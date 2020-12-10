Robbery suspect turns self in

Over the course of several days, the Chadron Police Department, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and the Oglala Sioux Tribe OST developed two “people of interest” related to the Armed Robbery on Saturday Dec. 5.

On Tuesday December 8, the female person of interest, suspected in the armed robbery, turned herself into the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in Rushville Nebraska. Nebraska State Patrol and Chadron police interviewed 33-year-old Ashley Two Two and subsequently arrested her for aiding and abetting an armed robbery. She is currently being held at the Scotts Bluff County Jail on a bond of 10% of $250,000.00.

The Chadron Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect in connection to the armed robbery at Cheema’s in Chadron. If you have any information related to the male or female suspects in the photos, that entered the store around 4:08 p.m., please call the police department at 308-432-0510 or you can leave an anonymous tip and may be qualified for a cash reward, by calling 1-800-422-1494 or by going online to Nebraska Crime Stoppers and submitting a tip; http://www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=450&.

Please note, the male in the tie-dye shirt is not involved and is just walking past the two suspects.

“We continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying the male suspect or anyone else involved in this crime, which are depicted in the photos below. We know the two suspects are local to the regional area and believe there are people in our regional area that know who he is. We believe that he has fled Nebraska and is no longer in the Chadron area. We are also looking for the firearm that was used in the robbery as well as any of the liquor taken from the store. U.S. currency was also taken along with several lighters and cigarettes,” says Sgt. Jarvis Wallage.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0