last year.
A handful of members of the public attended the hearing for the annual road plan. The board was questioned why it did not have a meeting regarding road conditions in the evening this year like it did in 2018. More than 100 individuals attended that meeting, and while no one specifically requested it, those present last week felt the need for it was apparent given last year’s attendance.
The board agreed to have an annual evening road meeting to allow more individuals to attend and give input on road conditions.